Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Texans wideout Nico Collins is out of the concussion protocol and set to return against the Denver Broncos in Week 9, he said Thursday.

"Blessed to be off the protocol," Collins said. "Feeling good, feeling excited about this week's great matchup."

Texans wideout Christian Kirk, who missed the past two weeks -- and four games in total -- with a hamstring injury, also is expected to return. Kirk has 10 catches for 109 yards on the season.

Collins suffered a concussion early in the fourth quarter of the Texans' loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. The Pro Bowl receiver fell on the back of his head after trying to catch a back-shoulder pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud while being defended by Seattle's Josh Jobe.

He sat out last week's victory against San Francisco 49ers as Stroud threw for a season-high 318 yards while tying his career high in completions (30).

The Texans' other receivers stepped up against the 49ers as third-year wideout Xavier Hutchinson had 69 receiving yards and a touchdown, and rookie Jaylin Noel had a 63-yard performance. Fellow rookie Jayden Higgins caught his second touchdown of his career, and Braxton Berrios made key receptions to convert third downs.

Collins leads the team in receiving yards (339) and is second in receptions (26). His presence against the Broncos should make it easier for Stroud to build on last week's performance.