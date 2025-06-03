The 2025 NRL season has so far been one of the toughest ever for tippers and now with State of Origin underway it hasn't gotten any easier. Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Wests Tigers vs. Penrith Panthers, CommBank Stadium, Sunday June 8, 4:05pm (AEST)

I genuinely believed that the Tigers would bounce out of the Lachie Galvin saga to record a rousing win against the Cowboys last week. Despite the exciting second half fightback, they really left themselves way to much work to do following a very disappointing first two thirds of the game. They have to start winning soon or their dream of a Top 8 finish is going to slip away pretty quickly.

The Panthers are also a team that needs to keep winning if they are to recover from their poor start to the season. They looked closer to their best last week against the Eels, but there appears to be plenty of improvement left in them yet. This game is notable because it marks the first time Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary will face each other in first grade. Both will be keen to win bragging rights from this clash.

As much as I would like to see the Tigers start winning again, the Panthers have been improving every week and should be too good for their fellow felines in this one.

Round 14 sure thing: Panthers

Brian To'o celebrates his try with Panthers teammates. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Cronulla Sharks vs. New Zealand Warriors, Sharks Stadium, Saturday June 7, 5:30pm (AEST)

The Sharks have been a tough team to tip all year. Capable of beating the Storm one week, before falling apart against the Roosters the next, they enter this game following a bye. Just when you think they are genuine contenders, they hand in a performance not worthy of a Top 8 team.

The Warriors on the other hand have been having one of their most consistent seasons in recent memory. And they are winning big games on the road, including last week's hard-fought victory over the Rabbitohs in Sydney. They sit in third position on the ladder, but are just one win below the Bulldogs.

If the Sharks show up and play their best footy, they will severely test the Warriors, who can fade in and out of games at times. This should be a high-scoring, end-to-end clash, which really could go either way. My coin has come down with the Warriors face up, in what will be a really significant win for the lads from New Zealand.

Toss of the coin game winner: Warriors