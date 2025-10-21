Open Extended Reactions

It's never a good sign when a coach is asked if he's going to stick with his starting quarterback, but that question surfaced at various points across the NFL the past two days.

Some coaches, like the New Orleans Saints' Kellen Moore, declared their starter would keep that role. That came after Spencer Rattler threw three interceptions and lost a fumble as the Saints lost 26-14 to the Chicago Bears, falling to 1-6. On Monday, Moore said it's "a week-to-week thing."

Other coaches, like the New York Jets' Aaron Glenn, said they would need time to make the decision. The Jets are 0-7 and Justin Fields has averaged fewer than 4 yards per pass attempt over the past two games, the first starting QB in the past two seasons to do that in consecutive starts. Things are getting desperate while the team looks for a win.

Meanwhile, there are several examples of quarterbacks who were cast aside only to reemerge with another team and flourish. The Indianapolis Colts' Daniel Jones is the prime example, but the success that Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield and Seattle Seahawks' Sam Darnold are having is a cautionary tale for teams ready to make a quick hook.

Another factor involved is that some teams will have a high draft pick, and they'll need to know what they have in a younger QB before they use draft capital on a replacement.

NFL Nation reporters Rich Cimini (Jets), Ryan McFadden (Raiders), Kevin Seifert (Vikings), Katherine Terrell (Saints) and Josh Weinfuss (Cardinals) examine the decisions each coach is facing.

Could go either way

When you're the struggling quarterback of a 0-7 team, your job security is always tenuous. Justin Fields knows the feeling as the Jets might turn to Tyrod Taylor. Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Current starter: Justin Fields

Key stat: A career-low 32.1 Total QBR, which ranks 31st out of 33 qualified passers.

Possible replacement: Tyrod Taylor

Why the move might be made: Have you seen the Jets offense? We're talking two straight games without a touchdown and only seven touchdowns in the past six games, including six TDs in garbage time. The Jets are 0-7, and desperation time approaches. First-year coach Aaron Glenn needs a win to silence the one-and-done crowd. With protection, Fields can be functional from the pocket, which seems to fit better with offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand's scheme. Taylor (three interceptions in 69 attempts this season) is more turnover-prone than Fields, but at least he's willing to push the ball downfield -- which he showed in his start when Fields was out for a game with a concussion.

Why the Jets might stick with Fields for now: The Jets gave him a $30 million guarantee on a two-year contract, an expensive investment to throw away after playing in only six games. For all his shortcomings, Fields, 26, still has more upside than Taylor. With the playoffs all but out of reach, Glenn could take a macro approach, giving Fields one more chance before he pulls the plug. If he benches him now, it would be hard to go back. From a micro perspective, Fields' mobility can help mitigate shoddy pass protection (20 sacks in the past three games and the most in the NFL with 31 total), though many of those are on him for holding the ball too long.

What the coach is saying: "There's blame to go around on a number of things. ... We have to continue to figure out, how do we put [Fields] in the best position to be successful? We also have to look at Justin; he has to execute. So, there's a number of things that go into [his struggles]."

Long-term implications: The Jets are currently projected to have the No. 1 pick and could very well pick a quarterback, so all this Fields-Taylor talk probably has no bearing on the long term. They can cut Fields after the season, but they would be stuck with $22 million in dead cap charges. They still have a $35 million cap hit for Aaron Rodgers in 2025, meaning they would be paying $57 million for quarterbacks no longer on the roster. -- Cimini

Change might be close

Carson Wentz likely will get the start on a short week, but the Vikings still don't know what they have in first-rounder J.J. McCarthy. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Current starter: Carson Wentz

Key stat: He is 2-2 as a starter.

Possible replacement: J.J. McCarthy

Why the move might be made: At some point, the Vikings need to get McCarthy back on the field to give him the live-game reps he clearly needs to develop as a potential long-term starter. Wentz has demonstrated some admirable attributes -- a quick assimilation of the offense, toughness in the open field and a willingness to push the ball downfield -- but he's playing like a low-level starter/high-end backup. His 42.9 QBR ranks No. 25 in the league. There's no evidence to suggest he will repeat Sam Darnold's 2024 run and lead the Vikings to the playoffs.

Why the Vikings might stick with Wentz for now: The Vikings have a short week with a road game Thursday night at the Los Angeles Chargers, meaning they will have only one true day of on-field work in between. McCarthy was limited in practice this past week amid his ongoing recovery from a high right ankle sprain, and coach Kevin O'Connell has said he does not want to rush him back for a game until he is fully prepared. That would be a difficult benchmark to hit over the course of a short week and before a flight halfway across the country. If Wentz's left shoulder gives him trouble, undrafted rookie quarterback Max Brosmer could be an option.

