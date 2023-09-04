Stephen A. Smith lays out why Aaron Rodgers doesn't have to make a Super Bowl in his first season with the Jets. (1:30)

Stephen A. pumps the brakes on Rodgers needing SB trip this season (1:30)

The 2023 NFL season kicks off Thursday night with Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the rising Detroit Lions and their rebuilt backfield, which features 2023 first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs and free agent signing David Montgomery.

Fourteen more games are on the slate Sunday, including a prime-time showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. Monday Night Football (ESPN, ABC and ESPN+) will feature the Super Bowl hopeful Buffalo Bills against Aaron Rodgers' new team, the New York Jets.

Check back here daily for updated lines and information from ESPN Stats & Information.

Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group.

NFL Week 1 matchups

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Opening favorite: Chiefs (-6.5)

FPI favorite: Chiefs (66.2%)

Money line: Lions (+250), Chiefs (-320)

Opening total: 51.5 points

Total: 54 points

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Opening favorite: Falcons (-2)

FPI favorite: Falcons (55.9%)

Money line: Panthers (+150), Falcons (-178)

Opening total: 39.5 points

Total: 39.5 points

Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5) at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

Opening favorite: Bengals (-1)

FPI favorite: Bengals (59.2%)

Money line: Bengals (-140), Browns (+118)

Opening total: 46.5 points

Total: 47.5 points

Jacksonville Jaguars (-5) at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Opening favorite: Jaguars (-3)

FPI favorite: Jaguars (64.5%)

Money line: Jaguars (-225), Colts (+185)

Opening total: 43 points

Total: 45 points

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings (-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Opening favorite: Vikings (-6)

FPI favorite: Vikings (67.1%)

Money line: Buccaneers (+210), Vikings (-260)

Opening total: 45.5 points

Total: 45.5 points

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints (-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Opening favorite: Saints (-3)

FPI favorite: Saints (53.4%)

Money line: Titans (+140), Saints (-165)

Opening total: 41 points

Total: 40.5 points

San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Opening favorite: 49ers (-2.5)

FPI favorite: 49ers (55.9%

Money line: 49ers (-135), Steelers (+115)

Opening total: 41 points

Total: 41 points

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders (-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Opening favorite: Commanders (-5.5)

FPI favorite: Commanders (63.8%)

Money line: Cardinals (+250), Commanders (-320)

Opening total: 40.5 points

Total: 38 points

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Opening favorite: Ravens (-10)

FPI favorite: Ravens (73.5%)

Money line: Texans (+360), Ravens (-480)

Opening total: 43.5 points

Total: 43.5 points

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

Opening favorite: Bears (-1)

FPI favorite: Bears (51.5%)

Money line: Packers (-105), Bears (-115)

Opening total: 41.5 points

Total: 43 points

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (-3.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Opening favorite: Broncos (-3)

FPI favorite: Broncos (59.1%)

Money line: Raiders (+158), Broncos (-190)

Opening total: 44.5 points

Total: 44 points

Philadelphia Eagles (-4) at New England Patriots

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts

Opening favorite: Eagles (-3.5)

FPI favorite: Eagles (61.9%)

Money line: Eagles (-195), Patriots (+162)

Opening total: 45 points

Total: 45 points

Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Opening favorite: Chargers (-2.5)

FPI favorite: Chargers (55.4%)

Money line: Dolphins (+140), Chargers (-165)

Opening total: 48.5 points

Total: 51 points

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lumen Field, Seattle

Opening favorite: Seahawks -4

FPI favorite: Seahawks (62.7%)

Money line: Rams (+196), Seahawks (-240)

Opening total: 46.5 points

Total: 45 points

Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) at New York Giants

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Opening favorite: Cowboys (-2.5)

FPI favorite: Cowboys (55.3%)

Money line: Cowboys (-170), Giants (+143)

Opening total: 45.5 points

Total: 46.5 points

Buffalo Bills (-2.5) at New York Jets

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Opening favorite: Bills (-1)

FPI favorite: Bills (57.6%)

Money line: Bills (-145), Jets (+122)

Opening total: 46.5 points

Total: 46.5 points