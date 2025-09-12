Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts defense enters Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with some serious injury concerns.

No. 1 cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion) won't play against the Broncos, according to coach Shane Steichen. That issue is compounded by the loss of backup cornerback Jaylon Jones (hamstring), a 17-game starter last season, who is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Adding to the defensive worries is the status of pass rusher Laiatu Latu. He sustained a hamstring injury in Wednesday's practice and missed practice on Thursday and Friday. It's unclear whether he'll play, but Steichen said 2024 first-round choice has made some progress in the past 24 hours and could still be available. Steichen said the possibility of a reduced role for Latu was on the table.

The Colts had an impressive defensive performance in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, limiting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a 2.7 QBR -- the worst of his career -- and 114 passing yards.

The cornerback situation will likely press second-year player Mekhi Blackmon into a wider role behind veterans Kenny Moore II (slot) and Xavien Howard. Blackmon was traded to the Colts from the Minnesota Vikings last month and played 22 snaps in the season opener.