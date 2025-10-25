Peter Schrager joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss the Texans' struggling offense after their loss to the Falcons. (2:00)

HOUSTON -- After a 2-4 start, the Texans have a tough three-game home stretch ahead that could define their season.

The Texans will host the San Francisco 49ers (5-2), Denver Broncos (5-2) and Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3), respectively, with a chance to salvage their season. If they were to falter, it could also put them in a hole they can't climb out of.

Ryans won't look that far ahead though.

"I really don't care about the three games," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "It's all about the Niners. It's not about getting on track, it's about the Niners and playing how we need to play. ... I really don't care about the home stretch at all."

Since the playoffs expanded to 14 teams in 2020, seven teams have started 2-4 or worse and made the postseason. Those teams are the 2024 Los Angeles Rams, 2023 Green Bay Packers, 2022 Jaguars, 2021 49ers, 2021 New England Patriots, 2021 Philadelphia Eagles and Washington in 2020.

At least one team has done it each year, but the odds are stacked against you at a 12% clip.

Houston will need more from the offensive side of the ball if it wants to join that trend. Despite the defense entering the week allowing the fewest points per game (14.7) in the NFL, the offense has struggled to score in losses -- putting up 14.25 points per game. Thanks to scoring 70 points in their two wins, the Texans' average sits at 21.2 points on the season (21st) and 304 yards per game (23rd).

Last season, pass protection and run blocking were two of their biggest struggles, and this year has been no different.

Houston's rushing attack, which is missing Joe Mixon -- whose status to make his debut this season because of an ankle injury remains unknown -- has regressed from averaging 117 yards per game (13th) to 106 (18th). This season, Stroud is tied for ninth in sacks (15) and has been pressured the 13th most (74), even though the Texans have played only six games because of the early bye.

The Houston Texans sit a 2-4 with a crucial three-game home stretch coming up that could define their season. Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Stroud has also seen 20 unblocked pressures, according to Next Gen Stats, tied for eight most, pointing to the consistent miscommunication with protection. On his third-quarter interception in the Texans' 27-19 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, there was a free rusher who got to his feet, which affected the accuracy of his throw.

Stroud says the offensive approach has been "death by a thousand paper cuts," and to get rolling offensively they must stay on track on early downs.

"That's where I think some of the playmaking abilities has to come out," Stroud said. "That's the thing in this offense, every play just doing your job -- even if it means gain of 2 [yards]. That's what we're being asked to do. That's what we're asked of, so that's something I'm still getting used to.

"I think when that time comes, we got to find answers, and that's where/when the ball is getting out for 2 yards, that's when I trust wideout [Xavier Hutchinson] or one of the guys on the outside to make somebody miss and get 8 [yards]. So, that's the type of offense we're living in."

The Texans will be at a disadvantage though after the team's leading receiver, Nico Collins, entered the short week of preparation in the concussion protocol after slamming his head into the turf against the Seahawks and will miss Sunday's game. Like Collins, wideout Christian Kirk -- who missed Monday's game with a hamstring injury -- hasn't practiced this week and will be out.

Houston's passing attack will mostly rely on the Iowa State triplets in Hutchinson and rookie wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in their absence.

But that's no concern to Stroud.

"I really like what [Noel] and [Higgins] have been doing," Stroud said. "Continue to show up and run great routes like they've been doing. I think whatever they're doing in practice, which has been really good, will get it done in the game. I'm in full faith with them. I think they're ready, and I'm excited to see them roll."

The Texans will be challenged Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox) against the 49ers, who rank seventh in points allowed per game (19.7).

Still, when playing at home under Ryans, Houston is 14-7, including the postseason.

None of that matters though to the third-year coach, and he just wants the Texans to "focus on one play at a time" as they hit a critical part of the season.

"I really don't even care about the game versus one play at a time," Ryans said. "Be locked in, do what you're supposed to do."