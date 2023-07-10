Hits and Misses: Origin knocks wind out of Eels, Rabbitohs

This week we consider how badly State of Origin upset the Eels and Rabbitohs, look at a rare golden point penalty goal, have a laugh with the Raiders post-try celebration, and marvel at the bottom-belting run the Sharks have been enjoying.

Read on as we take a look back at some of the biggest hits and misses of the weekend.

MISS

Origin completely derails Eels and Rabbitohs

We really saw the worst of the State of Origin effect on the premiership on Saturday as the Eels and Rabbitohs really struggled with too many stars out of their line-ups.

The Eels, already missing the banned Dylan Brow, were also without Mitchell Moses, Clint Gutherson and Reagan Campbell-Gillard on Origin duties, and were no match for a nearly full strength Warriors side as a result. The Warriors powered through the middle all night before giving the ball to the backs where five-eighth Luke Metcalf carved up, scoring two tries himself and setting up plenty more. The Warriors looked very sharp, but of course, we will have a better indication of how well they are really going next week, when the host the Sharks.

On Saturday night we saw the Rabbitohs, missing nearly half their side to either Origin or injury, lose to the perpetually ordinary Bulldogs. The Bulldogs did benefit from the recent purchase of halfback Toby Sexton and the dropping of several underperforming players, but the 32 points they conceded to the vastly understrength Bunnies gave a fair indication of what the result could have been. The revamped Bulldogs face their real test next week against the Broncos.

In a competition where final positions are going to be so fiercely contested, the burden on teams during the State of Origin period cannot be overstated.

Blake Wilson of the Bulldogs scores a try against the Rabbitohs. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

MISS

Rare golden point penalty goal comes out of nowhere

The Titans and Dolphins put on a thrilling match Sunday, with both clubs absolutely desperate for the two completion points. With the Titans in front 14-6 at halftime, the Dolphins fought back to take a 20-14 lead with 19 minutes remaining in the game. The Titans scored a try four minutes later to level the scores at 20, before a Jamayne Isaako field goal with six minutes left edged the Dolphins ahead. With four minutes on the clock Dolphins halfback Sean O'Sullivan dropped the ball over the line, spoiling what would have been the match-sealing try. Two minutes later Tanah Boyd kicked a dodgy looking field goal to level the scores once again.

In golden point extra time both teams struggled to get near enough to the posts to have a shot, until a handling error was made by the Titans inside their own territory. The Dolphins worked their way into field goal position, with Isaako spraying his attempt wide. However, referee Grant Atkins decided the defenders putting pressure on Isaako were offside and awarded a match-winning penalty right in front.

The defence did jump the gun, but it wasn't any worse than what we've seen on a thousand other similar occasions. The player most offside, certainly leading the charge, ran into a Dolphins player who was standing around the ruck as a blocker, something that is also illegal and also seen every time a drop goal is attempted. No one wants to see a game like that decided by a "rabbit out of the hat" call from a referee.

Sean O'Sullivan and the Dolphins celebrate victory over the Titans. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

HIT

Raiders Bairstow roast seen around the world

The Raiders resurrected the rehearsed post-try celebration as part of a charity drive and caught the eye of the cricket world with a reenactment of Jonny Bairstow's Lord's stumping during their comfortable victory over the Dragons.

Following the first try of the match to Jordan Rapana after just eight minutes, Raiders players set up a cricket game using the corner post as the wicket. Rapana bowled the Steeden to Englishman Elliott Whitehead, who let it go to Zac Woolford who was playing the part of Alex Carey. Woolford caught it and rolled it at the corner post as Elliott wandered off down the "pitch".

With the "fielders" celebrating his dismissal, there were roars of laughter from the WIN Stadium crowd. It was picked up by the Sky TV / Channel 9 commentary team in Leeds, where former England captain Michael Atherton presented the footage and had a good laugh.

One of the all time try celebrations 🏏#WeAreRaiders pic.twitter.com/UMb4ltdbBY — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) July 7, 2023

Not so amused was British shock jock and eternally offended Piers Morgan, who tweeted; "Just found out the batsman in this shameful spirit-of-the-game mocking stunt is not only ENGLISH, but a YORKSHIREMAN. What on earth are you doing Elliott Whitehead? Are you a closet Australian."

Whitehead replied that it was all for a good cause.

"It was all for a good cause in (ex-St Helens coach) Daniel Anderson who obviously has had an accident and is now paralysed," Whitehead told The Mirror.

"Try celebrations in the NRL this month are raising money for causes like that and that celebration gave five grand to him and his family. So it was just a bit of fun and something for a good cause.

"The boys all got around it - and it went down pretty well as I see Piers Morgan wasn't too happy about it. At least he knows who I am now!"

MISS

Dragons' woes continue in Wollongong

Canberra's second try completely summed up the Dragons at the moment. From 10 metres out front-rower Joseph Tapine took the ball for a hit-up, noticed the uneven line ahead of him and skipped across it until he found half an opening. He straightened through the gap with several disinterested arms meekly thrust in his direction.

With barely a hand laid on him he crossed to score a try which, when converted, took the Raiders out to a 12-0 lead. The Dragons defenders were left standing with looks on their faces which hovered between disgust in their teammates and total indifference. The season can't end soon enough for fans of the Big Red V.