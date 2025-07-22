Open Extended Reactions

The NRL season heads towards the finals with a massive battle looming for Top 8 positions. This week we see a lot of the top teams playing bottom teams; does this make for easy tipping or are there some upsets on the cards?

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, July 24

Allianz Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Ethan King 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Sandon Smith 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Salesi Foketi 13. Siua Wong Bench: 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Blake Steep 16. Egan Butcher 17. Spencer Leniu Reserves: 18. Tom Rodwell 19. Taylor Losalu 20. Makahesi Makatoa 21. Benaiah Ioelu 22. Hugo Savala

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Grant Anderson 3. Jack Howarth 4. Joe Chan 5. Xavier Coates 6. Tyran Wishart 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Ativalu Lisati 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Kane Bradley Reserves: 18. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 19. Josiah Pahulu 20. Jonah Pezet 21. Coby Williamson 22. Lazarus Vaalepu

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Liam Kennedy, Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: This is easily the match of the round with the desperate Roosters hosting the Storm, with both teams coming off Round 20 losses. The Roosters were battered by the Sharks, while the Storm were upset by the Sea Eagles. The Roosters really need to start winning or the finals will slip out of reach, but the Storm very rarely lose two straight.

Tip: Storm by 10

PointsBet odds: Roosters $2.45 (+4.5 $1.90) Storm $1.55 (-4.5 $1.90)

Friday, July 25

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Robert Derby 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Zac Laybutt 5. Braidon Burns 6. Thomas Duffy 7. Tom Dearden 8. Harrison Edwards 9. Reece Robson 10. Griffin Neame 11. John Bateman 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Karl Lawton 15. Kaiden Lahrs 16. Kai O'Donnell 17. Coen Hess Reserves: 18. Jaxson Paulo 19. Nicholas Lenaz 20. Temple Kalepo 21. Marly Bitungane 22. Dane Aukafolau

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Moses Suli 4. Mathew Feagai 5. Corey Allan 6. Lyhkan King-Togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Blake Lawrie 16. Hamish Stewart 17. Michael Molo Reserves: 18. Nicholas Tsougranis 19. Ben Murdoch-Masila 20. Lachlan Ilias 21. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 22. Jacob Halangahu

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Tyson Brough, Jarrod Cole Bunker: Kasey Badger

Prediction: The Cowboys had no answers for the flashy Dolphins backs last week, while the Dragons really should have beaten the Bulldogs, but let themselves down with some poor defence. Both of these teams have taken up the status of "mathematical chances" when it comes to making the finals, and a loss here could prove fatal to either of them. This could go either way, but I think the Dragons might be going a little better than the Cowboys.

Tip: Dragons by 6

PointsBet odds: Cowboys $1.55 (-4.5 $1.90) Dragons $2.45 (+4.5 $1.90)

Mitchell Moses in action for Parramatta Eels. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Xavier Willison 9. Ben Hunt 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Billy Walters 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Corey Jensen 17. Jack Gosiewski Reserves: 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Deine Mariner 20. Selwyn Cobbo 21. Ben Talty 22. Jaiyden Hunt

Eels: 1. Joash Papali'i 2. Zac Lomax 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Dean Hawkins 7. Mitchell Moses 8. J'maine Hopgood 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Charlie Guymer 12. Jack Williams 13. Dylan Walker Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Luca Moretti 16. Matt Doorey 17. Sam Tuivaiti Reserves: 18. Dan Keir 19. Jordan Samrani 20. Bailey Simonsson 21. Toni Mataele 22. Dylan Brown

Officials

Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Phil Henderson, Drew Oultram Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Broncos had last week off, while the Eels were good in the first half against the Raiders, before being thumped late in the contest. The Broncos have found some excellent form of late and should be way too good for the Eels, who with Mitchell Moses back at the helm might put up a fight, before eventually capitulating.

Tip: Broncos by 12

PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.20 (-14.5 $1.95) Eels $4.60 (+14.5 $1.85)

Saturday, July 26

Go Media Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Kurt Capewell 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Tanah Boyd 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Jacob Laban 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith Reserves: 18. Taine Tuaupiki 20. Samuel Healey 21. Bunty Afoa 22. Ali Leiataua 23. Eddie Ieremia

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Jaylan De Groot 3. Brian Kelly 4. Jojo Fifita 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Klese Haas Bench: 14. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 15. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 16. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 17. Josh Patston Reserves: 18. Arama Hau 19. Sean Mullany 20. Tom Weaver 21. Ryan Foran 22. Alofiana Khan-Pereira

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Jon Stone, Kieren Irons Bunker: Adam Gee

Prediction: The Warriors were really lucky to get away with the points last week against the Knights, while the Titans should have beaten the Tigers. Titans coach Des Hasler has literally lost the locker room, with players having to be dragged out of the showers last week to hear his post-game rant. The Warriors should win this comfortably.

Tip: Warriors by 24

PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.30 (-10.5 $1.90) Titans $3.50 (+10.5 $1.90)

CommBank Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Luke Garner 12. Isaiah Papali'i 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Liam Henry 16. Luron Patea 17. Matt Eisenhuth Reserves: 18. Paul Alamoti 19. Liam Martin 20. Daine Laurie 21. Mavrik Geyer 22. Luke Sommerton

Tigers: 1. Sunia Turuva 2. Izaac Tu'itupou 3. Taylan May 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Jarome Luai 7. Latu Fainu 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Alex Twal 11. Alex Seyfarth 12. Tony Sukkar 13. Adam Doueihi Bench: 14. Tristan Hope 15. Jack Bird 16. Fonua Pole 17. Sione Fainu Reserves: 18. Brent Naden 19. Charlie Murray 20. Charlie Staines 21. Luke Laulilii 22. Krystian Mapapalangi

Officials

Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Daniel Luttringer, Chris Sutton Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Panthers were too good for the Rabbitohs last week, even without Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo. The Tigers were lucky to get away with the win against the Titans, with both teams playing some ordinary football. The Panthers should be too good for the Tigers in this.

Tip: Panthers by 18

PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.27 (-12.5 $1.95) Tigers $3.80 (+12.5 $1.85)