Here we are, the opening weekend of the NRL finals. We start with the Broncos hosting the Storm on Friday, before the Panthers take on the Warriors and the Sharks face the Roosters on Saturday and finish the weekend with the elimination final between the Knights and Raiders on Sunday.

Good luck with your tips.

Broncos vs. Storm

Panthers vs. Warriors

Sharks vs. Roosters

Knights vs. Raiders

Friday, September 8

Brisbane Broncos vs. Melbourne Storm, Suncorp Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Brendan Piakura 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Keenan Palasia Reserves: 18. Corey Oates 19. Martin Taupau 20. Corey Jensen 21. Jock Madden 22. Tristan Sailor

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Marion Seve 4. Young Tonumaipea 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Tom Eisenhuth 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 17. Ryan Papenhuyzen Reserves: 18. Tyran Wishart 19. Tariq Sims 20. Tepai Moeroa 21. Reimis Smith 22. Grant Anderson

Verdict: The Broncos fielded a weakened team last week against the Storm who did the same, so it is hard to gauge how this rematch will go. The Broncos haven't beaten the Storm in recent memory, so they have that mental hurdle to overcome, while the Storm will be bolstered by a sharp hit-out from Ryan Papenhuyzen last week. This should be a brilliant way to kick-start the 2023 finals, with both teams bristling with talent behind two very solid forward packs. The Broncos to break their run of outs against the Storm, in front of a full house of Brisbane fans.

Tip: Broncos by 8

TAB odds: Broncos $1.60 (-4.5 $1.95) Storm $2.35 (+4.5 $1.85)

Reece Walsh of the Broncos. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Saturday, September 9

Penrith Panthers vs. New Zealand Warriors, BlueBet Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jack Cogger 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Tyrone Peachey 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Zac Hosking Reserves: 18. Jaeman Salmon 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. Luke Sommerton 21. Luke Garner 22. Thomas Jenkins

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Rocco Berry 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Jazz Tevaga 16. Bayley Sironen 17. Josh Curran Reserves: 18. Freddy Lussick 20. Taine Tuaupiki 21. Bunty Afoa 22. Tom Ale 23. Edward Kosi

Verdict: The Panthers were near to their ruthless best in ending the Cowboys' season last week, all while wrapping up the Minor Premiership. The Warriors fielded a weakened team and lost to the Dolphins. The Warriors are a much-improved team this season, and will look to give the Panthers a run for their money, but it is nearly impossible to tip against the reigning premiers in this one.

Tip: Panthers by 14

TAB odds: Panthers $1.22 (-12.5 $1.90) Warriors $4.30 (+12.5 $1.90)

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Sydney Roosters, PointsBet Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Jack Williams 15. Royce Hunt 16. Thomas Hazelton 17. Oregon Kaufusi Reserves: 18. Kayal Iro 19. Daniel Atkinson 20. Jesse Colquhoun 21. William Kennedy 22. Matt Moylan

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Fetalaiga Pauga 3. Billy Smith 4. Joseph Manu 5. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Fletcher Baker 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Siua Wong 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Sandon Smith 15. Egan Butcher 16. Terrell May 17. Angus Crichton Reserves: 18. Drew Hutchison 19. Naufahu Whyte 20. Corey Allan 21. Jaxson Paulo 22. Dylan Napa

Verdict: The Sharks ran away with a win over the Raiders in a game which was a real grind until Sebastian Kris was sent off and Canberra dropped their shoulders. The Roosters were very impressive against a Rabbitohs team which went into the must-win clash with way too much external baggage. The home ground advantage should help the Sharks, although Shark Park is not as formidable as it used to be. I'm tipping an upset on the back of Sam Walker's return to the helm and good form.

Tip: Roosters by 8

TAB odds: Sharks $1.90 (-1.5 $2) Roosters $1.90 (+1.5 $1.80)

Sunday, September 10

Newcastle Knights vs. Canberra Raiders, McDonald Jones Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Daniel Saifiti 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Mathew Croker Reserves: 18. Adam Clune 19. Lachlan Miller 20. Dylan Lucas 21. Enari Tuala 22. Brodie Jones

Raiders: 1. Jordan Rapana 2. James Schiller 3. Jack Wighton 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Nick Cotric 6. Matt Frawley 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Ata Mariota 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Hohepa Puru Bench: 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Trey Mooney Reserves: 18. Jarrod Croker 19. Albert Hopoate 20. Danny Levi 21. Ethan Strange 22. Xavier Savage

Verdict: The Knights took care of the Dragons last week without star fullback Kalyn Ponga, while the Raiders were right in the arm wrestle with the Sharks until Sebastian Kris was sent from the field. The only thing predictable about the Raiders is their ability to disappoint just when you think they are going well enough to earn your tip. At home in front of a raucous Newcastle crowd, the Knights should should be good enough to progress to the following weekend.

Tip: Knights by 10

TAB odds: Knights $1.23 (-12.5 $1.95) Raiders $4.20 (+12.5 $1.85)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.