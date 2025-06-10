Open Extended Reactions

The NRL season enters the second State of Origin week with seven teams having a bye. You only have to tip five games correctly this round -- easy right?

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, May 12

Sharks Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Mawene Hiroti 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Jesse Colquhoun 16. Siosifa Talakai 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves: 18. Tuku Hau Tapuha 19. Hohepa Puru 20. Jayden Berrell 21. Toby Rudolf 22. Billy Burns

- Enter your NRL Tipping Competition tips today with footytips.com.au

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Nathan Lawson 3. Moses Suli 4. Corey Allan 5. Tyrell Sloan 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Toby Couchman 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Hamish Stewart 16. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 17. Hame Sele Reserves: 18. Blake Lawrie 19. Lachlan Ilias 20. Michael Molo 21. Nicholas Tsougranis 22. Sione Finau

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Sharks were thumped at home last week by the Warriors, while the Dragons were completely hammered by the Dolphins. Both teams will be looking for vast improvements in order to win this one. Or they can be as ordinary as last week and see who loses? Surely the Sharks have more upside, particularly at home.

Tip: Shark by 12

PointsBet odds: Shark $1.32 (-10.5 $1.95) Dragons $3.40 (+10.5 $1.85)

Friday, May 13

CBus Super Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Phillip Sami 5. Allan Fitzgibbon 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Jaimin Jolliffe 9. Sean Mullany 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Klese Haas Bench: 14. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 15. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 16. Josh Patston 17. Tukimihia Simpkins Reserves: 18. Arama Hau 19. Tom Weaver 20. Sam Verrills 21. Ben Liyou 22. Ryan Foran

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Tommy Talau 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Ethan Bullemor 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Jazz Tevaga 16. Corey Waddell 17. Nathan Brown Reserves: 18. Toafofoa Sipley 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Jakob Arthur 21. Michael Chee Kam 22. Matthew Lodge

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Titans were trampled last week by the Broncos, while the Sea Eagles started well against the Knights before completely capitulating in the second half to lose in golden point extra time. Former Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler is under pressure, and if Manly's up and down form continues this should be another loss for the Titans.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 14

PointsBet odds: Titans $3.50 (+10.5 $1.90) Sea Eagles $1.30 (-10.5 $1.90)

Saturday, May 13

McDonald Jones Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Fletcher Sharpe 2. James Schiller 3. Dane Gagai 4. Fletcher Hunt 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Jackson Hastings 7. Jack Cogger 8. Mathew Croker 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Brodie Jones 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Phoenix Crossland Bench: 14. Matthew Arthur 15. Thomas Cant 16. Jermaine McEwen 17. Elijah Leaumoana Reserves: 18. Kyle McCarthy 19. Tyrone Thompson 20. Mason Teague 21. Brock Greacen 22. Wilson De Courcey

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Mark Nawaqanitawase 5. Dominic Young 6. Hugo Savala 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Benaiah Ioelu 10. Salesi Foketi 11. Egan Butcher 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Sandon Smith 15. Zach Dockar-Clay 16. Blake Steep 17. Nat Butcher Reserves: 18. Ethan King 19. Makahesi Makatoa 20. Taylor Losalu 21. Tom Rodwell 23. Delasalle Vaa

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Knights may have saved their season with a second half fightback against the Sea Eagles last week. The Roosters enjoyed the bye and will be looking to continue the form they were building before the break. It remains impossible to tip the Knights in this one, even after witnessing their miracle win last week.

Tip: Roosters by 20

PointsBet odds: Knights $2.55 (+5.5 $1.90) Roosters $1.52 (-5.5 $1.90)

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Robert Derby 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Braidon Burns 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jaxon Purdue 7. Jake Clifford 8. Jordan McLean 9. Karl Lawton 10. Coen Hess 11. Sam McIntyre 12. Kai O'Donnell 13. Jason Taumalolo Bench: 14. Harrison Edwards 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Griffin Neame 17. Kaiden Lahrs Reserves: 18. Thomas Duffy 19. Semi Valemei 20. Jaxson Paulo 21. Marly Bitungane 22. Mason Kira

Dolphins: 1. Jake Averillo 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Max Feagai 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Francis Molo 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Kurt Donoghoe Bench: 14. Ray Stone 15. Connelly Lemuelu 16. Mark Nicholls 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Sean O'Sullivan 19. Aublix Tawha 20. Harrison Graham 21. Tevita Naufahu 22. Junior Tupou

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Cowboys had a tough day against the Storm last week, while the Dolphins continued their hot streak with another big win, this time over the Dragons. The Cowboys are increasingly difficult to predict, but the Dolphins have finally hit their straps. Origin absences will have an influence on the outcome, but the Dolphins halves will both be there and leading the way.

Tip: Dolphins by 19

PointsBet odds: Cowboys $2.55 (+5.5 $1.90) Dolphins $1.52 (-5.5 $1.90)

Lachlan Galvin celebrates a try on his Bulldogs debut. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Sunday, May 14

Accor Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Jack Wighton 4. Isaiah Tass 5. Tyrone Munro 6. Jayden Sullivan 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Jai Arrow 9. Siliva Havili 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. Euan Aitken 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Davvy Moale 15. Sean Keppie 16. Liam Le Blanc 17. Tevita Tatola Reserves: 18. Ryan Gray 19. Campbell Graham 20. Lewis Dodd 21. Fletcher Myers 22. Jacob Host

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Blake Wilson 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Jacob Kiraz 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Lachlan Galvin 7. Toby Sexton 8. Josh Curran 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Bailey Hayward Bench: 14. Jake Turpin 15. Harry Hayes 16. Lipoi Hopoi 17. Kurtis Morrin Reserves: 19. Blake Taaffe 20. Enari Tuala 21. Samuel Hughes 22. Luke Smith 23. Jonathan Sua

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The last time these two met was on Good Friday in front of a record club round crowd. There might not be as many people turning up this time, but the game should still be as intense. The Bulldogs won on Good Friday, but the Bunnies have improved since then. The Rabbitohs will be without Latrell Mitchell, but the Bulldogs will be missing Stephen Crichton, Matt Burton and Max King.

Tip: Bulldogs by 12

PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $2.75 (+7.5 $1.95) Bulldogs $1.45 (-7.5 $1.85)

BYE:

Broncos

Eels

Panthers

Raiders

Storm

Tigers

Warriors

All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.