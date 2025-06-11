Open Extended Reactions

College football's future power rankings have been reimagined as part of a changing sport. The constant roster shuffling around college football because of the portal made three-year projections less sensible. Instead, the rankings will examine the next two seasons -- in this case, the 2025 and 2026 seasons -- and function more as a snapshot of the landscape.

Rather than deliver installments before the team rankings, I'm doing them all at once for the Power 4 leagues and Notre Dame. The reason: The spring portal changes things, and QB rooms or individual units can look moderately or significantly different by late May or early June. For example, think about where Tennessee would have been on the quarterback list in February and how the outlook is now.

The rankings also will expand to include every Power 4 team and Notre Dame. Teams will be evaluated in the following categories:

Returning quarterback

Likelihood of a multiyear QB on roster

Offensive line/defensive line outlook

Roster management

Star power (All-Americans, national award contenders, all-conference contenders)

Coaching staff

Not every area has to be a strength to boost a team's overall rating. Most teams likely cannot rely on having a multiyear starting quarterback on their roster, given the volatility of the position. But the most promising teams usually check at least a few of these boxes, especially overall roster management (high school recruiting and transfers), line-of-scrimmage play and at least some star power.

Let's get started with the new Power 4 version of FPR, from No. 68 all the way to No. 1.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: No. Ashton Daniels, the team's primary starter in 2024, transferred to Auburn in December after leading the Cardinal in both passing yards (1,700) and rushing yards (699 yards) last fall. Backup Elijah Brown is still with the team.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: It's possible. So much depends on who is the next permanent coach, but Brown is only a sophomore and UCF transfer Dylan Rizk has multiple seasons of eligibility. Oregon State transfer Ben Gulbranson, who went 7-1 as the Beavers' starter in 2022, is entering his final year of eligibility.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The offensive line took some portal hits, although Stanford returns three starters in tackles Kahlil House and Simione Pale and guard Jack Leyrer. The team also made some gains later in the cycle, adding Niki Prongos (UCLA), Nick Fattig (Texas Tech) and Nathan Mejia (Sacramento State). Stanford's defensive line was one of few groups with minimal disruption, as Anthony Franklin, Zach Rowell and others are back. But the line needs some stars to emerge.

Roster management: A late March coaching change had the expected effects on the roster, as linebacker David Bailey, wide receiver Emmett Mosley V and others transferred out. Stanford made some key spring additions, including linebacker Hunter Barth (Cal), Gulbranson, Rizk, Fattig and cornerback Breylan Thompson (Yale). The team also added Wisconsin wide receiver transfer C.J. Williams in the winter. Stanford signed ESPN's No. 43 recruiting class for 2025, but it likely will face some challenges there as things are in limbo.

Star power: There are some holdovers to watch, including on the offensive and defensive lines, but Stanford ultimately will need its transfers to deliver. Wide receivers Williams and David Pantelis (Yale) are intriguing additions, as are Thompson and Jordan Washington (Dartmouth) in the back end. But Stanford had only one player receive any All-ACC recognition in 2024 (Elic Ayomanor).

Coaching staff: Former NFL coach Frank Reich is leading the program in 2024, with help from the assistants who worked under predecessor Troy Taylor. But the outlook is quite murky as general manager Andrew Luck figures out how to restore his alma mater.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Not really. Hudson Card, Purdue's primary starter the past two seasons, has moved on to pro football. Ryan Browne, who started two games in 2024, returned to the Boilers after going through spring practice at North Carolina.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Highly likely. New coach Barry Odom certainly would like to find a long-term answer at quarterback, given the uncertainty elsewhere on the roster. Browne has sophomore eligibility and will compete for snaps with several other non-seniors, including Arkansas transfer Malachi Singleton and Washington State transfer Evans Chuba.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Get ready to learn new names on both sides of the ball. Purdue lost all five starting offensive linemen from a struggling group in 2024 and went heavily into the portal under the new staff. Transfer arrivals include Jalen St. John, who followed the staff from UNLV to Purdue, Bradyn Joiner (Auburn) and Tyrell Green, an FCS All-America selection at Eastern Kentucky. The defensive line is also transfer-heavy, although some who transferred in before the 2024 season should impact the group. Purdue will rely on transfers such as 2024 All-MAC selection CJ Nunnally IV (Akron) and T.J. Lindsey (Auburn).

