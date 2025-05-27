Open Extended Reactions

Delicious Orie, the 27-year-old heavyweight prospect from the United Kingdom, has announced his shock retirement from boxing after just one professional bout.

The Russian-born fighter turned professional in February 2025 before making his bow with a points victory over Milos Veletic. Despite the promising start, Orie has decided to step away from the sport to pursue a career in the corporate world.

In a heartfelt message on Instagram, Orie explained his decision.

"Over time, I've come to recognise that the same fire and love I once had for boxing has gradually faded."

"As I've grown, I've come to value clarity and honesty with myself above all."

Orie also won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and represented Great Britain at the Paris Olympics, where he suffered a shock first-round loss to Armenian Davit Chaloyan via a 3:2 split decision.

He had signed with Queensberry Promotions earlier this year, following interest from major UK promotional companies. However, after a disappointing early exit from the Paris Olympics, Orie realised that his passion for the sport had diminished.

With a first-class honours degree in Economics and Management, Orie is now focusing on his academic background and plans to enter the corporate sector.

"Every fighter knows you need a deep love for the craft to reach the top -- and without it, there's no path forward."

"Out of respect for the sport and for myself, it's time to step away with honesty."