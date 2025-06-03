The NRL season heads into its second half, with injuries troubling some clubs, and a high profile signing set to debut for the Bulldogs. We are back to enjoying a full round of footy with just the Roosters sitting this one out.

McDonald Jones Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. James Schiller 3. Dane Gagai 4. Kyle McCarthy 5. Fletcher Hunt 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Jack Cogger 8. Tyson Frizell 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Brodie Jones 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Mathew Croker 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Thomas Cant 16. Jermaine McEwen 17. Elijah Leaumoana 18. Jackson Hastings 19. Tyrone Thompson 20. Matthew Arthur 21. Wil Sullivan 22. Greg Marzhew

Sea Eagles: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Clayton Faulalo 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Tommy Talau 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Ethan Bullemor 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Toafofoa Sipley 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Jazz Tevaga 16. Corey Waddell 17. Nathan Brown 18. Michael Chee Kam 19. Jakob Arthur 20. Navren Willett 21. Chris Patolo 22. Matthew Lodge

Prediction: The Knights went back to struggling last week against the Dragons, while the Sea Eagles continued their up and down season with a big win at home against the Broncos. I have no confidence in the Sea Eagles, their complete lack of consistency has proven costly to tippers, but against the Knights they should be able to run up back-to-back victories.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 14

AAMI Park, 6pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Grant Anderson 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Bronson Garlick 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 18. Ativalu Lisati 19. Sualauvi Faalogo 20. Alec MacDonald 21. Joe Chan 22. Kane Bradley

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Robert Derby 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Jaxon Purdue 7. Tom Dearden 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Sam McIntyre 11. John Bateman 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Harrison Edwards 15. Kai O'Donnell 16. Griffin Neame 17. Coen Hess 18. Jake Clifford 19. Karl Lawton 20. Thomas Mikaele 21. Braidon Burns 22. Kaiden Lahrs

Prediction: The Storm had a tougher than expected run against the Titans last week in torrential rain, while the Cowboys survived a late scare from the Tigers. While the Storm are not the automatic pick they have been in recent years, it is still tough to tip against them at home, especially against the inconsistent Cowboys.

Tip: Storm by 16

Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Francis Molo 9. Kurt Donoghoe 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Ray Stone 14. Harrison Graham 15. Connelly Lemuelu 16. Mark Nicholls 17. Josh Kerr 18. Sean O'Sullivan 19. Aublix Tawha 20. Max Feagai 21. Jeremy Marshall-King 22. Max Plath

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Nathan Lawson 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Christian Tuipulotu 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Jack de Belin 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Toby Couchman 13. Hamish Stewart 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 16. Blake Lawrie 17. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 18. Emre Guler 19. Lachlan Ilias 20. Hame Sele 21. Tyrell Sloan 22. Michael Molo

Prediction: The Dolphins enjoyed the bye last weekend after smashing the Bulldogs the week before. The Dragons put up a good performance to beat the struggling Knights. The Dolphins may have received the confidence boost they needed against the Bulldogs and could prove to be a difficult hurdle for the Dragons in Brisbane.

Tip: Dolphins by 10

Saturday, June 7

Sharks Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Mawene Hiroti 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Jesse Colquhoun 16. Siosifa Talakai 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele 18. Billy Burns 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha 20. Hohepa Puru 21. Jayden Berrell 22. Niwhai Puru

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Kurt Capewell 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Jacob Laban 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith 18. Tom Ale 20. Samuel Healey 21. Tanah Boyd 22. Ali Leiataua 23. Taine Tuaupiki

Prediction: The Sharks had last week off after surprising everyone with an abject capitulation against the Roosters the week before. The Warriors came out on top in an intense battle against the Rabbitohs. The Sharks can go from world beaters to jokes in the space of a week. Which team will show up at home to face the Warriors is anyone's guess. week,

