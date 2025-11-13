Jeff Darlington reports that John Harbaugh and the Ravens are optimistic that Lamar Jackson is good to go in Week 11 against the Browns. (0:49)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Thursday, making a solid step toward starting Sunday at the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, missed Wednesday's practice because of knee soreness. But Jackson was back on the field a day later and moved around well.

At the start of Thursday's practice, Jackson jogged onto the field without any limp. In between taking first-team snaps, Jackson ran from drill to drill.

Jackson injured his knee during Sunday's 27-19 win at the Minnesota Vikings where he dealt with a lot of contact. He was hit 11 times by the Vikings, including one that resulted in a roughing the passer penalty on pass rusher Dallas Turner.

The Ravens are looking to change their fortune at Cleveland, where they have lost three of their four trips there. Baltimore (4-5) is currently one game back of the first-place Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) in the AFC North.

In the five games that Jackson has started and finished this season, the Ravens are 3-2 and have averaged 33.2 points per game. In the other four games where Jackson has missed time with a hamstring injury, Baltimore is 1-3 and has been held to 15.8 points per game.

This season, Jackson ranks fourth in the NFL with a 73.2 Total QBR, throwing 15 touchdown passes and one interception.