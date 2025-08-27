Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars finally found the big wide receiver they were searching for, acquiring the Detroit Lions' Tim Patrick for a 2026 sixth-round pick, a league source told ESPN on Wednesday.

Patrick, at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, will be the tallest and heaviest wide receiver on the roster. At 31 years old, he is also the oldest.

The Jaguars had been interested in adding a bigger receiver for weeks and had attempted to acquire Devaughn Vele (6-5, 210) from the Broncos, but New Orleans gave Denver a better deal, sending a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

The trade adds Patrick to a Jacksonville wide receiver room that includes second-year wideout Brian Thomas Jr., two-way rookie Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown, who signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars this offseason.

Patrick has 176 catches for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns in four seasons with Denver and one season with Detroit. Patrick had re-signed with the Lions during the offseason after finishing with 33 receptions for 394 yards and three touchdowns in his second year with Detroit in 2024.

He did not play in 2022 because of a torn ACL and did not play in 2023 because of a torn Achilles.

This is the third trade the Jaguars have made in the past 10 days. On Aug. 17, Jacksonville sent center Luke Fortner to New Orleans for nose tackle Khalen Saunders, just hours after the teams played a preseason game in the Caesars Superdome.

On Sunday, the Jaguars sent offensive tackle Fred Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles for a seventh-round pick in 2027.