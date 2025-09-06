Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a contract extension with safety Amani Hooker, his agent told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday. The three-year deal is worth $48.6 million with $29 million in total guarantees.

The 27-year-old safety was entering the final season of a three-year, $33 million contract extension he signed with the Titans in 2022. Hooker played 96.2% (807) of Tennessee's defensive snaps last season, leading the Titans with a career-high five interceptions and tying for the team lead with nine pass breakups.

The Titans selected Hooker in the fourth round of the 2019 draft after a standout career for Iowa. In six NFL seasons, Hooker has played in 80 games totaling 315 tackles, 12 interceptions and 31 pass breakups.

"This is a reflection of all the people that believed in me along the way," Hooker said via the team website.

Tennessee is carrying five safeties on its 53-man roster. Hooker and veteran free agent addition Xavier Woods will start. Quandre Diggs will rotate in at times as well. The Titans also have Mike Brown and 2025 third-round pick Kevin Winston Jr.

The Titans open their season Sunday on the road against the Denver Broncos.