Six Nations: Warren Gatland says criticism spurred Wales exit

ESPN's James Regan and Tom Hamilton look at the best potential candidates to permanently take over Wales from Warren Gatland. (1:14)

Who is favourite to take over Wales full-time? (1:14)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Wales head coach Warren Gatland has said growing criticism around his side's performances spurred his decision to leave earlier this month.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph published on Wednesday, Gatland said he had decided before their Six Nations game against Italy that a defeat -- their 14th straight loss -- would mean the end of his Wales tenure.

"It was always a must-win game," Gatland said. "The Friday or the Saturday before the game, I made sort of a decision without thinking too much about it.

"If we didn't win that game, then I'd have to seriously consider my position. It would be the best time and the best thing for everyone to walk away."

Gatland previously coached Wales from 2008 to 2019, winning Grand Slams in 2008, 2012 and 2019, and a further championship in 2013. He also coached the British & Irish Lions to a series win in Australia in 2013, and then a draw with the All Blacks in 2017.

play 0:59 What legacy has Warren Gatland left at Wales? ESPN's Tom Hamilton believes that Warren Gatland has been "truly incredible" and leaves "one of the finest legacies" in Welsh Rugby history.

However, his second spell in charge of Wales did not prove as successful. Gatland and his team came under ever-growing pressure amid a losing streak that extend back to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including criticism from some of his former players.

"You give that facade in terms of not showing everything or too much emotion," he added.

"I've felt a huge amount of negativity in the Welsh press and that just kept weighing down on me. I just kept thinking, 'where is someone in my corner or someone fighting a little bit for me?'

Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - Ireland 2 2 2 19 10 2 - France 2 1 2 42 6 2 - England 2 1 2 -4 6 3 - Scotland 2 1 1 -2 5 5 - Italy 2 1 0 -5 4 6 - Wales 2 0 1 -50 1

"It's been tough. They [former players] are trying to find their feet in the game and sometimes you have to be seen to be objective. And by being objective, be critical. I look and can say that there's a number of them that wouldn't be in the media if they hadn't played for Wales, or hadn't played for the Lions, or hadn't been successful."

Wales hired Matt Sherratt as interim head coach for the remainder of the Six Nations, although he has ruled himself out of taking the job full-time.

Their first game since Gatland's exit takes place against Six Nations leaders Ireland on Saturday.

- Who could replace Warren Gatland as Wales head coach?

- Tom Hamilton on Gatland exit: This marks Wales Rugby nadir

- James Regan on France: 'Golden generation' need title more than ever

- WATCH: Relive some of Six Nations' classic games

- NEWS: Wales recall Gareth Anscombe, Max Llewellyn

- Six Nations and Women's Six Nations: Full fixture list