Even though Jakobi Meyers has requested a trade, the Las Vegas Raiders would deal the veteran wide receiver only if they felt they were getting strong value in return, sources told ESPN.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, a trade offer of that nature has not materialized, according to sources.

Meyers would improve multiple offenses across the league, and there is still over a week before the Nov. 4 deadline. But the Raiders aren't exactly looking to automatically trade Meyers, according to sources, and are willing to carry him on their roster until his contract expires after this season.

Meyers confirmed last week that he still wants to be traded, telling reporters that he wants "to be in a good spot." He initially requested to be traded in August after not reaching a new contract with the Raiders, who denied his request at the time.

Meyers, 28, said he hasn't thought much about a new deal with the Raiders since the season started and added that he hasn't spoken with the team about his trade request as of late.

"[The Raiders] know how I feel," Meyers said Tuesday. "It's no reason for me to keep going back crying to them, 'Can you get me out of here?'

"If you move me, you move me. But in the meantime, I got some [teammates] that I care about next to me, so I'm trying to make sure I'm being my best self for them."

The three teams that appear to be most aggressively pursuing a wide receiver before the trade deadline are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos, according to sources.

Meyers has 29 catches for 329 yards in six games this season. He missed last Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because of knee and toe injuries but is expected to be available to play when the Raiders return from their bye in Week 9.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden contributed to this report.