Roster management: The roster is largely unrecognizable from the 2024 version, which, despite the team's poor performance, featured plenty of talented players -- safety Dillon Thieneman, defensive end Will Heldt, tight end Max Klare and cornerback Kyndrich Breedlove -- who transferred to other Power 4 programs. Odom and his staff added more than 50 transfers, including some who followed from UNLV, like St. John, cornerback Tony Grimes and tight end Christian Moore. Other notables include Nunnally and cornerback Chad Brown (Nevada).

Star power: Much depends on how transfers such as St. John, Nunnally, and safeties Crew Wakley (BYU) and An'Darius Coffey (Memphis) adjust to their new team and league. Purdue has few decorated holdovers, although senior running back Devin Mockobee, who has led the team in rushing in each of the past three seasons, certainly could contend for All-Big Ten honors.

Coaching staff: Odom is back at a Power 4 job after elevating UNLV to historic heights the past two seasons. He brought several Rebels assistants with him, including defensive coordinator Mike Scherer and wide receivers coach Cornell Ford, and reunited with offensive coordinator Josh Henson, who held the same role under Odom at Missouri. Odom also hired Darin Hinshaw, a veteran FBS offensive coordinator, to coach the quarterbacks.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: No. Primary starter Garrett Greene ended his eligibility after the 2024 season, although backup Nicco Marchiol, who backed up Greene and is 3-0 as WVU's starter, ended up remaining with the new coaching staff.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: A lot depends on the summer. Marchiol has two years of eligibility and understands the program after spending three seasons in Morgantown. But he must beat out Jaylen Henderson, a journeyman with previous stops at Texas A&M and Fresno State. Henderson is a senior, and the job would turn over in 2026 if he prevails.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Like most position groups at West Virginia, the defensive and offensive lines will look dramatically different from 2024. WVU hit the portal hard for offensive linemen and will turn to Walter Young Bear (Tulsa Golden), Kimo Makane'ole (LSU) and others, along with holdovers such as center Landen Livingston and tackle Nick Krahe. The defensive line returns senior Hammond Russell IV, who had three sacks last season, and picked up a star transfer pass rusher in UTSA's Jimmori Robinson, as well as other transfers with Power 4 experience, including Eddie Kelly Jr. (Missouri).

Roster management: Massive roster turnover comes with the territory when you make coaching changes in the portal era, and West Virginia will have essentially a new team in 2025. Some of the departures will sting, especially on offense as lineman Tomas Rimac and others are gone, but West Virginia also retained leading rusher Jahiem White and Marchiol in the backfield. The team made a major portal pickup in Robinson, who earned AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors last fall, and bolstered areas such as secondary and wide receiver, where Cam Vaughn followed the staff from Jacksonville State. The coaching shuffle didn't stop WVU from signing ESPN's No. 40 recruiting class for 2025.

Star power: There are a few notable holdovers, including White and Russell, who could vie for All-Big 12 recognition. But WVU's outlook, at least in 2025, likely will come down to whether its top transfers such as Robinson, Vaughn and defensive backs Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada) and Fred Perry (Jacksonville State) deliver on expectations.

Coaching staff: Rich Rodriguez is amazingly back home, where he had incredible success as the Mountaineers' coach before an odd coaching odyssey began. The staff features an interesting mix of coaches with longtime ties to Rodriguez -- Jeff Casteel, plus son Rhett Rodriguez, the team's quarterbacks coach -- and others coming in from the outside.

Rich Rodriguez is back but has to overcome a lot of roster turnover to reach his previous heights in Morgantown. Imagn Images

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: No. KJ Jefferson moved on after an ineffective season at UCF, and Dylan Rizk transferred to Stanford. UCF will return Jacurri Brown, who had 66 pass attempts in nine games last fall.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Possible, depending on 2025. Brown is competing with transfers Tayven Jackson (Indiana) and Cam Fancher (Florida Atlantic) for the top job this fall. If Fancher becomes QB1, UCF will have a new starter in 2026 because he's a senior.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The offensive line is in some flux as senior tackle Paul Rubelt is the only returning starter from the 2024 team. UCF will turn to transfers like Carter Miller, an honorable mention All-Sun Belt performer for Louisiana-Monroe, and Gaard Memmelaar (Washington). The Knights have a nice returning defensive line piece in senior end Nyjalik Kelly (5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles) and will build around him with transfers like Pitt's Sincere Edwards.

