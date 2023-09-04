The 2023 NFL season kicks off Thursday night with Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the rising Detroit Lions and their rebuilt backfield, which features 2023 first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs and free agent signing David Montgomery.
Fourteen more games are on the slate Sunday, including a prime-time showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. Monday Night Football (ESPN, ABC and ESPN+) will feature the Super Bowl hopeful Buffalo Bills against Aaron Rodgers' new team, the New York Jets.
Check back here daily for updated lines and information from ESPN Stats & Information.
Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group.
NFL Week 1 matchups
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5)
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Opening favorite: Chiefs (-6.5)
FPI favorite: Chiefs (66.2%)
Money line: Lions (+250), Chiefs (-320)
Opening total: 51.5 points
Total: 54 points
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Opening favorite: Falcons (-2)
FPI favorite: Falcons (55.9%)
Money line: Panthers (+150), Falcons (-178)
Opening total: 39.5 points
Total: 39.5 points
Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5) at Cleveland Browns
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland
Opening favorite: Bengals (-1)
FPI favorite: Bengals (59.2%)
Money line: Bengals (-140), Browns (+118)
Opening total: 46.5 points
Total: 47.5 points
Jacksonville Jaguars (-5) at Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Opening favorite: Jaguars (-3)
FPI favorite: Jaguars (64.5%)
Money line: Jaguars (-225), Colts (+185)
Opening total: 43 points
Total: 45 points
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings (-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Opening favorite: Vikings (-6)
FPI favorite: Vikings (67.1%)
Money line: Buccaneers (+210), Vikings (-260)
Opening total: 45.5 points
Total: 45.5 points
Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints (-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
Opening favorite: Saints (-3)
FPI favorite: Saints (53.4%)
Money line: Titans (+140), Saints (-165)
Opening total: 41 points
Total: 40.5 points
San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
Opening favorite: 49ers (-2.5)
FPI favorite: 49ers (55.9%
Money line: 49ers (-135), Steelers (+115)
Opening total: 41 points
Total: 41 points
Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders (-7)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Opening favorite: Commanders (-5.5)
FPI favorite: Commanders (63.8%)
Money line: Cardinals (+250), Commanders (-320)
Opening total: 40.5 points
Total: 38 points
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (-10)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Opening favorite: Ravens (-10)
FPI favorite: Ravens (73.5%)
Money line: Texans (+360), Ravens (-480)
Opening total: 43.5 points
Total: 43.5 points
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-1)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Soldier Field, Chicago
Opening favorite: Bears (-1)
FPI favorite: Bears (51.5%)
Money line: Packers (-105), Bears (-115)
Opening total: 41.5 points
Total: 43 points
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (-3.5)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
Opening favorite: Broncos (-3)
FPI favorite: Broncos (59.1%)
Money line: Raiders (+158), Broncos (-190)
Opening total: 44.5 points
Total: 44 points
Philadelphia Eagles (-4) at New England Patriots
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts
Opening favorite: Eagles (-3.5)
FPI favorite: Eagles (61.9%)
Money line: Eagles (-195), Patriots (+162)
Opening total: 45 points
Total: 45 points
Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers (-3)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Opening favorite: Chargers (-2.5)
FPI favorite: Chargers (55.4%)
Money line: Dolphins (+140), Chargers (-165)
Opening total: 48.5 points
Total: 51 points
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-5)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lumen Field, Seattle
Opening favorite: Seahawks -4
FPI favorite: Seahawks (62.7%)
Money line: Rams (+196), Seahawks (-240)
Opening total: 46.5 points
Total: 45 points
Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) at New York Giants
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Opening favorite: Cowboys (-2.5)
FPI favorite: Cowboys (55.3%)
Money line: Cowboys (-170), Giants (+143)
Opening total: 45.5 points
Total: 46.5 points
Buffalo Bills (-2.5) at New York Jets
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Opening favorite: Bills (-1)
FPI favorite: Bills (57.6%)
Money line: Bills (-145), Jets (+122)
Opening total: 46.5 points
Total: 46.5 points