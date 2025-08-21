Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, the 2024 second-round pick who is hoping to rebound from a challenging rookie season in which he was limited to 12 receptions for 87 yards, will undergo shoulder surgery that could threaten his 2025 season, a source confirmed to ESPN.

How long the injury ultimately sidelines Polk, and if he could potentially return at some point later in the season, will be contingent on what doctors find in surgery, a source said.

The injury occurred in the Patriots' preseason opener Aug. 8 when Polk was tackled on a 1-yard run around left end by Washington Commanders defensive back Noah Igbinoghene and landed on his right side. Polk immediately came out of the game, holding his right arm, and hasn't practiced since.

The Patriots selected Polk 37th last season, having traded down from No. 34 with the Los Angeles Chargers, who selected receiver Ladd McConkey -- an exchange that has dramatically favored the Chargers after McConkey totaled 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns.

Under former coach Jerod Mayo and former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, the 6-foot-1, 203-pound Polk appeared in 15 games (seven starts) last season, totaling 45% of the offensive snaps, before being placed on injured reserve in the final week of the regular season due to a shoulder injury.

Polk was eyeing a fresh start under the new regime of coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but even before the injury he faced an uphill climb to secure a roster spot behind Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and 2025 third-round pick Kyle Williams.

Despite passing his initial physical upon reporting to training camp, Polk had been held out of the first four practices this summer after experiencing muscle tightness, according to a source.

Upon his return, he worked mostly with the reserves leading up to the injury in the preseason opener.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz first reported Polk's status.