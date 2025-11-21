Open Extended Reactions

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart remains in the concussion protocol and will not play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, interim coach Mike Kafka told reporters Friday.

Jameis Winston will make his second straight start with Dart out, with Russell Wilson serving as the backup.

Dart had returned as a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but did not progress enough to be considered ready to play.

"He's just in the protocol. He's working through that phasing of it," Kafka said. "Based on the testing and the results, we're declaring him out for this week."

Dart was knocked out of the Giants' game against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 9 after taking a hit to the head then missed last week's game against the Green Bay Packers. He has been evaluated for a concussion four times this season, including the preseason, while using an aggressive rushing style that has made him one of the NFL's best running quarterbacks, rushing for 317 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

Winston was 19-of-29 for 201 passing yards with a rushing touchdown and an interception in a 27-20 loss to the Packers that dropped the Giants to 2-9 this season.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.