Roster management: After a somewhat surprising coaching change, UCF lost 11 players who started games last season. Both lines were hit hard, although the new staff backfilled with transfers and added first-team All-MAC running back Jaden Nixon (Western Michigan), as well as some wide receivers with small-school success, like DJ Black (Limestone) and Chris Domercant (Chattanooga).

Star power: UCF lost its best players -- running back RJ Harvey, defensive tackle Lee Hunter -- from an underperforming team, and will be resetting under new coach Scott Frost. Kelly showed the ability to push for All-Big 12 recognition, and Nixon and several of the offensive transfers could thrive in Frost's offense. Miller will be one to watch on the offensive line.

Coaching staff: Frost is back where he had historic success, but can he recapture the magic after things went completely the other way at Nebraska? He made some notable staff hires, including defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who held the same role at USC and Washington State; offensive line coach Shawn Clark, the former Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach; and quarterbacks coach McKenzie Milton, who starred at quarterback for Frost at UCF.

Previous future power ranking: 25

Returning quarterback: Amazingly, yes. Noah Fifita's loyalty won't be forgotten around Tucson. He remained at Arizona through the coaching change from Jedd Fisch to Brent Brennan, and he didn't leave even after the team went 4-8 and his close friends left for the NFL or other teams.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: A lot depends on the 2025 season. Fifita has junior eligibility and can finish his Arizona career as a four-year starter in 2026. Although his numbers dipped last fall from record-setting totals in 2023, he still averaged a career-best 246.5 passing yards per game. The concern would be if Arizona has another poor season and the school moves on from Brennan.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: After losing NFL draft pick Jonah Savaiinaea and several other offensive line mainstays, Arizona will have a different look up front this fall. Sophomores Alexander Doost and Rhino Tapa'atoutai both return with starting experience, and Arizona went to the portal for Ka'ena Decambra (Hawai'i), Ty Buchanan (Texas Tech) and others. Senior defensive end Tre Smith is a nice pass-rushing option to build around, and end Dominic Lolesio is back with multiple years of experience. Arizona also went to the portal for tackle Tiaoalii Savea (Texas), end Malachi Bailey (Alcorn State) and others to build depth.

Roster management: After a rough season, Arizona had an active portal cycle that included a second wave of players who left to join former coach Fisch at Washington. But the Wildcats made gains, too, including at defensive line, running back (Texas State's Ismail Mahdi), wide receiver (Washington State's Kris Hutson, New Mexico's Luke Wysong) and elsewhere. Arizona has fallen behind in-state rival Arizona State in recruiting and needs a strong season to stabilize things for Brennan.

Star power: Fifita has the track record and experience to be among the Big 12's more productive quarterbacks yet again. Safety Dalton Johnson earned honorable mention all-league honors last fall. Mahdi is a two-time first-team All-Sun Belt performer with some flexibility in usage, and defensive back Jay'Vion Cole rejoined the staff after having success under them at San Jose State in 2023.

Coaching staff: Brennan was a feel-good hire after Fisch's abrupt departure, but a difficult first season puts pressure on him to solidify his future and the team's this fall. He hired a new offensive coordinator in Seth Doege, promoted Danny Gonzales to defensive coordinator, and brought in special teams veteran Craig Naivar and others.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: No. Hank Bachmeier finished his college career by leading Wake Forest with 2,593 passing yards and 16 touchdowns last season, after previous stops at Louisiana Tech and Boise State.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: It depends on the summer. If Wake Forest goes with sixth-year senior Robby Ashford, the journeyman on his fourth college team, it will need a new starter in 2026. The team would have a multiyear option in Deshawn Purdie, the strong-armed sophomore who played at Charlotte last season.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: New coach Jake Dickert came away from the spring excited about the offensive line, which brings back veteran George Sell and adds an influx of transfers, including Fa'alili Fa'amoe and Devin Kylany, who followed Dickert from Washington State. Wake Forest also added to its defensive front with Gabe Kirschke (Colorado State), Dallas Afalava (Idaho) and others to complement returning players like B.J. Williams.

Roster management: The change from longtime coach Dave Clawson to Dickert brought expected roster turbulence. Wake Forest lost offensive linemen Luke Petitbon (Florida State) and Matt Gulbin (Michigan State), cornerback Jamare Glasker (Maryland), wide receiver Horatio Fields (Auburn) and other notables. But the Demon Deacons also retained some of their best players, including running back Demond Claiborne and safety Nick Andersen. Dickert's offensive line infusion from Washington State should help, and Wake Forest also made nice gains in the secondary with Ashaad Williams (North Alabama) and others. Dickert will try to boost Wake Forest's recruiting classes, which have hovered in the 50s in ESPN's rankings.

