MCWS champions: Men's College World Series winners by year

Only a select few earn an invitation to Omaha, Nebraska.
The quest for the biggest prize in Division I baseball ends each summer in Omaha at the Men's College World Series. Eight teams from a 64-team tournament field vie for a national championship.
No program has left Omaha with more MCWS titles than Southern California. The Trojans have won 12 national championships, including five straight from 1970-74. LSU ranks second with seven titles, while Texas follows with six.
The Tennessee Volunteers took home the 2024 MCWS national championship after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies.
Here's a look at all-time Men's College World Series Division I champions.
2024: Tennessee
2023: LSU
2022: Ole Miss
2021: Mississippi State
2020: Canceled due to COVID-19
2019: Vanderbilt
2018: Oregon State
2017: Florida
2016: Coastal Carolina
2015: Virginia
2014: Vanderbilt
2013: UCLA
2012: Arizona
2011: South Carolina
2010: South Carolina
2009: LSU
2008: Fresno State
2007: Oregon State
2006: Oregon State
2005: Texas
2004: Cal State Fullerton
2003: Rice
2002: Texas
2001: Miami (Fla.)
2000: LSU
1999: Miami (Fla.)
1998: Southern California
1997: LSU
1996: LSU
1995: Cal State Fullerton
1994: Oklahoma
1993: LSU
1992: Pepperdine
1991: LSU
1990: Georgia
1989: Wichita State
1988: Stanford
1987: Stanford
1986: Arizona
1985: Miami (Fla.)
1984: Cal State Fullerton
1983: Texas
1982: Miami (Fla.)
1981: Arizona State
1980: Arizona
1979: Cal State Fullerton
1978: Southern California
1977: Arizona State
1976: Arizona
1975: Texas
1974: Southern California
1973: Southern California
1972: Southern California
1971: Southern California
1970: Southern California
1969: Arizona State
1968: Southern California
1967: Arizona State
1966: Ohio State
1965: Arizona State
1964: Minnesota
1963: Southern California
1962: Michigan
1961: Southern California
1960: Minnesota
1959: Oklahoma State
1958: Southern California
1957: California
1956: Minnesota
1955: Wake Forest
1954: Missouri
1953: Michigan
1952: Holy Cross
1951: Oklahoma
1950: Texas
1949: Texas*
1948: Southern California**
1947: California**
* MCWS held in Wichita, Kansas. ** MCWS held in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for breaking news, in-depth features, scores and more.