Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: How to watch the fight on ESPN+ PPV

Jake Paul outlines his thinking behind fighting Nate Diaz and then potentially Conor McGregor in the future. (1:51)

Jake Paul returns to the ring to face Nate Diaz in a 10-round cruiserweight bout (catchweight of 185 pounds) at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 5 (ESPN+ PPV, 8 p.m. ET).

Paul (6-1, 4 KOs), 26, of Cleveland, Ohio, is coming off a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury back in February.

Following the defeat, Paul made some changes to his team, adding trainers Theo Chambers and International Boxing Hall of Fame member "Sugar" Shane Mosley, to work with his longtime coach J'Leon Love.

Paul was originally scheduled to face Fury in December 2021, but Fury was forced to step down due to injury and was replaced by former MMA champion Tyron Woodley. Paul, who had beaten Woodley by unanimous decision less than four months earlier, stopped Woodley in the rematch, scoring a sixth-round TKO victory.

Paul was scheduled to face Fury again in August 2022, but that fight was also canceled when Fury faced visa issues and wasn't able to travel from England to the United States. Paul faced MMA legend Anderson Silva in October and won a unanimous decision and called out Diaz during the post-fight interview.

Diaz, who's making his boxing debut, is a former UFC contender and one of the best fighters in the UFC to never won a title. During his UFC career, Diaz fought the top fighters available, including two fights against Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards and Benson Henderson, among others.

Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020 with a first-round TKO victory over fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib. His second fight was a second-round one-punch KO of former NBA star Nate Robinson. He then defeated former Bellator and One Championship champion Ben Askren with a first-round TKO in April before taking on Woodley -- twice -- and then Silva.

Where can I watch the Jake Paul-Nate Diaz fight card on Saturday, Aug. 5?

The full Jake Paul-Nate Diaz fight card will be broadcast in the U.S. on ESPN+ PPV starting at 8 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view can be purchased on ESPN+ PPV. More information can be found here.

How do I stream the fight?

You can stream the fight in the U.S. by going to the ESPN+ PPV page.

The full card:

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, 8 rounds, 185 pounds

Title fight: Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy, 10 rounds, for Serrano's undisputed women's featherweight title

Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry, 10 rounds, women's super middleweights

Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva, 8 rounds, lightweights

Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa, 8 rounds, welterweights

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens, 6 rounds, super middleweights