What the coach is saying: "We'll see how [Wentz] turns over. I know Max was ready to go today and J.J. was the emergency three, but J.J. was able to get some work last week. We'll see how he feels as well and on a short week. We're going to put together the best plan we can, and that also includes the players available to us."

Long-term implications: McCarthy needs game (and practice) reps after missing all last year because of a torn meniscus in his right knee, and then almost a month of practice -- along with four games and counting -- because of an ankle injury. In all, he has missed 21 of 23 NFL games. The longer it takes to get him back into the lineup, the less time he'll have for establishing himself as the team's long-term quarterback before the end of this season. -- Seifert

Week to week

It was a long, lonely walk off the Soldier Field turf Sunday for Spencer Rattler after he threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in a 26-14 loss to the Bears. The Saints are 1-6, but coach Kellen Moore said he's not going to turn to Tyler Shough. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Current starter: Spencer Rattler

Key stat: Rattler is 1-12 as a starter and has never had a 300-yard passing game.

Possible replacement: Tyler Shough

Why the move might be made: The Saints have tried to get a number of their rookies playing time, whether that was because of injuries at other positions or simply to get them ready for the future. It would not be a surprise they would like to do the same with their quarterback. At 1-6, the team has nothing to lose and might need to think about the long-term goals as the playoffs fall out of their reach. Otherwise, they could be heading into 2026 with a high draft pick and an incomplete picture of what they have in Shough.

Why the Saints might stick with Rattler for now: Shough might not be ready and the team could think it would harm his development to start him now. Rattler won the starting competition over Shough after an extended battle in training camp and it's hard to know if Shough has taken a step forward behind closed doors at practice. With the team struggling in all areas and the best offensive lineman out for the season (center Erik McCoy, torn biceps), it might not be in Shough's best interest to get thrown into a starting role now.

What the coach is saying: Moore said he didn't think about going to Shough after Rattler turned the ball over four times against the Bears. But on Monday, he was faced with a lot of questions about the two quarterbacks. While Moore confirmed that Rattler is still the starter and can learn from the Chicago game, he was asked if there was a point in the season at which he would need to see what Shough could do. He did not totally close the door on the possibility. "That's a week-to-week [thing]," he said. "I mean, we'll see as we go. We're focused on getting better right now. We've got to get better. Spencer obviously had a game where some turnovers occurred. We get to respond."

Long-term implications: The Saints currently are projected to have the No. 3 pick. If that's the case going into the offseason, then it would be key for Moore to know exactly what he has in Rattler, a 2024 fifth-round pick, and Shough, a 2025 second-round pick. That would make the team better informed about what they want to do long-term at quarterback, whether to go with Rattler or Shough or look to take one in the 2026 draft. -- Terrell

Job is safe, despite struggles

Current starter: Geno Smith

Key stat: On attempts of 10-plus air yards, Smith has completed 23 of 60 passes (38.3%) for 537 yards, three touchdowns, eight interceptions and a passer rating of 48.4. He had a passer rating of 101 on passes for 10-plus air yards last year with the Seattle Seahawks.

Possible replacement: Kenny Pickett

Why the move might be made: In a scenario in which Las Vegas hands starting duties over to Pickett, Smith's turnover problems -- he's tied with Tua Tagovailoa with 10 interceptions, a league high -- would have to continue and the team would have its eyes set on next season.

Why the Raiders might stick with Smith for now: Pickett made his Raiders debut in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, and on the very first play, Pickett fumbled the snap, resulting in a recovery by Chiefs defensive tackle Jerry Tillery. Don't expect the Raiders to make a change at quarterback anytime soon. Despite Smith's struggles, he remains the team's best option from a talent perspective.

Carroll and the rest of the coaching staff still have the utmost confidence that he can turn things around. The Raiders anticipate tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to return from injuries after the bye week. With Smith getting his full arsenal of playmakers soon, that should help him get back on track.

What the coach is saying: "I think he's turning the corner," coach Pete Carroll said. "He's as competitive as ever. He's frustrated because we want to win, and we want to play big and all that. .... He's ready to go, and we need to build it up around him. He can't do all of it by himself."

Long-term implications: Smith signed a two-year, $75 million extension after being traded from Seattle in the offseason. In 2026, $18.5 million of Smith's $26.5 million salary is guaranteed. Las Vegas is projected to have the second-most cap space in 2026, so if the franchise wants to go in a different direction at quarterback and eat $18.5 million, it could very well do so. -- McFadden