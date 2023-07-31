Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: How to watch the fight on ESPN+ PPV

Jake Paul returns to the ring to face Nate Diaz in a 10-round cruiserweight bout (catchweight of 185 pounds) at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 5 (ESPN+ PPV, 8 p.m. ET).
Paul (6-1, 4 KOs), 26, of Cleveland, Ohio, is coming off a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury back in February.
Following the defeat, Paul made some changes to his team, adding trainers Theo Chambers and International Boxing Hall of Fame member "Sugar" Shane Mosley, to work with his longtime coach J'Leon Love.
Paul was originally scheduled to face Fury in December 2021, but Fury was forced to step down due to injury and was replaced by former MMA champion Tyron Woodley. Paul, who had beaten Woodley by unanimous decision less than four months earlier, stopped Woodley in the rematch, scoring a sixth-round TKO victory.
Paul was scheduled to face Fury again in August 2022, but that fight was also canceled when Fury faced visa issues and wasn't able to travel from England to the United States. Paul faced MMA legend Anderson Silva in October and won a unanimous decision and called out Diaz during the post-fight interview.
Diaz, who's making his boxing debut, is a former UFC contender and one of the best fighters in the UFC to never won a title. During his UFC career, Diaz fought the top fighters available, including two fights against Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards and Benson Henderson, among others.
Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020 with a first-round TKO victory over fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib. His second fight was a second-round one-punch KO of former NBA star Nate Robinson. He then defeated former Bellator and One Championship champion Ben Askren with a first-round TKO in April before taking on Woodley -- twice -- and then Silva.
Where can I watch the Jake Paul-Nate Diaz fight card on Saturday, Aug. 5?
The full Jake Paul-Nate Diaz fight card will be broadcast in the U.S. on ESPN+ PPV starting at 8 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view can be purchased on ESPN+ PPV. More information can be found here.
How do I stream the fight?
You can stream the fight in the U.S. by going to the ESPN+ PPV page.
The full card:
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, 8 rounds, 185 pounds
Title fight: Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy, 10 rounds, for Serrano's undisputed women's featherweight title
Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry, 10 rounds, women's super middleweights
Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva, 8 rounds, lightweights
Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa, 8 rounds, welterweights
Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens, 6 rounds, super middleweights
Top stories:
Questions ahead of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Can Diaz box? Who has the edge? How good will the promotion be?
Jake Paul, Nate Diaz agree to bump boxing match to 10 rounds
Paul vs. Diaz first news conference takeaways: Seeking McGregor, clown shoes vs. Jordans and more
Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz surrenders to police on battery charge
Arrest warrant issued for ex-UFC star Nate Diaz after altercation
Jake Paul reaches settlement with SEC in crypto touting case
Jake Paul challenges Floyd Mayweather Jr. to 'real fight' after fracas
Who should Jake Paul fight next? Floyd Mayweather? Nate Diaz? His own brother, Logan Paul?
After suffering his first loss in boxing, what now for Jake Paul?
Round-by-Round coverage: How Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul played out
Tommy Fury hands Jake Paul first loss with split decision win
Inside the creation of Jake Paul's 'Stardust Warriors' boxing trunks
Jake Paul a real boxing champion? It's not as far-fetched as it might seem
Timothy Bradley Jr. breakdown: Can Tommy Fury beat Jake Paul?
Timothy Bradley Jr. breakdown: Can Jake Paul actually fight?
Jake Paul, Tommy Fury finalize February fight in Saudi Arabia
Watch Real Time - Paul vs. Fury: Ep. 1 | Ep. 2 | Ep. 3 | Ep. 4 | Ep. 5 | Ep. 6 | Ep. 7 | Ep. 8
Jake Paul fight canceled due to flap over Hasim Rahman Jr.'s weight
Tommy Fury says he was denied right to fly to United States for Jake Paul news conference
Jake Paul interview: Moving on from Tommy Fury, fighting Hasim Rahman Jr. on Aug. 6
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, Amanda Serrano vs. Brenda Carabajal bouts finalized for Aug. 6 at MSG
Whether you like it or not, 2021 was Jake Paul's year, and he earned it
The 2021 stories that will shape boxing in 2022: From Tyson Fury and Canelo Alvarez to ... yes, Jake Paul
Patrick Mahomes, Trae Young among stars reacting to Jake Paul's emphatic, sixth-round KO over Tyron Woodley
Jake Paul knocks out Tyron Woodley in Round 6, calls out UFC stars
Inside the last-minute negotiations to make Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley 2
Jake Paul set for Tyron Woodley rematch after Tommy Fury withdraws
Tyron Woodley pays up, gets 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo on middle finger
Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley via split decision in cruiserweight fight
Trash talk and storylines: How pro wrestling tactics helped drive Jake Paul's ascent in boxing
Jake Paul: Everyone's in the wrong after news conference skirmish
Jake Paul loss just a distant memory for groundhog hater and buckthorn slayer Ben Askren
Social media influencer Jake Paul to box former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley
Boxer or spectacle? Inside the attraction of YouTuber turned fighter Jake Paul
Gotcha hat and your playbook: What the Paul brothers have learned from Floyd Mayweather