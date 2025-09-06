        <
          Titans, S Amani Hooker agree to 3-year, $48.6M extension

          Titans, S Hooker strike 3-year, $48.6M extension (0:47)

          • Turron DavenportSep 6, 2025, 03:38 PM
              Turron Davenport covers the Tennessee Titans for ESPN since 2018. Turron is a former collegiate football player at Cheyney University and is a native of Philadelphia, and he has authored/co-authored four books. You can catch Turron on ESPN Radio on his show "Talking with TD."
          DENVER -- The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a contract extension with safety Amani Hooker, his agent told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday. The three-year deal is worth $48.6 million with $29 million in total guarantees.

          The 27-year-old safety was entering the final season of a three-year, $33 million contract extension he signed with the Titans in 2022. Hooker played 96.2% (807) of Tennessee's defensive snaps last season, leading the Titans with a career-high five interceptions and tying for the team lead with nine pass breakups.

          The Titans selected Hooker in the fourth round of the 2019 draft after a standout career for Iowa. In six NFL seasons, Hooker has played in 80 games totaling 315 tackles, 12 interceptions and 31 pass breakups.

          "This is a reflection of all the people that believed in me along the way," Hooker said via the team website.

          Tennessee is carrying five safeties on its 53-man roster. Hooker and veteran free agent addition Xavier Woods will start. Quandre Diggs will rotate in at times as well. The Titans also have Mike Brown and 2025 third-round pick Kevin Winston Jr.

          The Titans open their season Sunday on the road against the Denver Broncos.