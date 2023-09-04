        <
          2023 NFL Week 1: Betting odds and lines for every game

          Sep 4, 2023, 08:30 PM

          The 2023 NFL season kicks off Thursday night with Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the rising Detroit Lions and their rebuilt backfield, which features 2023 first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs and free agent signing David Montgomery.

          Fourteen more games are on the slate Sunday, including a prime-time showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. Monday Night Football (ESPN, ABC and ESPN+) will feature the Super Bowl hopeful Buffalo Bills against Aaron Rodgers' new team, the New York Jets.

          Check back here daily for updated lines and information from ESPN Stats & Information.

          Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group.

          NFL Week 1 matchups

          Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5)
          Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

          Opening favorite: Chiefs (-6.5)
          FPI favorite: Chiefs (66.2%)
          Money line: Lions (+250), Chiefs (-320)
          Opening total: 51.5 points
          Total: 54 points

          Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5)
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

          Opening favorite: Falcons (-2)
          FPI favorite: Falcons (55.9%)
          Money line: Panthers (+150), Falcons (-178)
          Opening total: 39.5 points
          Total: 39.5 points

          Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5) at Cleveland Browns
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

          Opening favorite: Bengals (-1)
          FPI favorite: Bengals (59.2%)
          Money line: Bengals (-140), Browns (+118)
          Opening total: 46.5 points
          Total: 47.5 points

          Jacksonville Jaguars (-5) at Indianapolis Colts
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

          Opening favorite: Jaguars (-3)
          FPI favorite: Jaguars (64.5%)
          Money line: Jaguars (-225), Colts (+185)
          Opening total: 43 points
          Total: 45 points

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings (-6)
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

          Opening favorite: Vikings (-6)
          FPI favorite: Vikings (67.1%)
          Money line: Buccaneers (+210), Vikings (-260)
          Opening total: 45.5 points
          Total: 45.5 points

          Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints (-3)
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

          Opening favorite: Saints (-3)
          FPI favorite: Saints (53.4%)
          Money line: Titans (+140), Saints (-165)
          Opening total: 41 points
          Total: 40.5 points

          San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

          Opening favorite: 49ers (-2.5)
          FPI favorite: 49ers (55.9%
          Money line: 49ers (-135), Steelers (+115)
          Opening total: 41 points
          Total: 41 points

          Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders (-7)
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

          Opening favorite: Commanders (-5.5)
          FPI favorite: Commanders (63.8%)
          Money line: Cardinals (+250), Commanders (-320)
          Opening total: 40.5 points
          Total: 38 points

          Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (-10)
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

          Opening favorite: Ravens (-10)
          FPI favorite: Ravens (73.5%)
          Money line: Texans (+360), Ravens (-480)
          Opening total: 43.5 points
          Total: 43.5 points

          Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-1)
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

          Opening favorite: Bears (-1)
          FPI favorite: Bears (51.5%)
          Money line: Packers (-105), Bears (-115)
          Opening total: 41.5 points
          Total: 43 points

          Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (-3.5)
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

          Opening favorite: Broncos (-3)
          FPI favorite: Broncos (59.1%)
          Money line: Raiders (+158), Broncos (-190)
          Opening total: 44.5 points
          Total: 44 points

          Philadelphia Eagles (-4) at New England Patriots
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts

          Opening favorite: Eagles (-3.5)
          FPI favorite: Eagles (61.9%)
          Money line: Eagles (-195), Patriots (+162)
          Opening total: 45 points
          Total: 45 points

          Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers (-3)
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

          Opening favorite: Chargers (-2.5)
          FPI favorite: Chargers (55.4%)
          Money line: Dolphins (+140), Chargers (-165)
          Opening total: 48.5 points
          Total: 51 points

          Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-5)
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lumen Field, Seattle

          Opening favorite: Seahawks -4
          FPI favorite: Seahawks (62.7%)
          Money line: Rams (+196), Seahawks (-240)
          Opening total: 46.5 points
          Total: 45 points

          Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) at New York Giants
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

          Opening favorite: Cowboys (-2.5)
          FPI favorite: Cowboys (55.3%)
          Money line: Cowboys (-170), Giants (+143)
          Opening total: 45.5 points
          Total: 46.5 points

          Buffalo Bills (-2.5) at New York Jets
          Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

          Opening favorite: Bills (-1)
          FPI favorite: Bills (57.6%)
          Money line: Bills (-145), Jets (+122)
          Opening total: 46.5 points
          Total: 46.5 points