Open Extended Reactions

The NFL is relaxing some of its restrictions surrounding Tom Brady in his role as a Fox broadcaster, including allowing him to attend production meetings this season, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

The source said that Brady, who is also a partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, will have to attend the production meetings -- when a broadcast crew meets with that game's head coaches and key players -- remotely and that he will still not be allowed to attend practices at team facilities.

Brady would be allowed to interview players off-site, the source said.

Following his 23-year playing career, Brady made his Fox debut last season on a 10-year, $375 million contract that he originally agreed to in 2022. But the limitations were placed on Brady due to his agreement to become a partial owner of the Raiders, a deal that was approved by league owners in October.

Some of those restrictions had been lifted for last season's Super Bowl, when Brady was on the Fox broadcast and was allowed to attend production meetings for that game.

Among other restrictions on Brady last season were prohibitions on publicly criticizing game officials and other teams and being subject to the NFL's anti-tampering policies.

Brady will be on the New York Giants at Washington Commanders game for Week 1 before calling the Super Bowl rematch of the Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

The Athletic first reported on the changed restrictions for Brady this season.