Star power: Claiborne's return is significant, as he will try to build off a season in which he earned third-team All-ACC honors as both a running back and an all-purpose player. Andersen also was a third-team all-league selection. Linebacker Dylan Hazen and safety Davaughn Patterson are back after productive years. Then, there are the transfers, including Fa'amoe, Kirschke and Williams.

Coaching staff: Dickert is a true outsider with a different perspective, but his approach could be what Wake Forest needs in the portal/revenue era. His staff includes several Washington State imports, veteran defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos, but also up-and-comers like offensive coordinator Rob Ezell.

Previous future power ranking: 23

Returning quarterback: No. Oklahoma State went through a full reset on offense and will enter the fall with two mostly unproven QBs, Zane Flores and Hauss Hejny, competing for the top job.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: A lot depends on 2025. Projecting anything at Oklahoma State beyond the upcoming season is a treacherous exercise, but Flores and Hejny have redshirt freshman eligibility entering the fall. Whoever establishes himself as a strong option could be positioned well for 2026 and beyond.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The offensive line room went through an offseason overhaul and will lean a lot on its transfers, including veterans like Appalachian State's Markell Samuel and younger players like Tulsa's Kasen Carpenter. Oklahoma State's defensive line has more familiar names, including tackle Iman Oates, and also added key transfers like Kyran Duhon, a second-team All-Conference USA selection as a true freshman at UTEP.

Roster management: Seasons like Oklahoma State's 2024 come with consequences, as 26 scholarship players transferred out during the winter and spring. Oklahoma State didn't add a proven quarterback transfer and returns only a handful of players -- several in the secondary -- who had notable roles last fall. The team will need its transfers to hit right away, especially on the offensive and defensive lines. Oklahoma State remains a mostly quiet high school recruiting operation, focused on development.

Star power: The key will be whether transfers like Duhon and linebacker Bryan McCoy (Akron) can replicate their success from other schools at Oklahoma State. The secondary could be a spot to watch, too, as the Pokes bring back Parker Robertson, Dylan Smith and Cam Smith, all of whom saw significant field time in 2024.

Coaching staff: Mike Gundy is still there but stands on the thinnest of ice entering his 21st season leading his alma mater. He replaced both of his coordinators following his worst season and brought in veterans Todd Grantham (defense) and Doug Meacham (offense) to oversee the units. Oklahoma State also has a new group of position coaches, which includes Kevin Johns, a former Power 4 offensive coordinator, working with the quarterbacks.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Kind of. Zeon Chriss, who started seven games, is back for his junior season. Chriss took about half the snaps last season and had 824 passing yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. But Texas A&M transfer Conner Weigman is widely expected to start for Houston this fall.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Very possible. Weigman arrives with junior eligibility after starting 13 games at Texas A&M. He will be draft-eligible in 2026 but likely would benefit from multiple years at Houston. Chriss also has two years of eligibility.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The Cougars needed changes throughout the offense and got them, including a line where transfers like Dalton Merryman (Texas Tech), McKenzie Agnello (New Mexico) and Matthew Wykoff (Cal) will likely see prominent roles. Houston also regains starters David Ndukwe and Demetrius Hunter. The defensive front returns a nice centerpiece in senior Carlos Allen Jr. and will lean on other holdovers like Brandon Mack and Latreveon McCutchin, as well as transfers like Eddie Walls III (Florida International).

Roster management: Houston dove into the portal for the second straight offseason under coach Willie Fritz and came away with help at offensive line, safety, defensive line and tight end, where Tanner Koziol flipped from Wisconsin. The team sustained some difficult spring portal losses, including All-Big 12 safety A.J. Haulcy and talented cornerback Jeremiah Wilson. High school recruiting hasn't made a huge splash yet under Fritz.

Star power: Haulcy's departure leaves Houston without any returning players who made the All-Big 12 team in 2024. The Cougars return leading rusher Re'Shaun Sanford II and top receiver Stephon Johnson, but both are looking to increase their production under new offensive coordinator Slade Nagle. Allen and Mack flashed as pass rushers last fall and are worth watching.

