James Tedesco says Lachlan Galvin should have been the face of Wests Tigers for years to come, likening the axed teen's impending exit to his own departure from the joint venture nearly a decade ago.
The Tigers announced on Monday that Galvin had declined a five-year contract extension worth the best part of $5 million and that he would not be at the club beyond his current deal, which expires at the end of the 2026 season.
On Tuesday, Galvin, who has started every game this season, was dropped as five-eighth in favour of Adam Doueihi for Easter Monday's clash with Parramatta.
The development follows several months of frosty relations between the Tigers and Galvin's manager, Isaac Moses.
The club has reiterated that Galvin will not be released from his contract ahead of schedule.
Moses was the agent who took Mitchell Moses, Aaron Woods and Tedesco, who sealed a move to the Roosters, out of the Tigers in 2017.
Tedesco has since left Moses, signing with rival agent Joe Wehbe after a bitter split between the high-profile NRL managers, who were once business partners.
"I feel like he (Galvin) should be the future of the (Tigers) club," Tedesco said.
"We went through it (when I was there) and then we all ended up leaving as well.
"I'm sure Benji (Marshall) did everything to make sure it would work.
"I don't know why it didn't work, but I'm sure there will be a lot of teams interested in signing him whenever that is. It's a tough period for him now as a young kid.
"You don't know anything when you're that age, so you're just doing your best.
"I just hope he's well supported and well guided because there is going to be a lot of interest in him because he's a great young player who has shown that in his short career. It'll be interesting to see how it all plays out."
There is little chance of Galvin following Tedesco's path to the Roosters, given the club's chairman Nick Politis has sworn off dealing with Moses.
The earliest contenders for the teenager's signature appear to be Canterbury, with Parramatta and Manly also likely to be floated as options.
Salary-cap restraints mean Penrith are next to no chance of making a play for Galvin, according to coach Ivan Cleary.
The four-time premiership-winning coach was keen to stress that such a big-money deal had the ability to weigh heavily on a young player's performance.
"I've definitely got thoughts on young players and the pressure that the big money comes with," Cleary said.
"I've just seen it too many times. It doesn't matter who you are and how old you are, when the price tag comes with it, expectations change, that's internally and that's externally as well.
"No manager ever listens to me, but that's what I believe."
Galvin's omission is one of three changes for the Tigers, who enter Monday's game with a 3-3 record.
Douiehi's place in the centres is taken by Brent Naden, while Luke Laulilii comes in for Jeral Skelton on the wing.
Longer term, Latu Fainu, who is sidelined with a thumb injury, appears the most likely internal replacement for Galvin.
Jayden Sullivan - currently on loan to South Sydney - is also contracted to the Tigers in 2026.