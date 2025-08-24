Better than nine lives: Cats just keep fronting up -- it's an enviable trait

Open Extended Reactions

All eyes were on Marvel Stadium and the Gabba on Sunday as four teams all with finals spots to shore up did battle.

In stark contrast, at the MCG 24 hours earlier, all eyes had glazed over as one of the season's most predictable outcomes confirmed one of the game's most enduring truisms. So much so that we're almost at the stage of rewriting that old line about life's certainties.

These days, those non-negotiables are more likely to be death, taxes, and Geelong being a key player in another AFL finals series. And at a time when football performance has never been more volatile, nor the competition a tougher environment in which to succeed, it is yet another achievement by the Cats which deserves recognition.

Saturday's 39-point win over Richmond was classic Geelong. The Cats both flexed their attacking muscle while starving the Tigers of oxygen. It was 11 goals to two at half-time and game over, the entire second half really just about avoiding injury and maintaining fitness and touch.

The Cats have once again finished top 2 at the end of the home and away season. ESPN/Getty Images

Most post-game AFL coach's press conferences run for eight to nine minutes at minimum. On Saturday, Geelong coach Chris Scott's didn't even make it to the five-minute mark. There was simply nothing which hadn't been asked and answered previously. A bit like this football team out on the park.

Once again, Geelong is ready to roll into a September campaign primed and ready. The Cats will finish second with 17 wins and only six losses, three of which were by only single-figure margins. They've won 12 of their past 14 games, and their last six straight.

They will host an MCG qualifying final against Brisbane. And if they win that they will officially have clinched a post-season top four finish for the 15th time in 22 seasons since 2004. This year will make it 19 finals appearances in those 22 years. From which have come four premierships and six Grand Finals.