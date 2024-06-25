        <
          MCWS champions: Men's College World Series winners by year

          The Tennessee Volunteers took home the 2024 Men's College World Series title, after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies. Dylan Widger/USA TODAY Sports
          Only a select few earn an invitation to Omaha, Nebraska.

          The quest for the biggest prize in Division I baseball ends each summer in Omaha at the Men's College World Series. Eight teams from a 64-team tournament field vie for a national championship.

          No program has left Omaha with more MCWS titles than Southern California. The Trojans have won 12 national championships, including five straight from 1970-74. LSU ranks second with seven titles, while Texas follows with six.

          The Tennessee Volunteers took home the 2024 MCWS national championship after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies.

          Here's a look at all-time Men's College World Series Division I champions.

          • 2024: Tennessee

          • 2023: LSU

          • 2022: Ole Miss

          • 2021: Mississippi State

          • 2020: Canceled due to COVID-19

          • 2019: Vanderbilt

          • 2018: Oregon State

          • 2017: Florida

          • 2016: Coastal Carolina

          • 2015: Virginia

          • 2014: Vanderbilt

          • 2013: UCLA

          • 2012: Arizona

          • 2011: South Carolina

          • 2010: South Carolina

          • 2009: LSU

          • 2008: Fresno State

          • 2007: Oregon State

          • 2006: Oregon State

          • 2005: Texas

          • 2004: Cal State Fullerton

          • 2003: Rice

          • 2002: Texas

          • 2001: Miami (Fla.)

          • 2000: LSU

          • 1999: Miami (Fla.)

          • 1998: Southern California

          • 1997: LSU

          • 1996: LSU

          • 1995: Cal State Fullerton

          • 1994: Oklahoma

          • 1993: LSU

          • 1992: Pepperdine

          • 1991: LSU

          • 1990: Georgia

          • 1989: Wichita State

          • 1988: Stanford

          • 1987: Stanford

          • 1986: Arizona

          • 1985: Miami (Fla.)

          • 1984: Cal State Fullerton

          • 1983: Texas

          • 1982: Miami (Fla.)

          • 1981: Arizona State

          • 1980: Arizona

          • 1979: Cal State Fullerton

          • 1978: Southern California

          • 1977: Arizona State

          • 1976: Arizona

          • 1975: Texas

          • 1974: Southern California

          • 1973: Southern California

          • 1972: Southern California

          • 1971: Southern California

          • 1970: Southern California

          • 1969: Arizona State

          • 1968: Southern California

          • 1967: Arizona State

          • 1966: Ohio State

          • 1965: Arizona State

          • 1964: Minnesota

          • 1963: Southern California

          • 1962: Michigan

          • 1961: Southern California

          • 1960: Minnesota

          • 1959: Oklahoma State

          • 1958: Southern California

          • 1957: California

          • 1956: Minnesota

          • 1955: Wake Forest

          • 1954: Missouri

          • 1953: Michigan

          • 1952: Holy Cross

          • 1951: Oklahoma

          • 1950: Texas

          • 1949: Texas*

          • 1948: Southern California**

          • 1947: California**

          * MCWS held in Wichita, Kansas. ** MCWS held in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

