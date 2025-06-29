Open Extended Reactions

NSW have named an unchanged team for the State of Origin decider as Laurie Daley backs Brian To'o to recover from a knee injury in time to play.

Jacob Kiraz replaces Canterbury teammate Matt Burton as 18th man in the only change to the game-day squad that lost narrowly to Queensland in Origin II.

But as it stands, Kiraz will only play in Sydney on July 9 in the event of multiple game-ending head knocks or one caused by an act of foul play that results in a sin bin.

Daley has retained Stefano Utoikamanu despite speculation he could replace the Melbourne prop with versatile South Sydney forward Keaon Koloamatangi for Origin III.

Koloamatangi had been 19th man for Origin II before a facial injury, and Utoikamanu was mostly quiet after being called up to replace the injured Mitch Barnett.

Jarome Luai is also named at five-eighth despite missing Wests Tigers' loss to Manly on Friday night with an illness that required hospitalisation.

Brian To'o will be ready for the Blues for the Origin decider. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

It marks the first time NSW have named an unchanged line-up for a game-three decider since their infamous 2020 series loss.

To'o's selection comes after the Penrith ace hurt his knee and required ice after the tight win over Canterbury on Thursday night.

It threw the winger's selection hopes into doubt, but scan results on Sunday morning showed no major injury, leaving the Panthers to contact NSW and confirm To'o could be selected.

To'o's training loads are nevertheless likely to be managed in the lead-up to kick-off in Sydney on July 9, with his fitness now in the hands of Blues medical staff.

NSW have already successfully navigated two injury niggles this series, though, as Payne Haas and To'o recovered from leg problems in time for Origin I and II respectively.

The chance of To'o playing will be music to the ears of coach Daley after the winger was the Blues' best in a tight game-two loss.

The four-time premiership winner crossed for three tries and ran for a game-high 229 metres as the Blues' comeback fell short in Perth.

Should To'o fail to pull up in time for the decider, uncapped Kiraz would likely be called into the game-day 17.

Aside from To'o and Luai's fitness concerns, NSW's only major selection question appeared to be around the make-up of the forward pack.

But Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy, on staff with NSW as an adviser to Daley, intimated on Sunday that Utoikamanu would hold his spot in the 17.

"I wouldn't imagine he'd be left out, to be quite honest, but we'll see what happens," Bellamy said after the Storm's win over Cronulla.

Daley has made one addition to his wider 20-man squad, with Newcastle centre Bradman Best called in to camp.

Best excelled in two Origin appearances to date and has been in form for the Knights since returning from a hamstring issue.

He would only be called into the 17 in the unlikely event of a mid-week injury.

Dolphins halfback Isaiya Katoa, Gold Coast centre Brian Kelly, Parramatta forward Jack Williams and Cronulla edge Teig Wilton will join camp as training players, but are not eligible for selection without NRL exemption.

NSW: Dylan Edwards, Brian To'o, Stephen Crichton, Latrell Mitchell, Zac Lomax, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Max King, Reece Robson, Payne Haas, Liam Martin, Angus Crichton, Isaah Yeo, Connor Watson, Spencer Leniu, Hudson Young, Stefano Utoikamanu, Jacob Kiraz (18th man), Lindsay Smith (19th man), Bradman Best (20th man)