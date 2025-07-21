Is the NT the right spot for a new AFL team, or does a third club in SA or WA make more sense? The Red Time crew weighs it up, before a left-field idea gets thrown into the chat. (2:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Round 20 of the AFL season gets underway Thursday night with a clash between Hawthorn and Carlton at the MCG, before a Friday night double-header with the Bombers taking on the Bulldogs, and the Giants and Swans going head-to-head in the Sydney Derby.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, team news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, JULY 24

MCG, 7:30pm [AEST]

Team news: Hawthorn midfielder Will Day is on track to make his return from a foot injury on Thursday night in what is a huge boost for Sam Mitchell's side. For the Blues, Harry McKay continues to edge closer but is not yet a guarantee starter this week.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 20 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.17, Blues $5.00

FRIDAY, JULY 25

Marvel Stadium, 7:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Nate Caddy (soreness) could return for the Bombers this week. For the Dogs, Laitham Vandermeer was subbed out with an ankle injury at three-quarter time last week and could miss, while Taylor Duryea (28 disposals and 11 marks), Nick Coffield (27 and 12), and Buku Khamis (four goals) all impressed in the VFL.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 35 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $11.00, Dogs $1.04

Engie Stadium, 7:50pm [AEST]

Team news: The Giants are expected to regain star trio Josh Kelly (hip), Jesse Hogan (foot), and Sam Taylor (toe) for Friday night's derby.

ESPN tip: Giants by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.56, Swans $2.50

SATURDAY, JULY 26

People First Stadium, 1:20pm [AEST]

Team news: Suns half-back Dan Rioli will undergo scans on a lower leg injury he suffered against the Crows but is unlikely to suit up, while Zac Bailey should return from suspension.

ESPN tip: Lions by 4 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $2.35, Lions $1.60

Optus Stadium, 4:15pm [AEST]

Team news: Fremantle captain missed last week's win over Collingwood with 'awareness' in his shin, with the Dockers likely to continue taking a cautious approach.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 40 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.05, Eagles $10.00

Marvel Stadium, 7:35pm [AEST]

Team news: North Melbourne's ruck stocks will be stretched even further with luckless Callum Coleman-Jones suffering a calf injury against the Swans, but George Wardlaw picked up 29 disposals in the VFL and is expected to return to the AFL.

ESPN tip: Cats by 38 points

Pointsbet odds: Roos $8.00, Cats $1.08

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

Adelaide Oval, 8:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Port skipper Connor Rozee didn't quite get up last week with a hand injury but is likely to regain his spot in the side for this week's clash against the Crows.

ESPN tip: Crows by 21 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.18, Power $4.75

SUNDAY, JULY 27

MCG, 2:10pm [AEST]

Team news: Collingwood will be expecting to regain Bobby Hill (personal) and Billy Frampton (calf), but the Tigers will be without Seth Campbell after entering concussion protocols.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 27 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $9.00, Pies $1.06

Marvel Stadium, 3:15pm [AEST]

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Saints by 5 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $2.05, Dees $1.77