NEW ORLEANS -- Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart's first career start last week for the New York Giants couldn't have gone much better. He had no turnovers, and they won. Following his second start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, he shouldered the blame after three turnovers in the second half of a 26-14 loss.

The Giants (1-4) turned the ball over on five straight possessions at one point, spanning late in the first half until the fourth quarter. Dart lost a fumble despite being untouched and threw two interceptions.

"I told as many guys as I can in the locker room, this one is on me, and I'm going to get better," Dart said. "I expect myself to play better in these games and to win them."

Dart went 26-of-40 passing for 202 yards with 2 touchdown passes and 2 interceptions. But after a strong start Sunday, everything went sideways.

Jaxson Dart took the blame for the Giants' loss after he was responsible for three turnovers Sunday. Butch Dill/AP

Still, he was hardly the only Giants player to make a costly mistake. Wide receiver Darius Slayton and running back Cam Skattebo also had crucial fumbles that turned into 10 Saints points.

So, why was Dart so willing to take the blame?

"I mean, I'm the leader of the offense," Dart said. "Anytime those things happen, it kind of falls back on the leaders. I take that responsibility."

The rookie quarterback threw two touchdown passes to tight end Theo Johnson in the first half. Dart also made several plays with his legs, finishing with 55 yards on seven carries.

But Dart struggled in the second half, throwing for 95 yards on 24 pass attempts (3.96 yards per attempt).

"I thought he battled," Giants coach Brian Daboll said. "Game got away from us for him a little bit with those turnovers. Again, some easy ones, too. One we just dropped. Those kill you because you give those points, I think 13 points, and they take away points when we're driving. Most of them were on the plus-50 or down there in the scoring zone to at least get a field goal out of it. Again, we moved the ball well sometimes. But it's hard when you're giving the ball away."

The Giants' slide began when Slayton dropped a deep pass and later fumbled on the final drive of the first half. Dart then fumbled to start the second half after the Giants moved near midfield. Skattebo then fumbled on the opening play of the fourth quarter, and it was returned 86 yards for a touchdown by Saints safety Jordan Howden.

Dart later threw interceptions on the next two possessions as the Giants tried to rally late. They had a turnover on downs on their final possession of the contest.

"It's not good. Got to cut that s--- out," Dart said of the five turnovers. "I think that starts with me being a leader. Some of those came from me. I have to be a better example. I have to be a better leader. In those situations, just talk to the guys in the huddle. Just remind them about ball security. As a quarterback, I put that on myself."

Still, Dart wasn't the only Giants player taking the blame.

"I'm pretty sure I had the first [turnover]. From an accountability standpoint, I started that," Slayton said. "From myself to, I don't even remember everyone else that turned it over, for everybody, we have to do a better job holding on to the football."

What the Giants did was rare. Only three teams (2016 New York Jets, 2010 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2010 Chicago Bears) turned it over on five straight possessions over the past 25 years.

And it wasn't as if the Saints did anything different in the second half to force the turnovers.

"Not much. I thought we moved the ball, and then we turned it over," Daboll said. "The drives that we stalled on, we turned the ball over. Five in a row, which is hard to do."