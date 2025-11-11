Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Help is on the way for the banged-up Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary.

The Steelers are signing cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to the team's practice squad, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

An ESPN top 25 overall free agent in March, Samuel underwent spinal-fusion surgery in April, delaying his signing. Though Samuel is joining the practice squad, he could fill a major need with injuries piling up in the secondary.

Cornerback Darius Slay is in the concussion protocol after an incidental helmet-to-helmet hit with teammate Kyle Dugger on Sunday. Jalen Ramsey, once the team's starting slot corner, has spent the bulk of the last two games at free safety after injuries decimated that group.

Before Samuel's anticipated addition, the Steelers had just three healthy full-time corners entering a pivotal stretch, beginning with Sunday's rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals: James Pierre, Brandin Echols and Joey Porter Jr. Echols played in the slot against the Chargers, while Pierre stepped up at outside corner.

He had been the Los Angeles Chargers' top corner heading into 2024, but his season ended ahead of their Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos when he landed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Samuel's four games were the least he's played in his career.

At the end of the season, Samuel described the injury as a stinger in both shoulders but also a condition he's been dealing with since he was born. He declined to go into specifics but said he wasn't concerned that it would impact his career moving forward.

Samuel, 26, has elite ball skills and great instincts in coverage. In the Chargers' 2022 playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, he intercepted quarterback Trevor Lawrence three times in the first half.

Samuel's biggest flaw is tackling, often taking poor angles on ball carriers and allowing more yards after the catch than expected.

A second-round pick in 2021 out of Florida State, Samuel has 176 tackles and six interceptions in 50 career games (47 starts).

ESPN's Kris Rhim contributed to this report.