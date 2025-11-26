'Most talented fighter' in UK? Adam Azim new era date set

Open Extended Reactions

Adam Azim is set to return to the ring in January. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

Adam Azim is set to fight on Jan. 31 in London, potentially against top 15 junior welterweight rival, promoter Ben Shalom has confirmed to ESPN.

While a deal has not been finalised, Boxxer are closing in on an opponent in what will be Azim's first fight on the BBC.

Azim (14-1, 11 KOs) dispatched American Kurt Scoby on the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn II undercard earlier this month, with a dominant performance in which he won every round before finishing with a stoppage in Round 12.

After the fight, trainer Shane McGuigan told ESPN he believed getting opponents for Azim would be difficult, saying not many wanted to risk going in against the 23-year-old star.

"We want someone that genuinely believes that they can win. But there's not many people that want to risk that," McGuigan said.

"After looking at that [Azim's win against Scoby], then they're going to say: 'He can take a shot. He can fight in close; he can box at distance.'"

However, Shalom said they are on track to fight again in the new year.

"He's going to headline on BBC Two at the end of January, which is a huge thing for him," Shalom told ESPN.

"I think his performance against Kurt Scoby was great in the fact that I think it captured the American audience.

"I don't think Adam gets near enough the credit that he deserves. I think he's the most talented fighter that we have in this country, but he'll prove that, and all things take time.

"He's got a huge night where I think we see him crossover from a big star to a household name."

Azim is currently ranked No. 9 in the WBC super-lightweight [junior-middleweight] rankings. He is No. 10 with the IBF and WBO.