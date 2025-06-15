State of Origin II Preview: Will the Blues retain the shield in Perth?

Open Extended Reactions

New South Wales dominated the Maroons in Brisbane to take the series opener. Queensland have made some drastic changes to their lineup including dropping veteran halfback and captain Daly Cherry-Evans. The Blues have had a couple of key injuries to cover, including the loss of five-eighth Mitchell Moses.

Desperate times call for desperate measures as Queensland prepare to throw everything they have at extending the series to a Game III.

Wednesday, June 18

State of Origin, Game II

Optus Stadium, Perth, 8:05pm (AEST)

Queensland: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Xavier Coates 3. Robert Toia 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 6. Cameron Munster 7. Tom Dearden 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Harry Grant 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Reuben Cotter 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Lindsay Collins 16. Jeremiah Nanai 17. Patrick Carrigan Reserves: 18. Ezra Mam 19. Jack Howarth 20. Corey Horsburgh

Coach: Billy Slater

New South Wales: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Brian To'o 3. Stephen Crichton 4. Latrell Mitchell 5. Zac Lomax 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Max King 9. Reece Robson 10. Payne Haas 11. Liam Martin 12. Angus Crichton 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Connor Watson 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Hudson Young 17. Stefano Utoikamanu Reserves: 18. Matt Burton 19. Keaon Koloamatangi 20. Lindsay Smith

Coach: Laurie Daley

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Chris Sutton, Dave Munro Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Blues were too good across the park in winning Game I at Suncorp Stadium. Behind Payne Haas they rumbled through the middle with Nathan Cleary orchestrating their every move. Isaah Yeo played a more traditional lock role, rolling up his sleeves for plenty of hard running up the middle, while Mitchell Barnett and Max King also contributed well to the Blues' go-forward.

In the backs, the class of Stephen Crichton and Latrell Mitchell caused the Maroons issues all night, both with the ball and through their wall-like defence. The Maroons attack looked off on the night and captain Daly Cherry-Evans has paid the price for that, being dropped for Tom Dearden. Dearden certainly has a metre of extra pace in everything he does, and the Blues will need to be on alert whenever he handles the ball. His combination with Cameron Munster will be interesting. The Maroons will be hoping that Dearden provides Munster with enough time and space to play one of his erratic, unpredictable and often unstoppable games.

Jarome Luai of the Wests Tigers is tackled by the Knights defence. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

The Blues have a new halves combination of their own to worry about, with Jarome Luai coming into the team for the injured Mitchell Moses. The beauty of this situation of course is that it reunites old friends and a multiple premiership winning combination. Will they be able to pick up where they left off under the intense pressure of a State of Origin clash? Sure, why not. Luai at his best allows Cleary a breather, and presents the opposition with a more unpredictable attacking weapon to worry about. While Moses had a good game at Suncorp, Luai is at least an equal ability replacement, perhaps down slightly on form.

Queensland have also shifted their backline around a bit, in an attempt to overcome Stephen Crichton's strengths. Valentine Holmes moves to the centres where it is hoped he will better contain Crichton, while Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow moves to the wing where he will hope to escape the vice like grip of Crichton's defence. The move will also allow Queensland to enjoy the kick return brilliance of Tabuai-Fidow. The Blues will hope that Crichton is too hot for Holmes to handle and that Tabuai-Fidow will only find himself in the hands of the highly capable defence of Zac Lomax.

The Maroons had to try something after Game I. It remains to be seen how effective it will be. The Blues are very comfortable in Perth and may well have even improved their halves combination for this game. I see New South Wales retaining the shield with a victory in this one.

Tip: Blues by 8

PointsBet odds: Maroons $2.75 (+6.5 $1.90) Blues $1.45 (-6.5 $1.90)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.