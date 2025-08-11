Open Extended Reactions

Every NFL team gets one bye week a season on its schedule -- a week in which they don't play in a game, allowing time for players and coaches to regroup. Coaches typically use the time to reassess the game plan, while players use the time to rest and prepare for the next stretch of the season.

In 2025, the NFL bye weeks will occur from Week 5 to Week 14. There are no byes during Week 13. The number of teams on a bye during a given week will span from two teams (Weeks 6, 7 and 11) to as many as six teams (Week 8) this season.

Whether you are curious about your favorite team's week off or need to know for planning for fantasy leagues, here is the 2025 bye week schedule:

BYE WEEKS

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

Week 14