Open Extended Reactions

Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season is here, and insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have been making calls to sources around the league for the latest news and buzz on key situations.

This week, they asked around about the Giants' big coaching change. New York fired Brian Daboll on Monday after a 2-8 start. What's next for the Giants, Daboll and GM Joe Schoen?

Jeremy and Dan also checked in on Kyler Murray's future and what might happen with the Cardinals' quarterback situation in the offseason. And finally, they shared what they've heard on Super Bowl contenders that might be flawed and which names could headline the 2026 free agent class. It's all here, as our national reporters answer big questions and empty their notebooks heading into Week 11.

Jump to:

Giants' coaching change

Cardinals' QB situation

Contenders vs. pretenders

Intriguing 2026 free agents

What are you hearing around the league on the Giants' decision to fire Brian Daboll, and what comes next?

Graziano: There were just too many negatives piling up around Daboll. He's 11-33 since the start of the 2023 season after winning Coach of the Year and making the playoffs in 2022, his debut season. He has had sideline blowups. He got himself and the organization fined for his behavior around a Jaxson Dart concussion evaluation a couple of weeks ago. Dart got hurt Sunday. They've lost four games this season in which they had leads of 10 points or more ... you get the idea.

We could point to injuries, as the Giants have had more than their share of top players go down this season. But one of the head coach's jobs is to be a problem-solver, and Daboll wasn't solving enough problems. I think what's interesting here is that the team decided to keep GM Joe Schoen and also said in its announcement that Schoen would lead the search for the next coach. It seems clear that Giants ownership believes this is a talented team built the right way -- it just needs to be coached better. We'll see whether that's true, but it's definitely an eyebrow-raiser that Daboll is gone and Schoen might get to stay.

Fowler: Yeah, firing Daboll while keeping Schoen was a mild surprise among people I spoke to around the league, given the ghastly three-year clip you mentioned. Daboll's ouster is easy to explain, from bad clock management to the futility of pairing a lame-duck coach with a rookie quarterback (see: Titans, Tennessee). And interim coach Mike Kafka, who is well-regarded around the league, will attempt to earn the job going forward. But those same people mentioned above wonder whether the direction of the coaching search could affect Schoen's future somehow. Hiring a new coach with an embattled general manager can go one of two ways:

The GM can play a role in landing a coveted coach who's willing to work with the GM, like the Bears with Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles, or ...

The GM becomes a detriment to the search and bows out, as the Jaguars' Trent Baalke did before Liam Coen was hired.

Schoen probably falls more in line with Poles than Baalke, but if the Giants' desired coaching candidate insists on his own guy, it will test the franchise's mettle.

Graziano: That's well said, and those are very good recent examples of the different ways this could go. But this will be an appealing job, based on conversations I've had recently. Dart looks like the real deal at QB. Wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo will be back next season. They have a legitimate left tackle in Andrew Thomas and a talented defensive line anchored by Brian Burns and outstanding rookie Abdul Carter.

Kafka will be the sixth head coach (counting interims) that the Giants have had in the nine years since they moved on from Tom Coughlin, so it's incumbent upon ownership to get this right and restore some stability. But there should be no shortage of interested candidates.

Fowler: The job needs stout leadership in the worst way. Schoen has played a role in some of those roster highlights you mentioned above. And ownership has let so many people go over the past decade that it probably couldn't stomach one more (the buyout money on the Giants' books is incredible). That's why the Giants should explore all options for the head coach, looking for the best fit above the shiniest new toy. The coordinator pool is weaker than it has been, which I believe could bring collegiate candidates or retread NFL head coaches more into play.

Get out your crystal ball: Will Kyler Murray stick in Arizona, and if not, where will he be playing in 2026?

Fowler: I'm leaning toward Murray not sticking in Arizona in 2026. Murray has spent seven seasons under center, and Arizona has one winning season and zero playoff wins to show for it. It feels like it's time. It's hard to envision any scenario in which the Cardinals want to guarantee $19.5 million of 2027 salary for Murray, which would be the case if they don't trade or release him by the fifth day of the upcoming league year. Moving any of his nearly $37 million in 2026 guarantees would be a challenge but not impossible if he has a market.

