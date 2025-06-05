How to watch Top Rank Boxing: Davis vs. De Los Santos on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis defends his crown against Edwin De Los Santos in a Top Rank Boxing on ESPN main event on Saturday at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Davis (13-0, 9 KOs), ESPN's third-ranked lightweight, returns to his hometown for his first title defense after capturing the belt with a fourth-round knockout of Denys Berinchyk in February. Davis' win marked the first career loss for Berinchyk.

De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs) went the distance with undefeated Shakur Stevenson for the vacant WBC lightweight championship in his last fight in November 2023. De Los Santos lost the bout via unanimous decision.

Lightweights Abdullah Mason and Jeremia Nakathila face off in a 10-round co-feature. Mason (18-0, 16 KOs) looks to continue his hot streak after opening the year with back-to-back knockout victories.

Nakathila (26-4, 21 KOs) went 3-0 with two knockouts in 2024 after suffering two losses in 2023.

Also on the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Keyshawn vs. De Los Santos fight card:

Junior welterweights Kelvin Davis (15-0, 8 KOs) and Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KOs) clash in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

Tiger Johnson (15-0, 7 KOs) and Janelson Bocachica (17-3-1, 11 KOs) line up for a 10-rounder between welterweights.

Troy Isley (14-0, 5 KOs) and Etoundi Michel William (16-1, 12 KOs) face off in a 10-round middleweight bout.

Welterweights Keon Davis (3-0, 2 KOs) and Michael Velez-Garcia (3-0, 2 KOs) tussle for six rounds.

Euri Cedeno (11-0-1, 10 KOs) faces Abel Mina (18-3-1, 9 KOs) in a bout of middleweights set for 10 rounds.

Lightweights Daric Davis (6-0, 6 KOs) and Naheem Parker (5-2, 2 KOs) fight for six rounds.

Cruiserweight Patrick O'Connor makes his professional debut against Marcus Smith (2-1, 2 KOs) in a bout scheduled for four rounds.

Where can I watch the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Keyshawn vs. De Los Santos fight card?

Coverage begins Saturday at 5:10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Additional prefight coverage:

Thursday

Top Rank Boxing: Keyshawn vs. De Los Santos news conference: 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+

Friday

Top Rank Boxing: Keyshawn vs. De Los Santos weigh-in: 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+

Fans can catch all the action in the Top Rank Boxing streaming hub.

How can fans access more boxing content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN boxing hub page for the latest news, features, schedules, rankings and more.