British & Irish Lions watch Week 2: All Ireland front row? Fin Smith in?

The second week of the 2025 Six Nations brought more talking points, like what will happen to Wales after Warren Gatland's exit, whether England have found their No. 10 of the future and doubt over if Ireland can be stopped from making history.

However, one continued narrative over this tournament is Andy Farrell's selection of his British & Irish Lions squad ahead of this summer's tour of Australia.

Each week, ESPN writers James Regan and Tom Hamilton weigh in on who should be in the XV.

1. Andrew Porter, Ireland (prop)

Hamilton: Non-mover here. Porter is the dominant loose-head available.

Regan: Agreed. Nailed on starter. The form of Ellis Genge will be encouraging for Farrell as well.

2. Dan Sheehan, Ireland (hooker)

Regan: The Rónan Kelleher / Sheehan is an interesting one here. Expect Sheehan to start, but knowing what an impact he can make off the bench could be a fantastic weapon for the Lions.

Hamilton: Despite being used off the bench again, Sheehan is the best hooker at Farrell's disposal. But it wouldn't have gone unnoticed how well Kelleher went, and also how Jamie George shored things up once he came off the bench for England.

Dan Sheehan come on as a replacement during Ireland's win over Scotland. ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

3. Finlay Bealham, Ireland (prop) - replaces Zander Fagerson

Hamilton: There's a strong argument to make this an all-Ireland front-row. Fagerson will likely end up being the starting tight-head, but on form alone, Finlay Bealham is in.

Regan: It would be tempting to see pick an all Ireland front-row for Farrell surely? Or on the other hand, adding Fagerson and having the chance to build something new could be just as dangerous.

4. Maro Itoje, England (lock)

Regan: No way he doesn't start. He will have taken so much from England's win over France. His mindset is lethal as well. He was quick to point out how much his side can improve. A true leader.

Hamilton: Another impressive performance from the England captain. Itoje is a certainty to travel and start in the Tests.