ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- As the drumbeat of the construction of their new 205,000-square foot football palace provides the soundtrack around them each day, the Denver Broncos continue to write checks and check things off their business to-do list.

Six days after the team signed wide receiver Courtland Sutton to a contract extension they have agreed to terms on a four-year, $102 million extension for defensive end Zach Allen, according to multiple sources.

Allen's deal, which will begin in 2026, includes $69.5 million in guarantees, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and like Sutton's deal will run through the 2029 season. Allen is in the final year of the three-year, $45.75 million contract he signed in 2023 with Denver.

The final year of that deal, which includes a $12.74 million base salary, will stay in place as Allen and his representatives have agreed to a true extension. It is the same structure -- a true extension as the final year of the current deal remains in place -- the Broncos have used in other high-profile deals such as Sutton's and cornerback Pat Surtain II's.

In the rotational world of defensive line play, Allen is the rarest kind of high-volume player. He played a whopping 89% of the Broncos' defensive snaps last season -- he was named a second-team All-Pro -- after he had played 81% of the defensive snaps in 2023.

That stamina and his versatility -- he plays both end and tackle in some defensive groupings for the Broncos -- has consistently drawn praise from coach Sean Payton.

"I think it's a strength,'' Payton said earlier this week. "I am not making the comparison relative to the positions they play. But (New Orleans Saints defensive lineman) Cam Jordan plays a different position, but Cam had the unique ability, on play 72, it looked like play eight. And I'd say Zach has that stamina and that cardio where he's in great shape. But when you look at the tape, it's hard to play on the offensive and defensive front, especially the defensive front, lot of snaps like that. And it's one of his strengths and the versatility.''

The Broncos and Allen's representatives had been in discussions on an extension at a variety of points in the offseason as well as since the start of training camp. Allen and his representatives had hoped for a new deal given his level of play in his two years with the Broncos.

Allen had a career-best 40 quarterback knockdowns last season as well as a career-best 8.5 sacks as the Broncos set a franchise record with 63 sacks. His 61 tackles last season were also a career best.

With Allen's and Sutton's deals now done, the Broncos' biggest potential contract question is outside linebacker Nik Bonitto. Bonitto, who was also named a second-team All-Pro last season, led the team with 13.5 sacks last year and is in the final year of his rookie deal.

Since he was a second-round pick in 2022, Bonitto is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next March,