Coaching staff: Fritz had to replace both of his coordinators after a difficult first season, although new playcallers Nagle (offense) and Austin Armstrong (defense) both have experience running units. Several key position coaches from 2024 return, especially on the defensive side.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: No. Billy Edwards Jr. transferred to Wisconsin after starting all but one game for the Terrapins in 2024.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Quite likely, depending on performance. Maryland's candidates to replace Edwards -- UCLA transfer Justyn Martin, Khristian Martin and Malik Washington -- are all non-seniors, and Khristian Martin and Washington carry freshman eligibility. Justyn Martin appeared in five games in three seasons for UCLA.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: After a 4-8 season, Maryland has to get better on the offensive line, which lost Andre Roye Jr., a tackle with starting experience, to the portal. The Terrapins picked up several line transfers from smaller schools -- Rahtrel Perry (Central Connecticut State) and Jayvin James (Akron) -- and signed freshman Jaylen Gilchrist, an ESPN top-125 national recruit from Virginia. The defensive line room is young, lacking seniors or much production among the returning players. Maryland made several gains in the spring portal with Cam Rice (Ohio) and Sedrick Smith (Alabama A&M).

Roster management: A rough season on the field in 2024 led to more portal losses than gains, as Maryland saw Edwards, Roye, defensive lineman Lavon Johnson, linebacker Caleb Wheatland and others depart. The Terrapins added an all-league tight end in Dorian Fleming (Georgia State), some solid transfers at receiver (Jalil Farooq, Kaleb Webb) and cornerback Dontay Joyner, but have some holes in the two-deep. Coach Mike Locksley continues to excel in high school recruiting, signing ESPN's No. 24 class for 2025 and holding a commitment from the No. 2 player in the 2026 class.

Star power: After losing six NFL draft picks from a 4-8 team, Maryland needs a new group of standouts to emerge. Punter Bryce McFerson earned All-Big Ten recognition last fall, and linebacker Daniel Wingate comes off a solid sophomore season. Fleming, a first-team All-Sun Belt selection at Georgia State, will be featured in Maryland's passing attack along with Farooq, a 25-game starter at Oklahoma who earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2023. Joyner showed playmaking ability at corner for Arkansas State.

Coaching staff: Locksley is back for his seventh season, which could be pivotal with a new athletics director in charge and pressure to avoid a repeat of 2024. He has three new veteran primary coordinators in Pep Hamilton (offense), Ted Monachino (defense) and Andre Powell (special teams), who will lead a group of assistants who mostly return from last season.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Kind of. Blake Shapen opened the 2024 season as Mississippi State's starter and performed well (974 passing yards, eight touchdowns in four games) before a shoulder injury. Michael Van Buren Jr. took over and led Mississippi State's offense for the fall, before transferring to LSU. But Shapen will return from the shoulder injury that ended his 2024 season after a promising start.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: A lot depends on Shapen. If he reclaims the top job, avoids injury and performs well, Mississippi State will be looking for a new quarterback in 2026. The team added Luke Kromenhoek, a top-160 national recruit in 2024 who started two games for Florida State as a freshman, and brought in Kamario Taylor, an ESPN 300 recruit for 2025.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Mississippi State will need much more from its defensive line, and went to the portal for significant pickups like edges Red Hibbler (NC State) and Raishein Thomas (Northern Illinois) and tackle Will Whitson (Coastal Carolina). The Bulldogs also bring back defensive tackle Kai McClendon, who started five games as a true freshman and recorded 30 tackles. Alabama transfer Jamil Burroughs also could be a factor. Coach Jeff Lebby reunited with offensive line coach Phil Loadholt to elevate a group that also will include several transfers, including tackles Blake Steen (Virginia) and Jesse Ramil (James Madison) and center Koby Keenum (Kentucky). Left guard Jacoby Jackson, a 25-game starter at Mississippi State and Texas Tech, is back in the fold.

Roster management: After going 2-10, Mississippi State lost more than 30 players to the portal, although only Van Buren, wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. and a few others were regular starters. The team replenished its offensive and defensive lines, adding more skill for Lebby's offense with South Alabama standout running back Fluff Bothwell and several wide receivers, including Oklahoma's Brenen Thompson. Mississippi State also added to the secondary with Old Dominion safety Jahron Manning and others. Despite the on-field struggles, Mississippi State signed the nation's No. 27 recruiting class for 2025, highlighted by Taylor and top-150 defender Tyler Lockhart.

