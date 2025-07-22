The NRL season heads towards the finals with a massive battle looming for Top 8 positions. This week we see a lot of the top teams playing bottom teams; does this make for easy tipping or are there some upsets on the cards?
Good luck with your tips.
Thursday, July 24
Sydney Roosters vs. Melbourne Storm
Allianz Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Ethan King 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Sandon Smith 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Salesi Foketi 13. Siua Wong Bench: 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Blake Steep 16. Egan Butcher 17. Spencer Leniu Reserves: 18. Tom Rodwell 19. Taylor Losalu 20. Makahesi Makatoa 21. Benaiah Ioelu 22. Hugo Savala
Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Grant Anderson 3. Jack Howarth 4. Joe Chan 5. Xavier Coates 6. Tyran Wishart 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Ativalu Lisati 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Kane Bradley Reserves: 18. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 19. Josiah Pahulu 20. Jonah Pezet 21. Coby Williamson 22. Lazarus Vaalepu
Officials
Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Liam Kennedy, Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: This is easily the match of the round with the desperate Roosters hosting the Storm, with both teams coming off Round 20 losses. The Roosters were battered by the Sharks, while the Storm were upset by the Sea Eagles. The Roosters really need to start winning or the finals will slip out of reach, but the Storm very rarely lose two straight.
Tip: Storm by 10
PointsBet odds: Roosters $2.45 (+4.5 $1.90) Storm $1.55 (-4.5 $1.90)
Friday, July 25
North Queensland Cowboys vs. St George Illawarra Dragons
Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 6pm (AEST)
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Robert Derby 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Zac Laybutt 5. Braidon Burns 6. Thomas Duffy 7. Tom Dearden 8. Harrison Edwards 9. Reece Robson 10. Griffin Neame 11. John Bateman 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Karl Lawton 15. Kaiden Lahrs 16. Kai O'Donnell 17. Coen Hess Reserves: 18. Jaxson Paulo 19. Nicholas Lenaz 20. Temple Kalepo 21. Marly Bitungane 22. Dane Aukafolau
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Mathew Feagai 5. Corey Allan 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Blake Lawrie 16. Hamish Stewart 17. Michael Molo Reserves: 18. Nicholas Tsougranis 19. Ben Murdoch-Masila 20. Lachlan Ilias 21. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 22. Jacob Halangahu
Officials
Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Tyson Brough, Jarrod Cole Bunker: Kasey Badger
Prediction: The Cowboys had no answers for the flashy Dolphins backs last week, while the Dragons really should have beaten the Bulldogs, but let themselves down with some poor defence. Both of these teams have taken up the status of "mathematical chances" when it comes to making the finals, and a loss here could prove fatal to either of them. This could go either way, but I think the Dragons might be going a little better than the Cowboys.
Tip: Dragons by 6
PointsBet odds: Cowboys $1.55 (-4.5 $1.90) Dragons $2.45 (+4.5 $1.90)
Brisbane Broncos vs. Parramatta Eels
Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Xavier Willison 9. Ben Hunt 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Billy Walters 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Corey Jensen 17. Jack Gosiewski Reserves: 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Deine Mariner 20. Selwyn Cobbo 21. Ben Talty 22. Jaiyden Hunt
Eels: 1. Joash Papali'i 2. Zac Lomax 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Dean Hawkins 7. Mitchell Moses 8. J'maine Hopgood 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Charlie Guymer 12. Jack Williams 13. Dylan Walker Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Luca Moretti 16. Matt Doorey 17. Sam Tuivaiti Reserves: 18. Dan Keir 19. Jordan Samrani 20. Bailey Simonsson 21. Toni Mataele 22. Dylan Brown
Officials
Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Phil Henderson, Drew Oultram Bunker: Ashley Klein
Prediction: The Broncos had last week off, while the Eels were good in the first half against the Raiders, before being thumped late in the contest. The Broncos have found some excellent form of late and should be way too good for the Eels, who with Mitchell Moses back at the helm might put up a fight, before eventually capitulating.
Tip: Broncos by 12
PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.20 (-14.5 $1.95) Eels $4.60 (+14.5 $1.85)
Saturday, July 26
New Zealand Warriors vs. Gold Coast Titans
Go Media Stadium, 3pm (AEST)
Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Kurt Capewell 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Tanah Boyd 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Jacob Laban 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith Reserves: 18. Taine Tuaupiki 20. Samuel Healey 21. Bunty Afoa 22. Ali Leiataua 23. Eddie Ieremia
Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Jaylan De Groot 3. Brian Kelly 4. Jojo Fifita 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Klese Haas Bench: 14. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 15. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 16. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 17. Josh Patston Reserves: 18. Arama Hau 19. Sean Mullany 20. Tom Weaver 21. Ryan Foran 22. Alofiana Khan-Pereira
Officials
Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Jon Stone, Kieren Irons Bunker: Adam Gee
Prediction: The Warriors were really lucky to get away with the points last week against the Knights, while the Titans should have beaten the Tigers. Titans coach Des Hasler has literally lost the locker room, with players having to be dragged out of the showers last week to hear his post-game rant. The Warriors should win this comfortably.