Tip: Warriors by 6

Suncorp Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Selwyn Cobbo 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Billy Walters 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Xavier Willison 17. Benjamin Te Kura 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Deine Mariner 20. Josiah Karapani 21. Jaiyden Hunt 22. Blake Mozer

Titans: 1. Jayden Campbell 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Phillip Sami 5. Allan Fitzgibbon 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tom Weaver 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sean Mullany 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 14. Klese Haas 15. Jaimin Jolliffe 16. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 17. Arama Hau 18. AJ Brimson 19. Josh Patston 20. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 21. Tukimihia Simpkins 22. Ryan Foran

Prediction: There is something seriously wrong at the Broncos, they were very ordinary last week against the Sea Eagles. The Titans put up a reasonable effort against the Storm, but simply weren't good enough to grab the points. This game could go either way, but what is left of the Broncos' pride is surely strong enough to defeat their Queensland rivals.

Tip: Broncos by 8

Sunday, June 8

GIO Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Corey Horsburgh 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Ata Mariota 18. Noah Martin 19. Trey Mooney 20. Danny Levi 21. Jed Stuart 22. Ethan Sanders

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Jack Wighton 4. Campbell Graham 5. Isaiah Tass 6. Cody Walker 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Jai Arrow 9. Siliva Havili 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. Euan Aitken 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Lachlan Hubner 14. Jayden Sullivan 15. Sean Keppie 16. Liam Le Blanc 17. Tevita Tatola 18. Davvy Moale 19. Jye Gray 20. Tyrone Munro 21. Thomas Fletcher 22. Jacob Host

Prediction: The Raiders continued their impressive season with a fight back victory over the Roosters last weekend, while the Rabbitohs couldn't quite catch the Warriors despite some late Latrell Mitchell Magic. This should be a great game as both teams like to play open football. The Raiders at home should get the points, but beware the Bunnies.

Tip: Raiders by 10

CommBank Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Adam Doueihi 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Heath Mason 7. Jarome Luai 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Sione Fainu 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Tony Sukkar 13. Alex Seyfarth 14. Latu Fainu 15. Jack Bird 16. Kit Laulilii 17. Charlie Murray 18. Luke Laulilii 19. Tallyn Da Silva 20. Charlie Staines 21. Brent Naden 22. Elie El-Zakhem

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Luke Sommerton 15. Matt Eisenhuth 16. Luron Patea 17. Daine Laurie 18. Brad Schneider 19. Isaiah Papali'i 20. Trent Toelau 21. Luke Garner 22. Paul Alamoti

Prediction: The Tigers had a big chance to get their disrupted season back on track last week against the Cowboys, but started way too slowly and couldn't run them down. The Panthers were tested by the Eels, but proved to be too good, with Nathan Cleary leading the way. It will be interesting to see good mates Jarome Luai and Cleary up against each other for the first time. The Panthers are on the improve and should win this one.

Tip: Panthers by 16

Monday, June 9

Accor Stadium, 4pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Josh Curran 13. Kurt Mann 14. Bailey Hayward 15. Harry Hayes 16. Lipoi Hopoi 17. Kurtis Morrin 19. Jake Turpin 20. Blake Wilson 21. Samuel Hughes 22. Blake Taaffe 23. Lachlan Galvin

Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Zac Lomax 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Jack Williams 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. J'maine Hopgood 14. Dylan Walker 15. Luca Moretti 16. Ryan Matterson 17. Jordan Samrani 18. Joash Papali'i 19. Matt Doorey 20. Joey Lussick 21. Dean Hawkins 22. Samuel Loizou

Prediction: The Bulldogs had last week off after being belted by the Dolphins the week before, while the Eels were very competitive in losing to the Panthers. One name and one name only will be the focus of all the attention this week and that is Lachlan Galvin. How will he fit into this Bulldogs side that has only lost two games all season? Will he be the magic ingredient or will he bring their house of cards crashing down?

Tip: Dogs by 12

BYE: Roosters

