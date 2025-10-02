Five things that will decide the 2025 NRL Grand Final

Open Extended Reactions

Grand Finals, like all games, can be won and lost on the bounce of the ball. A bit of luck here or a bit of luck there can make a huge difference to the outcome. Fans of the game sit back and hope for an exciting contest where the better team on the day wins and deserves all the glory that comes with victory.

With the Melbourne Storm lining up against the Brisbane Broncos, we take a look at five things which may well determine who wins what appears to be a fairly evenly matched contest.

How well the ruck and offside rules are policed

Melbourne Storm are the undisputed champions of controlling the pace of the game. They are masters of slowing down the ruck and getting the jump on the 10 metres. When the Storm are on top, the opposition play-the-ball is tortoise-like and each play is met at the advantage line by a wall of purple jerseys. If they are allowed to dominate on the fringe of what is legal, they will win the grand final.

With whistle-happy Ashley Klein confined to the bunker, Grant Atkins will have the delicate task of maintaining a free-flowing game, while ensuring that the ruck speed and 10 metres are both satisfactorily policed. Too many six again calls and penalties and the fans will feel that the spectacle is being unnecessarily stunted. But, allow the Storm to completely dominate the ruck and abuse the offside rule and there will be no spectacle - they will grind the Broncos into the Accor Stadium turf.

Referee Grant Atkins will be in charge of the 2025 NRL Grand Final. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Stopping Reece Walsh

Brisbane Broncos fullback Reece Walsh will be the most dangerous player on the field on Sunday night, from either team. He has proven to be a match-winner in the last two games for the Broncos, setting up the winning try last week against the Panthers and going on a 15-minute blitz two weeks earlier to run down the Raiders. He is at his deadliest late as fatigue starts to see defensive lapses creep in.

The Storm defence was second best in the league, conceding only 459 points for the season. Their outside backs move with an accuracy and efficiency that shuts down the majority of backline moves. They will be laser-focused on a lurking Walsh, determined to nullify his influence through their ability to coordinate their defensive line and make their tackles stick. If they manage this difficult task, the Storm will be well on their way to victory.

Broncos fullback Reece Walsh in action against the Panthers. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Jahrome Hughes managing to play through injury

The Storms' superstar halfback returned against the Sharks after missing only three weeks with a broken arm. He appeared to have a bit of trouble with his shoulder during the game, but his heavily strapped forearm seemed to cause him no problems at all. He was at his devastating best, setting up and scoring tries, and hardly missing a beat in defence.

The question raised after the win over the Sharks was whether Hughes was tested enough during the game. The Broncos will no doubt send plenty of runners towards Hughes, not only to test out his injuries but also to try and snuff out his attacking spark. If Hughes can survive the onslaught and play to his usual abilities, the Storm will be well on their way to adding another premiership title to their mantle.

Storm halfback Jahrome Hughes, with his heavily strapped arm, in action against the Sharks. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Old heads steering the Broncos ship

Veterans Ben Hunt and Adam Reynolds will be key to the Broncos' hopes of winning their first premiership since 2006. The two halves have plenty of big game experience behind them and will be the calming influence when the game really heats up. Both have excellent long and short kicking games, can read a defence and throw a perfectly timed pass.

The main concern would be whether a growing list of injuries will come back to haunt Reynolds on the biggest of stages. The Broncos have Ezra Mam on the bench to cover for any eventuality, with Hunt able to step straight into the halfback role. If Hunt and/or Reynolds play to the best of their abilities, the Broncos will be a long way towards winning.

Who wins the battle up front

We all know that the big games are won in the engine room and the forward pack which comes out on top Sunday night will more than likely be lifting the premiership trophy. The Broncos have the league's premier prop in Payne Haas. No one currently in the game has the ability of Haas to consistently dominate the middle of the ruck, make big metres and allow his attack to roll against a back-pedalling defence. The Storm will be hoping that Stefano Utoikamanu and Josh King can at le4ast contain Haas and doe some damage themselves. After a slow start at the Storm, Utoikamanu has found his feet of late and had proven capable of damaging a defensive line himself.

Both teams have gifted sets of back-rowers, who more or less cancel themselves out on paper. But Grand Finals are not won on paper, and it will only take a bit of magic from the likes of Brisbane's Brendan Piakura or Melbourne's Eliesa Katoa to break the game open. Brisbane will be hoping that the return of inspirational Pat Carrigan will give their forwards an added boost in what will be a pivotal battle up the middle.