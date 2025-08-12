Open Extended Reactions

There are just four rounds remaining in the 2025 NRL season proper and this week starts off with what should be the game of the year and possibly a grand final preview. The Panthers host the Storm on Thursday night, before the big action continues on Friday night with the Warriors facing the Dragons and the Roosters taking on the Bulldogs.

There are plenty of challenges for tippers this week, even the games between the also-rans are proving difficult to predict.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, August 14

CommBank Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Casey Mclean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Luke Garner 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaiah Papali'i Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Liam Henry 16. Matthew Eisenhuth 17. Scott Sorensen Reserves: 18. Paul Alamoti 19. Jack Cole 20. Daine Laurie 21. Mavrik Geyer 22. Trent Toelau

- Enter your NRL Tipping Competition tips today with footytips.com.au

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Grant Anderson 3. Joe Chan 4. Marion Seve 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Tyran Wishart 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Jonah Pezet 15. Alec Macdonald 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Ativalu Lisati Reserves: 18. Bronson Garlick 19. Kane Bradley 20. Siulagi Tuimalatu-brown 21. Lazarus Vaalepu 22. Nelson Asofa-solomona

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Panthers are on a winning run, but haven't faced anyone quite like the Storm during that sequence. Melbourne took care of the Broncos last week and will be looking to knock the wind out of the Panthers' sails. This will be close to the clash of the season with Nathan Cleary's men just about back to their best, but the golden rule still stands -- don't tip against the Storm.

Tip: Storm by 8

PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.80 (-1.5 $1.90) Storm $2 (+1.5 $1.90)

Friday, August 15

Go Media Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-zelezniak 3. Adam Pompey 4. Charnze Nicoll-klokstad 5. Roger Tuivasa-sheck 6. Chanel Harris-tavita 7. Tanah Boyd 8. James Fisher-harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Jackson Ford 11. Leka Halasima 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Samuel Healey 15. Eddie Ieremia-toeava 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Tanner Stowers-smith Reserves: 18. Freddy Lussick 20. Edward Kosi 21. Tom Ale 22. Kayliss Fatialofa 25. Bunty Afoa

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Tyrell Sloan 3. Hayden Buchanan 4. Mathew Feagai 5. Corey Allan 6. Lyhkan King-togia 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Emre Guler 9. Damien Cook 10. David Klemmer 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Hamish Stewart 13. Jack De Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Michael Molo 16. Hame Sele 17. Loko Pasifiki Tonga Reserves: 18. Ben Murdoch-masila 19. Lachlan Ilias 20. Jacob Halangahu 21. Nathan Lawson 22. Christian Tuipulotu

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Warriors have struggled since losing halfback Luke Metcalf, losing again last week against the determined Bulldogs. The Dragons, playing at home, upset the Sharks to continue their improved form and will travel to New Zealand full of confidence. It has become increasingly difficult to tip the Warriors, as they appear to be throwing yet another promising season away.

Tip: Dragons by 2

PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.55 (-4.5 $1.95) Dragons $2.45 (+4.5 $1.85)

Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Hugo Savala 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Egan Butcher 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Benaiah Ioelu 15. Salesi Foketi 16. Blake Steep 17. Spencer Leniu Reserves: 18. Ethan King 19. Taylor Losalu 20. Sandon Smith 21. Zach Dockar-clay 22. Junior Tupou

Bulldogs: 1. Jacob Kiraz 2. Jethro Rinakama 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Enari Tuala 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Harry Hayes 16. Josh Curran 17. Reed Mahoney Reserves: 19. Jake Turpin 20. Daniel Suluka-fifita 21. Connor Tracey 22. Kurtis Morrin 23. Toby Sexton

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Roosters have bounced back from a loss to the Storm with two blistering performances against the Sea Eagles and Dolphins. The Bulldogs proved last week that they can indeed win in the wet, taking care of the Warriors at a very soggy Accor Stadium. This promises to be another very entertaining clash with finals implications for both sides.

Tip: Roosters by 6

PointsBet odds: Roosters $2.20 (+2.5 $1.90) Bulldogs $1.67 (-2.5 $1.90)

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

Saturday, August 16

Sharks Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Mawene Hiroti 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Billy Burns 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Jesse Colquhoun 16. Thomas Hazelton 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves: 18. Tuku Hau Tapuha 19. Hohepa Puru 20. Niwhai Puru 21. Jayden Berrell 22. Chris Veaila

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Jaylan De Groot 3. Phillip Sami 4. Jojo Fifita 5. Tony Francis 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. Chris Randall 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. Klese Haas 15. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 16. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 17. Josh Patston Reserves: 18. Keano Kini 19. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 20. Tukimihia Simpkins 21. Tom Weaver 22. Allan Fitzgibbon

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Sharks were upset last week by the Dragons, while the Titans were competitive again at times against the Rabbitohs, but couldn't quite get the win. The Sharks are in real danger of missing the finals if they don't find some consistency, starting with what should be a comfortable victory over the Titans at Sharks Stadium.

