Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks will likely be shorthanded in their secondary for a second week in a row when they host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. They're also expected to be without running back Zach Charbonnet.

The Seahawks listed Charbonnet as doubtful along with Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon, Pro Bowl safety Julian Love and rookie safety Nick Emmanwori. None of the four are in consideration right now for stints on injured reserve, coach Mike Macdonald said Friday.

Charbonnet missed all three practices this week with what the team lists as a foot injury, though Macdonald specified that Charbonnet hurt his toe in the Seahawks' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Charbonnet and Ken Walker III have essentially been co-starters in Seattle's backfield through two games. Charbonnet has played more snaps (66 to 44), both have the same number of touches (27), and Walker has been more productive (142 scrimmage yards to 57, with one touchdown apiece).

Walker totaled 118 scrimmage yards on 14 touches in Week 2, sealing the Seahawks' win with a 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

George Holani, who helped the Seahawks pull away in that game when he fell on a kickoff in the end zone for a bizarre touchdown, is their No. 3 running back. They also have rookie Jacardia Wright on their practice squad.

The Seahawks held Aaron Rodgers to 203 passing yards despite missing Witherspoon (MCL bruise) and Emmanwori (high ankle sprain). Love played through a groin injury and did not miss a snap, but he hurt his hamstring against Pittsburgh and was unable to practice this week until his limited participation Friday.

Josh Jobe, who had been Seattle's third cornerback, started in Witherspoon's absence last week, with Derion Kendrick serving as the slot corner and D'Anthony Bell filling Emmanwori's role as the big nickel. Macdonald would not confirm whether Ty Okada will replace Love in the starting lineup, only that Okada and Bell will have larger roles this week.

Witherspoon and Emmanwori also returned to practice Friday as limited, which perhaps bodes well for their availability Thursday against the division rival Arizona Cardinals.

Macdonald acknowledged the quick turnaround with the Arizona game does factor into the team's decisions on the four doubtful players, "but we're trying to do everything we possibly can to win this game."

The Seahawks (1-1) are 7.5-point favorites over New Orleans (0-2), per ESPN BET, which is tied for the second-largest point spread in Week 3.