James Cook joins "The Rich Eisen Show" to discuss the Bills' 3-0 start and share his desire to remain with the team long-term. (1:08)

Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Running back James Cook was running past the New York Jets' 35-yard line when quarterback Josh Allen began to signal a touchdown that had yet to happen.

Cook had just artfully darted through holes, leaping out of a would-be leg tackle and past three more Jets defenders.

The 44-yard touchdown featured 40 rushing yards after the first contact, the most such yards Cook has had on a touchdown rush in his career.

Cook, who has four touchdowns this season, has a rushing TD in seven straight regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL and tied with three other players for the longest streak in franchise history.

The Buffalo Bills running back has already made an offensive impact in the team's first three games, picking up where he left off last season. Cook is second in the league in rushing yards (284), tied for the most rushing touchdowns with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (four) and, in part thanks to another strong start by the Bills' offensive line, leads the league in rushing yards before first contact (145).

All of that has come as the Bills have increased his playing time after they signed him to a four-year extension in August. Cook, who turned 26 on Thursday, has shown he's set to be a valuable part of this offense led by Allen, the reigning MVP, and behind a talented offensive line as the Bills prepare to host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

"[Cook's] playing so much stronger in the last couple of years, and he's able to do that, and then you can feel the explosiveness once he gets through the hole, and the vision going," Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady said. "... I know sometimes that's tough when a guy gets, it's human nature sometimes when ... you get a contract and maybe you kind of get a little comfortable, and that's not in his DNA. And if anything, I think he's taking a step up in his game. That's pretty fun to see."

Though small sample size, Cook has played in 56.2% of the Bills' snaps, including those negated by penalties, up from 47.5% last season.

His attempts per game (12.9 to 17.7) have also increased, and his three rushes on third down are two shy of his total from last season.

The day after Buffalo's win over the Miami Dolphins, Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked if Cook is overpaid. McDermott laughed and then joked that general manager Brandon Beane might be the one who should answer that question.

"I think he's one of the better running backs in the NFL," McDermott said. "I'm always happy when players get rewarded for their hard work and their production. I want that for all of them, quite honestly."

Cook, who got stronger this offseason, is averaging a career-high 2.62 yards after first contact per rush.

"Just getting stronger," Cook told ESPN on what has helped with yards after contact. "That's what that comes with and trying to break those long runs and break 'em early. And in order for me to do that, I have to make guys miss, keep fighting for extra yards."

Brady noted a couple of shoestring tackles versus the Dolphins that he would like back. Cook has improved at running between the tackles. Of Cook's 53 rush attempts (89%) this season, 47 have been between the tackles (compared with 83% last season). Cook has 242 rushing yards between the tackles, tied with Colts running back Jonathan Taylor for most in the NFL.

"I think that the most important thing that those guys do, including James, is they put us on our blocks," left guard David Edwards said. "So, it's one thing to be able to see the results of the play and say, 'Oh, well, James did this, this, and this. Well, he has to set us up in a way that puts us on blocks. If he gets the ball and just cuts it back, the defense reacts accordingly. So, his ability to press blocks, put guys on us, makes our job so much easier, and that's why he's so special."

Fellow Bills running back Ty Johnson pointed out Cook's willingness to care for his body, which has helped him be available. He has missed only one game in his career because of injury. Shortly after the Week 3 win, Johnson saw Cook in the cold tub, preparing his body for the next game despite the Bills having an extended break between their Week 3 and Week 4 games. "I noticed the way he's taking care of his body now, too," Johnson said. "He's doing a hell of a job with that, too."

Cook's current trajectory will help an offense that has scored 30-plus points in each game. Known for keeping his thoughts concise when speaking publicly, he said he's happy with his performance.

"Yeah," Cook said. "Just got to keep going."