Six Nations rugby stadiums: Locations and history

Open Extended Reactions

Six Nations is the premier international rugby tournament in the northern hemisphere. It features head-to-head matches between England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. Here's a look at each of the host stadiums for the Six Nations rugby tournament:

England - Twickenham Stadium, London

Opened in 1909

Capacity: 82,000

The fourth-largest stadium in Europe, Twickenham is sometimes referred to as the home of rugby union, but has also hosted concerts, NFL games and several other national and international sporting events.

France - Stade de France, Paris

Opened in 1998

Capacity: 81,338

Stade de France is the national stadium of France and is the sixth-largest stadium in Europe. It served as the main venue of the 2024 Summer Olympics. It is unusual in that every seat is covered, a decision that was made when the building of it was conceived in 1992.

Ireland - Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Opened in 2010

Capacity: 51,711

Built in the shape of a bowl with four tiers on three sides, Aviva Stadium features a fourth side that is close to local housing in Dublin and thus only has a lower tier.

Italy - Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Opened in 1953

Capacity: 72,698

The largest sports facility in Rome, Stadio Olimpico is used for football -- home to Serie A's AS Roma -- as much as rugby. It also hosts musical events and was the host site for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1960 Summer Olympics.

Scotland - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Opened in 1925

Capacity: 67,144

Located in the west end of Edinburgh, Murrayfield is the largest stadium in Scotland. Although it's home to the Scottish Rugby Union, it sometimes hosts football matches and music concerts.

Wales - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Opened in 1999

Capacity: 73,931

Originally built to host the 1999 Rugby World Cup, this stadium features a retractable roof. It hosted several high-profile football matches from 2000 to 2007 while Wembley Stadium was being redeveloped, including a number of memorable FA Cup finals.

Check out the ESPN rugby hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules and more.

Full fixture list for Six Nations and Women's Six Nations

Global international rugby fixture list

Six Nations history, winners list, more