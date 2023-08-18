Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has slammed the media as his side flies out for the World Cup, taking aim at their pessimism about the squad's chances in France. (2:22)

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has wasted little time naming a replacement for departed attack coach Brett Davis, announcing another former NRL player and member of his England staff, Jason Ryles, would join the squad in France.

The former Dragons and Roosters prop, who played 271 games in the NRL, will link up with the Wallabies in Europe "shortly", a Rugby Australia media release confirmed on Friday.

The Wallabies had on Thursday flown out for the World Cup, but not before Jones himself had delivered a withering spray on the local rugby media in Sydney.

Jones had earlier revealed Davis had departed for "family matters" before he exploded on journalists when he was questioned about the World Cup omissions of Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper.

Ryles, meanwhile, has little time to assert his influence on the 33-man Wallabies squad, with Australia having just one final warmup game, against France in Paris on Aug. 27, before they open their World Cup campaign proper on Sept. 9.