Tip: Sharks by 24

PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.30 (-11.5 $1.90) Titans $3.50 (+11.5 $1.90)

Billy Walters of the Broncos scores a try Albert Perez/Getty Images

Suncorp Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Deine Mariner 6. Billy Walters 7. Ben Hunt 8. Corey Jensen 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Jack Gosiewski 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Ben Talty 17. Jaiyden Hunt Reserves: 18. Jesse Arthars 19. Va'a Semu 20. Jock Madden 21. Delouise Hoeter 22. Josh Rogers

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Max Feagai 5. Tevita Naufahu 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Mark Nicholls 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Aublix Tawha 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Kurt Donoghoe Bench: 14. Ray Stone 15. Connelly Lemuelu 16. Josh Kerr 17. Kenny Bromwich Reserves: 18. Peter Hola 19. LJ Nonu 20. Trai Fuller 21. Harrison Graham 22. James Walsh

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Broncos lost Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam early last week in their loss to the Storm. The Dolphins were simply blown off the park by the Roosters. This local derby is a real test of where these two sides go from here. Can the Dolphins bounce back from that humiliation? Can the Broncos put together a competitive side in light of their injuries? Perhaps the Broncos forwards will carry them home?

Tip: Broncos by 4

PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.67 (-3.5 $1.90) Dolphins $2.20 (+3.5 $1.90)

Allianz Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Isaiah Tass 5. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 6. Ashton Ward 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Siliva Havili 9. Peter Mamouzelos 10. Sean Keppie 11. Jacob Host 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Jai Arrow Bench: 14. Shaquai Mitchell 15. Liam Le Blanc 16. Brandon Smith 17. Thomas Fletcher Reserves: 18. Tyrone Munro 19. Lewis Dodd 20. Salesi Ataata 21. Haizyn Mellars 22. Cody Walker

Eels: 1. Joash Papali'i 2. Zac Lomax 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Dylan Brown 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Dean Hawkins 7. Mitchell Moses 8. J'maine Hopgood 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Charlie Guymer 12. Jack Williams 13. Luca Moretti Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Dylan Walker 16. Matt Doorey 17. Kelma Tuilagi Reserves: 18. Jordan Samrani 19. Dan Keir 20. Haze Dunster 21. Isaiah Iongi 22. Toni Mataele

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Rabbitohs welcomed Latrell Mitchell back last week and he made all the difference in their tightly fought victory over the Titans. The Eels did everything they could to lose their game against the Cowboys, but just managed to hold on. This will be a battle between the influence of two Mitchells, Latrell and Moses. This could go either way, with the Eels perhaps having better form across the park.

Tip: Eels by 10

PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $2.25 (+3.5 $1.90) Eels $1.65 (-3.5 $1.90)

Sunday, August 17

Allianz Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Taylan May 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Jarome Luai 7. Adam Doueihi 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Sione Fainu 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Latu Fainu 15. Royce Hunt 16. Charlie Murray 17. Tony Sukkar Reserves: 18. Heath Mason 19. Brent Naden 20. Kit Laulilii 21. Krystian Mapapalangi 22. Luke Laulilii

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Corey Waddell 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jazz Tevaga Bench: 14. Tommy Talau 15. Caleb Navale 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Aaron Schoupp 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Michael Chee Kam 21. Joey Walsh 22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Tigers had last week off after upsetting the Bulldogs the week before. The Sea Eagles couldn't match it with the Raiders last week and now look to be all but out of contention. These two teams are capable of anything on their day and it is nearly impossible to predict which version of their teams will show up. Perhaps the Tigers will still be on a high after beating the Dogs?

Tip: Tigers by 2

PointsBet odds: Tigers $2.35 (+4.5 $1.85) Sea Eagles $1.60 (-4.5 $1.95)

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Semi Valemei 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Zac Laybutt 5. Braidon Burns 6. Jake Clifford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. John Bateman 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Karl Lawton 15. Harrison Edwards 16. Kai O'Donnell 17. Thomas Mikaele Reserves: 18. Viliami Vailea 19. Marly Bitungane 20. Nicholas Lenaz 21. Jaxson Paulo 22. Kaiden Lahrs

Knights: 1. Connor Votano 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Jakob Arthur 7. Jack Cogger 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Leo Thompson 11. Jermaine McEwen 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Tyson Frizell Bench: 14. Matthew Arthur 15. Mathew Croker 16. Thomas Cant 17. Brodie Jones Reserves: 18. Jackson Hastings 19. James Schiller 20. Elijah Leaumoana 21. Fletcher Hunt 22. Jack Hetherington

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Cowboys had their chances to beat the Eels last week, but just couldn't get over the line. The Knights were never in their game against the fast-moving Panthers. This is a clash between two teams who have been playing like they are trying to get their coaches sacked. It is hard to predict which team cares enough to win this one, perhaps some home ground pride for the Cowboys?.

Tip: Cowboys by 12

PointsBet odds: Cowboys $1.45 (-6.5 $1.90) Knights $2.75 (+6.5 $1.90)

BYE:

Raiders

All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.