This week's Six Points feature the all-conquering Magpies, the middling Bombers, a plea to the AFL and social media companies, and the case for Tom Liberatore's maiden All-Australian guernsey.

1. I've seen enough; the Magpies are clearly the best team in the competition

The 2023 premiership is Collingwood's to lose.

I'll admit I've been a little slow to jump aboard the Magpie hype train, but finally, after 19 Rounds, plus the evidence of that epic 2022 season, I'm prepared to say they're the best team in the league. It's not particularly close, either.

Port fans will argue a two-point loss on Saturday night is proof the two top sides are evenly matched, but there's an aura of inevitability surrounding Craig McRae's men right now which makes this side feel totally invincible and a fair way ahead of the pack.

Collingwood's ability to continually produce these Houdini-like wins has seen them establish a significant psychological advantage over the other 17 teams. It's something which is sure to hold them in great stead heading into September as it looks to join great rivals Carlton and Essendon on 16 premierships.

COLLINGWOOD'S SCORING QUARTER SCORE DIFF RANK Q1 +154 2 Q2 +126 3 Q3 -27 13 Q4 +197 1

Teams trailing the Magpies at the final change must feel as though they've got a mountain to climb if they're to run over the top of them. On the flip side, those leading with a quarter to play are just waiting for them to flick the switch and come charging home. You really need to be six goals ahead to be 'comfortable'.

Since the beginning of last season, Collingwood has trailed 19 times at three-quarter time. They've won 12 of those games, double the next best side in that period. When they hold a lead heading into the final quarter they are 21-3.

But it's not just the way in which they close games which has me believing in the black and white army. They just seem to be doing everything at a higher level than anyone else right now. Champion Data's premiership metric suggests they are above average or elite in just about every area of importance. It's going to take something special to stop them.

Collingwood just doesn't know how to lose. Mark Brake/Getty Images

2. Essendon pulled the wool over everyone's eyes. The reality is they're simply not that good

For the bulk of this 2023 season, the Bombers had been entrenched in the top eight and, quite honestly, had been flying a touch under everyone's radar. Did you ever stop to wonder why that was the case?

My skeptical brain always believed it was because this team was ... well ... just not that great. It turns out that's exactly right. And what's more, I can prove it!

The Bombers have just a solitary win over a current top eight team, and even that one carries some sort of asterisk. It came way back in Round 5 against the Demons, on a neutral ground (Adelaide Oval) during Gather Round.

In the two months which followed they lost to Collingwood, Geelong, Port Adelaide and Brisbane (fair enough) and beat Richmond, West Coast, North Melbourne and Carlton. Over the last five weeks they've lost to the Dockers and Power for a second time, beaten the Crows and then been comfortably accounted for by the Cats and Bulldogs.

Have the Bombers been the biggest pretender of 2023? Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The loss on Friday night to the Dogs has resulted in Essendon slipping to 11th on the ladder at 9-9, behind both Carlton and Richmond. That's where this team is at. No better, no worse. They are a middling team, with middling players and to expect anything more than a 0.500 season was a little unfair on Brad Scott and his troops.

A deep dive into the numbers will also confirm the Bombers' 'average' status. While they are a great ball movement side, they rank bottom five in a number of key areas, including points against, territory differential, groundball wins, and pressure. It's also interesting to note they have failed to outscore their opponents from both turnover and stoppage this year, a bizarre statistic for a side vying for a finals berth.

With all of that said, Essendon isn't totally out of finals contention. In the run home they play three sides below them in Sydney (Marvel Stadium), West Coast (Marvel Stadium) and North Melbourne (Marvel Stadium) and two above them GWS (Giants Stadium) and Collingwood (MCG). If they go 3-2 it likely won't be good enough. Instead, they need to be winning at least one one of those final two games to give themselves a chance.

3. It's time to name and shame these racist cowards

How low do you have to be to abuse someone via social media? And how much lower to spew racist garbage at a professional athlete?

What Willie Rioli was subjected to following the epic Power-Pies game on Saturday night is, quite simply, disgusting, and the perpetrators (yes, plural) should be utterly embarrassed. But the saddest part might just be that this appalling behaviour hardly comes as a surprise anymore.

These incidents aren't once-in-a-blue-moon occurrences many of us are ignorant enough to believe. The reality is many Indigenous players are copping such vile abuse week after week. From a societal point of view, it's just not good enough.

Unsurprisingly, the AFL and both Port Adelaide and Collingwood have come out in full support of Rioli. AFL CEO-Elect Andrew Dillon released a statement on Sunday morning saying: "Willie Rioli is a valued player to our game. Willie is a talented athlete and impressive young man and we stand with him and his family. Racist comments cause significant hurt and harm and no one should be subject to such abuse."

But is that enough? I just don't think it is. These offenders must cop a fair punishment.

Maybe it's time we name and shame them and let them deal with the consequences in their lives. Or perhaps such behaviour should be met with a hefty fine or sensitivity training. It's just got to be something because right now there's no genuine deterrent for these low-life individuals.

