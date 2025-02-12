British & Irish Lions watch Week 2: All Ireland front row? Fin Smith in?

The second week of the 2025 Six Nations brought more talking points, like what will happen to Wales after Warren Gatland's exit, whether England have found their No. 10 of the future and doubt over if Ireland can be stopped from making history.
However, one continued narrative over this tournament is Andy Farrell's selection of his British & Irish Lions squad ahead of this summer's tour of Australia.
Each week, ESPN writers James Regan and Tom Hamilton weigh in on who should be in the XV.
1. Andrew Porter, Ireland (prop)
Hamilton: Non-mover here. Porter is the dominant loose-head available.
Regan: Agreed. Nailed on starter. The form of Ellis Genge will be encouraging for Farrell as well.
2. Dan Sheehan, Ireland (hooker)
Regan: The Rónan Kelleher / Sheehan is an interesting one here. Expect Sheehan to start, but knowing what an impact he can make off the bench could be a fantastic weapon for the Lions.
Hamilton: Despite being used off the bench again, Sheehan is the best hooker at Farrell's disposal. But it wouldn't have gone unnoticed how well Kelleher went, and also how Jamie George shored things up once he came off the bench for England.
3. Finlay Bealham, Ireland (prop) - replaces Zander Fagerson
Hamilton: There's a strong argument to make this an all-Ireland front-row. Fagerson will likely end up being the starting tight-head, but on form alone, Finlay Bealham is in.
Regan: It would be tempting to see pick an all Ireland front-row for Farrell surely? Or on the other hand, adding Fagerson and having the chance to build something new could be just as dangerous.
4. Maro Itoje, England (lock)
Regan: No way he doesn't start. He will have taken so much from England's win over France. His mindset is lethal as well. He was quick to point out how much his side can improve. A true leader.
Hamilton: Another impressive performance from the England captain. Itoje is a certainty to travel and start in the Tests.
5. Joe McCarthy, Ireland (lock)
Regan: I'd stick with McCarthy at lock and Beirne at No. 6
Hamilton: I went for Beirne here last week and I'm sticking by that. Ireland are optimistic McCarthy will be available for their round there match.
6. Tadgh Beirne, Ireland (flanker)
Regan: As mentioned, Beirne keeps his spot No. 6. Curry was phenomenal and could provide huge impact off the bench. It will be interesting to see how his body holds up in the build up to the tour.
Hamilton: With Beirne in the second-row, I went for Tom Curry last week and going for him again. He was outstanding against France.
7. Rory Darge, Scotland (flanker)
Regan: I'd stick with Darge. He's been awesome in a depleted Scotland side.
Hamilton: Time for a change here, perhaps. Darge will go on tour, but Josh van der Flier is so incredibly consistent in Ireland's back-row. There's an embarrassment of riches here.
8. Caelan Doris, Ireland (No. 8)
Regan: Another lock. The way he deals with officials in pressure situations is very impressive as well.
Hamilton: Another huge performance from the Irish captain. Surely the Lions captain this summer, too. Watch out for Jack Conan's impact from the bench.
9. Jamison Gibson-Park, Ireland (scrum-half)
Hamilton: The Ireland scrum-half put in another impressive performance against Scotland and is the clear choice to be starting No.9. Although Alex Mitchell also impressed.
Regan: Gibson-Park seems to be growing into the Six Nations with another solid effort against Scotland. As good as Mitchell has been, don't expect anyone to shift Gibson-Park here.
10. Finn Russell, Scotland (fly-half)
Regan: Fin Smith could not have had a better first up audition to get himself on the tour. He is a strong candidate for a future tour, although Australia will come too soon. That said, you would thought the same pre-France, and yet he was so calm under the toughest of pressure.
Hamilton: This is a tough one. Russell, who had an underwhelming first week, was forced off injured against Ireland but is the best fly-half the Lions have. Sam Prendergast and Fin Smith were immense at the weekend and now look set to be in the frame to travel as alternatives at No.10.
11. James Lowe, Ireland (winger)
Hamilton: No change here. Lowe is in impressive form and has the capability to turn a match on its head.
Regan: Funny to think there were a few questions over Lowe heading into this year, but he has brutally proved everyone wrong.
12. Bundee Aki, Ireland (centre)
Hamilton: Best of luck trying to pick the centre combination for the summer. You have Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Ollie Lawrence and Huw Jones. Right now, Aki just about holds onto the jersey.
Regan: Definitely the most intriguing selection area. I think Henry Slade has looked good as well this year, gelling with Lawrence. For me, still Sione Tuipulotu's to lose.
13. Huw Jones, Scotland (centre)
Hamilton: Jones has been consistently impressive for Scotland. Lawrence will push him close, however, as will the two Irish options.
Regan: I think Lawrence's power and ball running could be starting to give him the edge. He's so strong, no nonsense and is always finding himself in good positions. He looks so comfortable at the elite level now.
14. Darcy Graham, Scotland (winger)
Regan: Tommy Freeman will be crossing his fingers Fin Smith holds onto the England No. 10 spot. They obviously have a connection and Freeman looked good against France, dominating Louis Bielle-Biarrey in the air to score a nicely worked try.
Hamilton: Duhan van der Merwe scored a great try against Ireland, but even though Graham was forced off injured, he is the more complete winger. Freeman was also outstanding for England.
15. Blair Kinghorn, Scotland (fullback)
Hamilton: Once Scotland lost both Russell and Graham, they were on the back foot. Kinghorn will be challenged by Hugo Keenan for the fullback jersey, but Kinghorn just about holds on.
Regan: Marcus Smith, anyone?
- British & Irish Lions 2025: Australia tour fixtures
- Tom Hamilton from Twickenham: How England broke their hoodoo
- James Regan on France: 'Golden generation' need title more than ever
- Monday overreactions: Fin Smith now England No.10 ?
- WATCH: Relive some of Six Nations' classic games
- NEWS: Warren Gatland exits Wales midway through Six Nations
- Six Nations and Women's Six Nations: Full fixture list