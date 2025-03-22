Gutsy Titans too good for error-prone Knights in NRL

Open Extended Reactions

They're hardly attributes you normally associate with Gold Coast but the Titans have shown grit in defence and a ruthless streak in attack to claim a 26-6 NRL win over Newcastle.

Des Hasler's side ran in four tries to one despite the Knights shading the territory battle to claim their first victory of the season on a humid evening in front of 14,602 fans at CBUS Super Stadium.

Saturday night's result will disappoint the visitors, who were their own worst enemy at times with costly penalties and errors denying them points and gifting Gold Coast multiple scoring opportunities.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui was a wrecking ball for the Titans, recording 140 metres from 17 hit-ups and having a big part to play in the game's opening try to Jojo Fifita.

Young fullback Keano Kini had 217m while Phillip Samihad a game-high 23 runs for 189 metres, including 77 post-contact.

Jayden Campbell was also impressive despite some underwhelming attacking kicks in the first half, scoring an individual effort late in the first half and finishing the game with 14 points.

Fa'asuamaleaui's flick pass after a hard run at the line released Campbell, whose pass as he was being tackled was gathered by Kini and then fed to Jojo Fifita for the opening try of the game in the 17th minute.

Newcastle rallied and again had the Titans' pegged back on their goalline before some ill-discipline allowed the hosts to extend their lead against the run of play.

Back-to-back penalties and a set restart catapulted Gold Coast down the field and Campbell made it count with a strong run at the line to score in the 33rd minute.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui was a wrecking ball for the Titans, recording 140 metres from 17 hit-ups and having a big part to play in the game's opening try to Jojo Fifita. Albert Perez/Getty Images

An error close to his own line by Fletcher Sharpe was compounded by a penalty against former Titan Greg Marzhew which Campbell converted to ensure the home side held a 12-0 advantage at the break.

Another penalty after halftime took that margin beyond two converted tries and the Knights were punished again when Adam Elliott gave away a downfield penalty for tackling Campbell in the air after a kick.

After multiple set restarts, Fermor wrestled no less than four defenders over the line to score the Titans' third try and put the hosts up 20-0.

David Fifita, who again started the game from the bench but played throughout after coming on in the 25th minute, added a try of his own after another error by Marzhew, before Bradman Best's late consolation for the Knights.

Gold Coast travel to Sydney next Friday to face the Roosters while Newcastle have the bye.