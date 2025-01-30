Carolina Chaos hire Roy Colsey as coach, Spencer Ford as GM

Open Extended Reactions

The Premier Lacrosse League announced that Spencer Ford has been hired as general manager of the Carolina Chaos, and that Roy Colsey has been hired as head coach. This is the first time that the PLL has named a separate GM and head coach for a team.

Andy Towers, who coached the Chaos to the PLL championship in 2021, resigned as Chaos GM and head coach on Dec. 6.

"We're excited to welcome Roy Colsey as head coach and Spencer Ford as general manager of the Carolina Chaos," said Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the PLL, in a statement released by the league. "Roy's championship pedigree -- both as coach and player -- combined with Spencer's proven track record in building winning teams, sets the Chaos up for success."

Colsey is a 2012 inductee in the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame, and was a four-time All-American at Syracuse University. He also has playing experience in Major League Lacrosse (MLL) and the National Lacrosse League (NLL).

"I am honored to be the head coach of the Carolina Chaos. The PLL features the best players in the world, and the most exciting pace and format of this great game," Colsey said. "I can't wait to get to work building something special with this group of players." Ford led the Chesapeake Bayhawks to three MLL championships in a six-year stint as GM, and has a noted background in scouting and coaching, in addition to being a former professional player.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Carolina Chaos organization and the PLL," Ford said. "I'm grateful to Paul and Mike Rabil and the PLL team for the opportunity to build another championship roster and work alongside a legend and Hall of Famer like Roy. We're ready to bring another PLL trophy to Chaos fans and the Carolinas."

The Chaos will begin their regular season on May 30 in Albany, New York against the New York Atlas. Chaos homecoming weekend is June 6-7, with games against the Denver Outlaws and California Redwoods.