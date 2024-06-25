MCWS champions: Men's College World Series winners by year

Only a select few earn an invitation to Omaha, Nebraska.

The quest for the biggest prize in Division I baseball ends each summer in Omaha at the Men's College World Series. Eight teams from a 64-team tournament field vie for a national championship.

No program has left Omaha with more MCWS titles than Southern California. The Trojans have won 12 national championships, including five straight from 1970-74. LSU ranks second with seven titles, while Texas follows with six.

The Tennessee Volunteers took home the 2024 MCWS national championship after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies.

Here's a look at all-time Men's College World Series Division I champions.

2024 : Tennessee

2023 : LSU

2022 : Ole Miss

2021 : Mississippi State

2020 : Canceled due to COVID-19

2019 : Vanderbilt

2018 : Oregon State

2017 : Florida

2016 : Coastal Carolina

2015 : Virginia

2014 : Vanderbilt

2013 : UCLA

2012 : Arizona

2011 : South Carolina

2010 : South Carolina

2009 : LSU

2008 : Fresno State

2007 : Oregon State

2006 : Oregon State

2005 : Texas

2004 : Cal State Fullerton

2003 : Rice

2002 : Texas

2001 : Miami (Fla.)

2000 : LSU

1999 : Miami (Fla.)

1998 : Southern California

1997 : LSU

1996 : LSU

1995 : Cal State Fullerton

1994 : Oklahoma

1993 : LSU

1992 : Pepperdine

1991 : LSU

1990 : Georgia

1989 : Wichita State

1988 : Stanford

1987 : Stanford

1986 : Arizona

1985 : Miami (Fla.)

1984 : Cal State Fullerton

1983 : Texas

1982 : Miami (Fla.)

1981 : Arizona State

1980 : Arizona

1979 : Cal State Fullerton

1978 : Southern California

1977 : Arizona State

1976 : Arizona

1975 : Texas

1974 : Southern California

1973 : Southern California

1972 : Southern California

1971 : Southern California

1970 : Southern California

1969 : Arizona State

1968 : Southern California

1967 : Arizona State

1966 : Ohio State

1965 : Arizona State

1964 : Minnesota

1963 : Southern California

1962 : Michigan

1961 : Southern California

1960 : Minnesota

1959 : Oklahoma State

1958 : Southern California

1957 : California

1956 : Minnesota

1955 : Wake Forest

1954 : Missouri

1953 : Michigan

1952 : Holy Cross

1951 : Oklahoma

1950 : Texas

1949 : Texas*

1948 : Southern California**

1947: California**

* MCWS held in Wichita, Kansas. ** MCWS held in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

