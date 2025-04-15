Open Extended Reactions

James Tedesco says Lachlan Galvin should have been the face of Wests Tigers for years to come, likening the axed teen's impending exit to his own departure from the joint venture nearly a decade ago.

The Tigers announced on Monday that Galvin had declined a five-year contract extension worth the best part of $5 million and that he would not be at the club beyond his current deal, which expires at the end of the 2026 season.

On Tuesday, Galvin, who has started every game this season, was dropped as five-eighth in favour of Adam Doueihi for Easter Monday's clash with Parramatta.

The development follows several months of frosty relations between the Tigers and Galvin's manager, Isaac Moses.

James Tedesco of the Roosters makes a run. James Worsfold/Getty Images

The club has reiterated that Galvin will not be released from his contract ahead of schedule.

Moses was the agent who took Mitchell Moses, Aaron Woods and Tedesco, who sealed a move to the Roosters, out of the Tigers in 2017.

Tedesco has since left Moses, signing with rival agent Joe Wehbe after a bitter split between the high-profile NRL managers, who were once business partners.

"I feel like he (Galvin) should be the future of the (Tigers) club," Tedesco said.