It's clear to everyone watching the Cardinals over the past month that the offense is running more smoothly with Jacoby Brissett at the helm. Murray's 44.3 QBR ranks 26th in the NFL, but he is an immense talent who could use a change. Multiple teams will likely have quarterback openings, including the Jets and Browns. Does one particularly make sense for him, Dan?

Graziano: I'd add Miami to that list if it gets to the end of the season and doesn't feel convinced Tua Tagovailoa is its long-term quarterback, which is certainly possible. I guess we could throw Carolina in for similar reasons if Bryce Young doesn't turn things around. Most people I talk to about the Murray situation doubt that the Cardinals will be able to trade that contract, which means he'd likely be released before that 2027 money triggers next March.

If you're a team with a need at QB and don't have the draft capital to be able to draft a top guy in 2026 (or if you're, say, the Jets, and have three first-round picks in the 2027 draft and might prefer the QBs in that class), then maybe it's worth taking a shot at salvaging Murray. Problem is, that sounds a lot like what the Jets tried to do this season with Justin Fields.

Fowler: Coaches love reclamation projects, and I think Murray can be salvaged. Several former first-round picks have had success after leaving the teams that drafted them: Daniel Jones (Colts), Sam Darnold (Vikings/Seahawks), Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers) and even Mac Jones (49ers) to a lesser extent. Murray is deeper into his career than those players were, but many league evaluators still considered him among the top 12-14 quarterbacks entering this season. What happened this season won't change that outlook too much.

The NFL is starving for capable quarterback play, so he should find a home somewhere. The Rams would be an interesting option. With Matthew Stafford turning 38 in February, Murray could learn Sean McVay's system and get a chance to potentially start down the road.

Graziano: That's another good one. We obviously don't know what will happen with Stafford after this season, but there was enough uncertainty around his situation last spring that we have license to speculate on it. The Rams have two first-round picks in next year's draft, so they might have the means to move around and land a top rookie quarterback. But not everyone's going to be able to do that, and teams will be looking for upside plays in the trade and free agent markets.

There's a lot still to sort out on this Murray situation, including whether the Cardinals give him another shot this season once he's healthy. Opinions on Murray as a possible solution for 2026 and beyond could change based on the way the final weeks of this season play out.

Which contender is getting the most pretender buzz around the league?

Graziano: The Steelers are the only AFC North team with a winning record, yet everyone seems convinced the Ravens will run away with the division. Baltimore has recovered from a rough start and has both head-to-head matchups with the Steelers yet to come. Cincinnati is still kicking around despite two straight brutal losses and could get quarterback Joe Burrow back in a couple of weeks.

The Steelers have gotten a couple of gift wins from teams like the Jets, Patriots and Colts, but they've lost three of their past four and looked totally overmatched Sunday night against the Chargers. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played quite poorly in that game, though he had up until that point been able to mask his age-related limitations with a bunch of quick passes and quick decisions. Coach Mike Tomlin and OC Arthur Smith are getting what they can out of a Rodgers-led offense that's heavy on tight ends and running backs, but there appears to be a ceiling on what the offense can be, and the defense has been a major disappointment.

We all know Tomlin has never had a losing season, and I don't feel comfortable predicting that streak will end. But the Steelers look like the weakest of the current first-place teams, and they have sub-.500 challengers in their division who know they can beat them.

play 2:00 Stephen A. is 'disgusted' with the Pittsburgh Steelers Stephen A. Smith vents about the Steelers' offense after their Week 10 loss to the Chargers.

Fowler: The Steelers are hoping Rodgers' play Sunday in Los Angeles was an aberration. They've been pleased with his play leading up to that game, but that's the first week in which he looked skittish in the pocket. They couldn't pull off a move for a wide receiver at the deadline, and it's obvious they need an additional piece for when defenses load up against the tight-end-heavy sets.

