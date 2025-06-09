The Red Time crew back Wayne Milera's honesty after his "rabble" comments and argue the AFL needs more authentic voices like his, not fewer. (2:38)

Round 14 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night with a clash between the Saints and Bulldogs. Then, on Friday evening, the Hawks host the Crows in Tasmania.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, JUNE 12

Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: The Saints could be boosted by the returns of Mattaes Phillipou -- who was subbed out of the win against the Dees due to a calf issue -- Jack Macrae, and Liam Stocker, who will all be pushing to be available for selection. For the Dogs, Sam Darcy is getting closer after injuring his knee earlier in the season but is no guarantee for this week, while Jedd Busslinger, Liam Jones, and Caleb Poulter all had solid VFL games and could also be back in the selection mix.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 22 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $3.40, Bulldogs $1.33

FRIDAY, JUNE 13

UTAS Stadium, 7:40pm [AEST]

Team news: James Sicily missed last week's win due to a hip/abdominal injury and is not expected back until after the side's Round 15 bye. It's unclear if Sam Mitchell will mess with a winning side, but Henry Hustwaite (32 disposals) and Cam Mackenzie (28 and a goal) were again prolific in the VFL. Meanwhile, Nick Murray resumed full training with the Crows last week and is nearing a return.

ESPN tip: Crows by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.87, Crows $1.95

SATURDAY, JUNE 14

Gabba, 1:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Toby Greene's hip injury is the latest of GWS ailments with Adam Kingsley's side already undermanned for much of this season, so there'll be a watch on him. Reprieve is on the way with Jake Stringer (hamstring) and Finn Callaghan (shoulder) nearing their comebacks, but they're no certainty for this week's huge contest at the Gabba.

ESPN tip: Lions by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.36, Giants $3.20

MCG, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: The Bombers have arguably the longest injury list in the league but will have to continue to brave through it with no obvious returnees in sight for this week. But the big watch for this game will be on the fitness of Geelong star Bailey Smith, who was a late withdrawal in Round 13 due to hamstring tightness.

ESPN tip: Cats by 31 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $4.50, Cats $1.22

Optus Stadium, 7:35 pm [AEST]

Team news: In unfortunate news for North fans, the club is fearing shoulder blade damage for Charlie Comben after he was crunched in the back in a heavy contest against the Eagles, which would rule him out of this week's massive test against the Dockers. Jackson Archer (hamstring) is expected to player at some level this weekend.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 28 points

Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $5.00, Dockers $1.18

SUNDAY, JUNE 15

Adelaide Oval, 3:20pm [AEST]

Team news: In huge news, the Power are expected to be boosted by the return of Jason Horne-Francis this Sunday, with the star midfielder missing the past 2 matches with a hamstring injury he sustained against Geelong in Round 10.

ESPN tip: Dees by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $1.77, Demons $2.10

Optus Stadium, 6:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Carlton spearhead Harry McKay missed last week's win over the Bombers with knee soreness, but looks on track to return for the clash with the Eagles.

ESPN tip: Blues by 43 points

Pointsbet odds: Eagles $4.10, Blues $1.25