Social media companies also need to come to the party and do more around authenticating users to prevent people from creating random accounts where they can post and share this type of garbage. It's not good enough.

4. If Tom Liberatore isn't in your All-Australian team, you're crazy

I mentioned it at the beginning of the year when I penned my 50 best players in the AFL and I'm going to double down again right now; Tom Liberatore is the most unappreciated player in the AFL. There's got to be at least 50 players going around who receive a greater amount of widespread praise than Libba without anywhere near his production.

As always, selecting a midfield in the All-Australian team is a near impossible task. You're always bound to wind up with a lengthy 'stiff list', even if you load up the bench and utilise both the wings and half-forward flanks. With that said, Liberatore must be in this year's team. Not the squad of 40, but the final team.

Liberatore was best on ground against the Bombers on Friday night, tallying game-highs in disposals (36), contested possessions (22) and clearances (12). Once again, he proved to be the fire-starter for the Bulldogs.

Outstanding night from Lib ⭐️



As voted by you, the People's Choice Round 19 MVP! pic.twitter.com/f0e1mO40bO — Western Bulldogs (@westernbulldogs) July 23, 2023

But the performance was hardly an anomaly. Liberatore has been in devastating form through 2023, averaging career-highs in disposals, contested possessions and clearances which has helped him to become Champion Data's No. 3 rated player, behind only Marcus Bontempelli and Clayton Oliver.

He's not only on the shortlist for top inside player in the competition, he might actually be the best. Here's the full list of players to rank top 10 in contested possessions, clearances, groundball gets, and tackles this season: Liberatore and Tim Taranto. It's also worth mentioning that no player averages more pressure acts per game than him.

So which midfielders deserve an All-Australian spot before Liberatore? Right now, only Nick Daicos, Christian Petracca, Bontempelli, Lachie Neale, Jordan Dawson and Zak Butters are definitely in the team ahead of him.

Lastly, I truly believe that All-Australian tie-breakers should go to the player who has either a) never been named to the team or b) been performing at a high level for an extended period of time. In both cases Liberatore would get the nod. Make it happen, selectors.

5. Adelaide's season might be over but they can certainly take their cross-town rival down with them

If Taylor Walker had even a fraction more urgency in the dying stages of Sunday afternoon's clash against the Demons, you just never know how things could have panned out. I mean seriously, why waste 25 seconds for a set shot 10m out from goal at that stage of the game!? Anyway, I digress.

The reality is the four-point loss to the Demons at the MCG has all but ended the Crows' plucky season. They'd most likely have to go undefeated in the final five games and I just can't see that happening, particularly given their road woes and tricky draw.

LAST 10 SHOWDOWNS GAME WINNER MARGIN R3, 2023 Adelaide 31 R23, 2022 Port Adelaide 56 R3, 2022 Adelaide 4 R21, 2021 Port Adelaide 4 R8, 2021 Port Adelaide 49 R2, 2020 Port Adelaide 75 R16, 2019 Port Adelaide 57 R8, 2019 Adelaide 20 R20, 2018 Adelaide 3 R28, 2018 Port Adelaide 5

But ask any Adelaide fan what's the next best thing to a finals berth and it's almost certainly denting old rival Port Adelaide's chances of lifting the premiership cup. The Crows have a chance to do exactly that this weekend.

Port's loss to the Magpies means they're effectively playing for second spot on the ladder, which as things stand would grant them a home preliminary final against the Lions. But another loss, coupled with a Brisbane win, would see that game being played at the Gabba. A far sterner test for Ken Hinkley and his side. They simply cannot afford to lose a third game on the bounce before travelling to GMHBA Stadium to face the Cats in Round 21.

The Crows prevailed in the Round 3 Showdown and know exactly what's required. This might be their last big effort for the year and it really looms as a genuine banana peel game for Port.

The Crows celebrate the Round 3 Showdown win over the Power. Mark Brake/Getty Images

6. What's going on in the VFL!?

Good news, Eagles fans. Your side hasn't been the most disappointing professional footy team of the last seven weeks. Instead, that unwanted title belongs to the Northern Bullants in the VFL.

This side has been the competition's whipping boys (one of them, anyway) all year, playing an uncompetitive brand of football which even West Coast would be embarrassed with. But things have really spiralled out of control over the last six games. Here's what's happened:

Round 12: Williamstown (108) def. Northern Bullants (33)

Round 13: Northern Bullants (24) def. by Gold Coast Suns (146)

Round 14: BYE

Round 15: Carlton (140) def. Northern Bullants (40)

Round 16: Northern Bullants (17) def. by Brisbane Lions (145)

Round 17: Werribee Tigers (161) def. Northern Bullants (17)

Round 18: Northern Bullants (4) def. by Footscray Bulldogs (161)

That's not a typo in the Round 18 score - they really managed just four behinds! It's hard to believe they've won two games this year, which is still more than we can say about the Eagles.