Justin Jefferson: Vikings likely better if Sam Darnold stayed

The Minnesota Vikings struggled to a 9-8 mark this season, failing to make the playoffs after a five-win decline from the 2024 season, and wide receiver Justin Jefferson can't help but wonder if things would've been different had quarterback Sam Darnold been under center instead of oft-injured J.J. McCarthy.

"Everyone knows the difficulty of the quarterback position this year, how we were dealt it," Jefferson told USA Today Sports. "But having a quarterback that already had a season under his belt with us, knew the plays, knew the playbook, knew the players, throwing to me, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, all these guys, I definitely feel like we would have done better."

Justin Jefferson and Sam Darnold found chemistry in their only season together with the Vikings in 2024, combining for 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns. Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Darnold was signed by the Vikings in 2024 as insurance until McCarthy, their quarterback of the future, was ready. But after McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury in preseason, Darnold, under coach Kevin O'Connell's guidance, blossomed in the Vikings' scheme, leading Minnesota to 14 wins after winning a total of 21 games in his previous six seasons. He ranked fifth in the NFL in passing yards (4,319) and touchdown passes (35) while earning his first career Pro Bowl invitation.

The Vikings chose to let him go after the 2024 season, however, and Darnold wound up leading the Seattle Seahawks to Super Bowl LX in the first season of a three-year, $100.5 million deal.

While Darnold flourished with the Seahawks, McCarthy again was hampered by myriad injuries, playing just 52% of the Vikings' snaps this season and attempting only 243 passes. He has missed a total of 25 games over his first two seasons.

Jefferson has repeatedly said that McCarthy can be the Vikings' QB1, but after watching Darnold's success this season, the question of "What If?" still lingers.

"It's definitely tough. It's tough to watch," Jefferson told USA Today Sports about Darnold's success after leaving the Vikings. "Of course, I love that he's in the Super Bowl. I'm happy for him, I want nothing but the best for him, especially the way his journey was at first, people doubting him and people not giving him the respect. Now they're giving him that respect. Now they're seeing that he's a top-tier quarterback in this league.

"Of course, selfishly, I wish that he had done that for us last year, but to see him blossom and bounce back right after last year and make it this year, I'm all happy for him, and I hope he wins. I'm rooting for Seattle and I think Seattle's gonna win. I'll be rooting for him."