The Bills also have concerns, the main ones being whether they have enough skill-position talent to adequately help quarterback Josh Allen and whether the defense can become a playoff-caliber unit. There have been several weeks in which the defense hasn't matched Sean McDermott's standard. I went into last week thinking Buffalo would take control of the AFC East, but New England has a 1½-game lead over the Bills and won their first head-to-head meeting. The Patriots play the Jets, Bengals and Giants -- who have a combined 7-21 record -- over the next three weeks. New England is poised to create more separation.

Graziano: In the NFC, the Bears are 6-3 and tied with the Lions atop the NFC North, but a lot of the folks I talked to think they have a suspect defense and have benefited from some miracle comebacks that aren't likely to keep happening. And the Jaguars started hot but cooled off to 5-4. The Jags currently occupy an AFC playoff spot, but many around the league think they will eventually be overtaken by the Chiefs or Texans.

Fowler: I was in Denver on Thursday night, and it's fair to say that Broncos players are concerned about the offense. Multiple offensive players acknowledged that the team is playing with fire if it doesn't improve. Denver knows quarterback Bo Nix is better than how he played Thursday night, as Las Vegas had a good, defensive-linemen-heavy game plan on a short week that thwarted the Broncos' attack. The Broncos missed receiver Marvin Mims Jr. more than one would think. He's the easy yards guy when the offense struggles.

Nix still has a few things going for him: He has a knack for moving the ball downfield, even when it's not pretty, and he's clutch in the fourth quarter. But recent struggles from Nix and the passing game suggest the Broncos could be destined for an early playoff exit despite their defensive dominance if the offense doesn't improve.

Who is the most interesting looming 2026 free agent, and where could he land?

Fowler: Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. The talent is off the charts. Pickens is on pace for 1,400-plus yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in his first season in Dallas, providing the perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb. He fell out of favor in Pittsburgh because of maturity concerns, and while he has managed his frustrations better in Dallas, teams pursuing him in free agency must be comfortable with the total package. Most people I talk to around the league expect he'll do very well. Dallas has the option of using a franchise tag that would cost around $28 million.

Graziano: I believe there's a strong likelihood that the Cowboys franchise Pickens, assuming they remain as happy with him by the end of the season as they've been so far. That's why it's tough to answer a question like this at this point of the season: many of the top potential free agents never hit the market because of extensions or franchise tags. Daniel Jones would be an interesting answer here, except I think the Colts will extend him if he keeps playing well. If he doesn't, then, well ... he wouldn't be as interesting a free agent.

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

How about Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd? He spent the early part of this season making huge splash plays for a takeaway-happy Jacksonville defense. He's a 2022 first-round pick who didn't have his fifth-year option picked up, and while he has had a strong season, he's playing for a front office and a coaching staff that didn't draft him. Lloyd is a guy I could imagine making it to the market and doing pretty well.

Fowler: Good call, Dan. The off-ball linebacker market can fluctuate depending on draft depth at the position. Lloyd figures to be one of the successful earners, along with Green Bay's Quay Walker and a few others.

Jaelan Phillips' free agency has my attention. He was knocking on the door of becoming a top-10 rusher in the NFL before injuries hit. But now he's rounding into form and looks rejuvenated by the trade that sent him to Philadelphia, recording six tackles (one for loss), two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery Monday night in Green Bay. If Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio can help maximize Phillips, a massive payday might be waiting, either in Philadelphia or elsewhere. This puts the Eagles in position to earn a strong compensatory pick for Phillips if he leaves.

Graziano: I'll mention Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum. Another 2022 first-round pick, he didn't have his fifth-year option picked up, but it wasn't because the Ravens don't want him around long term. The issue is that all offensive linemen are valued alike in the fifth-year option formula, so the Ravens would have had to pay Linderbaum offensive tackle money if they picked up the option, and centers don't make as much as tackles do.

Baltimore has had discussions with Linderbaum about a long-term contract, and it's possible they will reach an agreement and keep him off the market. Remember, everyone thought Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was going to be a free agent last March and Baltimore signed him to an extension the day before free agency started. Linderbaum is a tricky case, though, because of how centers are compensated. He's a critical part of their offense, but would they make him the league's highest-paid center? Currently, that title belongs to Kansas City's Creed Humphrey at $18 million per year.