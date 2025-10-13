Adam Schefter, Damien Woody and Tedy Bruschi discuss the Chiefs' chances of returning to another Super Bowl. (1:35)

Week 6 brought plenty of twists and turns, from an upset win by the New York Giants on Thursday to an entertaining "Sunday Night Football" clash between two postseason hopefuls. Star and role players alike made highlight-worthy plays throughout the week, helping their teams secure important victories.

But only one player can be "him."

Ahead of this week's "Monday Night Football" doubleheader featuring the Buffalo Bills versus the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears at the Washington Commanders, it's time to decide who earned the honor on Sunday.

This week's nominees for ESPN's "HIMMY" Award are:

Already made up your mind? Cast your vote below. Need a refresher first? Keep reading for each candidate's case, then make it official.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Stats to know: 22-30, 257 yards, 3 TDs

Leading the Chiefs to their third win in their past four games, Mahomes was in fine form as Kansas City took down the Detroit Lions 30-17.

In addition to leading an efficient and diverse passing game -- eight different Chiefs recorded a reception on Sunday night -- Mahomes assisted his squad on the ground as well. The star quarterback recorded a rushing touchdown, leaving his mark on all four of Kansas City's trips to the end zone in its big win. It was Mahomes' second game this season with four combined passing and rushing touchdowns. He had no such games last season and has had just one such game over the previous two seasons combined.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

Stats to know: 17-23, 256 yards, 2 TDs

The Buccaneers are 5-1 on the season, with the performance of their quarterback in Week 6 playing a major role.

Mayfield's biggest play Sunday came late in the third quarter as Tampa Bay was looking to add some cushion to a one-point lead. On second-and-11, Mayfield uncorked a 45-yard pass to wide receiver Tez Johnson for the rookie's first career touchdown to put the Buccaneers up by eight in the 30-19 win. Mayfield is the first quarterback with 1,500 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns and no more than one interception in his team's first six games of a season since Patrick Mahomes in 2020.

New England Patriots QB Drake Maye

Stats to know: 18-26, 261 yards, 3 TDs

Maye and the Patriots have now won three consecutive games, with New England's second-year quarterback leading his team to victory against the New Orleans Saints.

Completing nearly 70% of his passes in the road triumph, Maye threw for 261 yards and a trio of first-half touchdowns -- two of which went to Kayshon Boutte -- as the Patriots came out on top 25-19. Maye became the first Patriots player to throw for 250 yards and three touchdowns in a victory since Tom Brady (Oct. 6, 2019).

Carolina Panthers RB Rico Dowdle

Stats to know: 239 total yards from scrimmage, 1 TD

It was another huge week for Dowdle as the Carolina Panthers earned a win over his former team, the Dallas Cowboys.

The running back enjoyed a productive day both receiving (four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown) and rushing (183 yards on 30 carries) as the Panthers posted a 30-27 win after a game-winning field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald. Dowdle's 239 scrimmage yards marked the most by any player against a former team since yards were first tracked in 1933.