Tip: Warriors by 24
PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.30 (-10.5 $1.90) Titans $3.50 (+10.5 $1.90)
Penrith Panthers vs. Wests Tigers
CommBank Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Luke Garner 12. Isaiah Papali'i 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Liam Henry 16. Luron Patea 17. Matt Eisenhuth Reserves: 18. Paul Alamoti 19. Liam Martin 20. Daine Laurie 21. Mavrik Geyer 22. Luke Sommerton
Tigers: 1. Sunia Turuva 2. Izaac Tu'itupou 3. Taylan May 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Jarome Luai 7. Latu Fainu 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Alex Twal 11. Alex Seyfarth 12. Tony Sukkar 13. Adam Doueihi Bench: 14. Tristan Hope 15. Jack Bird 16. Fonua Pole 17. Sione Fainu Reserves: 18. Brent Naden 19. Charlie Murray 20. Charlie Staines 21. Luke Laulilii 22. Krystian Mapapalangi
Officials
Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Daniel Luttringer, Chris Sutton Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: The Panthers were too good for the Rabbitohs last week, even without Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo. The Tigers were lucky to get away with the win against the Titans, with both teams playing some ordinary football. The Panthers should be too good for the Tigers in this.
Tip: Panthers by 18
PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.27 (-12.5 $1.95) Tigers $3.80 (+12.5 $1.85)
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Cronulla Sharks
Central Coast Stadium, 7:45pm (AEST)
Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Tallis Duncan 5. Tyrone Munro 6. Jack Wighton 7. Lewis Dodd 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Siliva Havili 10. Sean Keppie 11. Euan Aitken 12. Jai Arrow 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Liam Le Blanc 15. Jacob Host 16. Ryan Gray 17. Ashton Ward Reserves: 18. Thomas Fletcher 19. Shaquai Mitchell 20. Salesi Ataata 21. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 22. Ammaron Gudgeon
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Billy Burns 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Jesse Colquhoun 16. Toby Rudolf 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves: 18. Jayden Berrell 19. Chris Veaila 20. Hohepa Puru 21. Samuel Stonestreet 22. Niwhai Puru
Officials
Referee: Belinda Sharpe Touchies: Damian Brady, Michael Wise Bunker: Ashley Klein
Prediction: The Rabbitohs have been devastated by injury and had no answers to the hard-running Panthers last week. The Sharks took another step towards the finals with a hard-fought victory over the Roosters. The Sharks have a form reversal in them, but the Rabbitohs simply don't have the cattle to compete.
Tip: Sharks by 20
PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $4 (+12.5 $1.95) Sharks $1.25 (-12.5 $1.85)
Sunday, July 27
Canberra Raiders vs. Newcastle Knights
GIO Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jed Stuart 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Simi Sasagi 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Noah Martin 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Manaia Waitere 19. Trey Mooney 20. Joseph Roddy 21. Danny Levi 22. Ethan Sanders
Knights: 1. Dane Gagai 2. Dominic Young 3. Fletcher Hunt 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Jackson Hastings 7. Jack Cogger 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Leo Thompson 11. Jermaine McEwen 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Phoenix Crossland Bench: 14. Tyson Gamble 15. Mathew Croker 16. Tyson Frizell 17. Jack Hetherington Reserves: 18. Thomas Cant 19. James Schiller 20. Matthew Arthur 21. Brodie Jones 22. Kyle McCarthy
Officials
Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: Matt Noyen, Phil Henderson Bunker: Grant Atkins
Prediction: The Raiders started slowly against the Eels last week, before clicking into gear in the second half. The Knights were the better team for most of the game against the Warriors, but bombed way too many tries. You can expect the Knights to put up a fight against the Raiders, but it is hard to see them winning in Canberra.
Tip: Raiders by 22
PointsBet odds: Raiders $1.20 (-14.5 $1.90) Knights $4.50 (+14.5 $1.90)
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
Allianz Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Enari Tuala 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Harry Hayes 16. Josh Curran 17. Bailey Hayward Reserves: 19. Jethro Rinakama 20. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 21. Blake Wilson 22. Kurtis Morrin 23. Toby Sexton
Sea Eagles: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Tom Trbojevic 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Corey Waddell 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Tommy Talau 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Caleb Navale 21. Joey Walsh 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong
Officials
Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: David Munro, Drew Oultram Bunker: Chris Butler
Prediction: The Bulldogs scraped home last week against the Dragons, while the Sea Eagles travelled to Melbourne and knocked over the heavily favoured Storm. Lachlan Galvin looked good at halfback, but also proved that the Bulldogs have more problems with their attack than just who is wearing the No. 7 jersey. The Sea Eagles have been hot and cold all year, but may have turned the corner against the Storm.
Tip: Sea Eagles by 10
PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.65 (-3.5 $1.90) Sea Eagles $2.25 (+3.5 $1.90)
BYE:
Dolphins
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.