Star power: The defense returns a centerpiece in junior safety Isaac Smith, who earned second-team All-SEC honors last fall and led the league with 127 tackles, while adding a forced fumble. Senior running back/returner Davon Booth is also back, after finishing with 1,231 all-purpose yards last fall and receiving third-team All-SEC honors as an all-purpose player. Bothwell earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors for South Alabama in 2024. Potential defensive standouts include returning linebacker Nic Mitchell and newcomers like Hibbler and Thomas, who had productive seasons in 2023.

Coaching staff: Lebby certainly needs to see improvement in Year 2. He retained defensive coordinators Coleman Hutzler and Matt Barnes, as well as quarterbacks coach Matt Holecek, while adding Loadholt and several other newcomers to the staff.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Kind of. Jack Lausch started 10 of 12 games last season, but he's pegged to be a backup this season after Northwestern added SMU transfer Preston Stone.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Highly unlikely. Northwestern added Stone to significantly upgrade an offense that finished 128th nationally in scoring last season. Barring an injury, he will lead the offense in his final year of eligibility.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The offensive line forecast is dramatically better than it was in 2024, when Northwestern could barely field a starting group. Northwestern brought back left tackle Caleb Tiernan and added several likely starters through the portal, including South Dakota State's Evan Beerntsen, Liberty's Xavior Gray and Minnesota's Martes Lewis. The defensive line returns mostly intact, including end Anto Saka, a 2026 NFL draft prospect, and fellow end Aidan Hubbard.

Roster management: Northwestern was finally competitive in the winter portal after some admissions adjustments, and signed its best transfer class with Stone, Beerntsen, South Dakota State wide receiver Griffin Wilde, Purdue linebacker Yanni Karlaftis and others. The Wildcats lost some key players, including cornerback Theran Johnson (Oregon) and offensive lineman Josh Thompson (LSU), but they're at least able to backfill. High school recruiting has been slow under David Braun, whose 2025 class ranked 73rd nationally.

Star power: Tiernan earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors and will enter the season as one of the league's better tackles. Saka could be in line for a breakout season, and hopes are high for young defensive backs like sophomore cornerback Josh Fussell. Speedy running back Joseph Himon II will be featured more. To reach a bowl game, Northwestern will need big things from transfers like Stone, Wilde, Beerntsen and safety Dillon Tatum (Michigan State).

Coaching staff: Braun enters a significant third season needing to show improvement before Northwestern unveils the new $850 million Ryan Field in 2026. Coordinators Tim McGarigle (defense) and Zach Lujan (offense) are also back, although Lujan will be closely watched after a tough first season in the Big Ten. Braun retained all but one assistant.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Brendan Sorsby, an Indiana transfer, is back at the helm after passing for 2,813 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 64% of his passes and rushing for 447 yards and nine touchdowns last fall.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Quite likely depending on 2025. Sorsby has two more years of eligibility and had a solid first season under coach Scott Satterfield, earning honorable mention All-Big 12 honors. Another transfer can't be ruled out, but Sorsby certainly could be Cincinnati's QB1 through 2026.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The defensive line could be a significant strength with senior tackle Dontay Corleone, a 2022 All-America selection and three-time all-conference honoree, leading the group. Cincinnati also regains starting end Rob Jackson and adds transfers C.J. McCray (Virginia Tech) and Jaylon White-McClain (Old Dominion) to the mix. The offensive front loses quite a bit and Cincnnati was active in the portal, adding tackles Joe Cotton (South Dakota), Taran Tyo (Ball State) and others. Cincinnati brings back good leadership with two-time captain Gavin Gerhardt and fellow senior Deondre Buford.

Roster management: Cincinnati did a nice job retaining Sorsby, Corleone, tight end Joe Royer and other key players, and addressed the offensive line spot as well as wide receiver, where Cyrus Allen (Texas A&M) and others arrive. Running back Tawee Walker is at his third college stop (Wisconsin, Oklahoma) in as many years but could bolster an offense that loses leading rusher Corey Kiner.

Star power: Corleone is one of the more established defenders in the country and will play his final season with the Bearcats. Sorsby should be an All-Big 12 candidate if he builds on his 2024 performance. Royer will be on the John Mackey Award radar after earning first-team all-league honors after a 50-catch season. Punter Max Fletcher and linebackers Jake Golday and Jack Dingle also will be in the mix for All-Big 12.

Coaching staff: Satterfield is still looking for his first bowl appearance at Cincinnati but seemingly has the roster to deliver one this fall. The offensive staff remains in place under coordinator Brad Glenn, while Satterfield made a few tweaks on the defensive side, including promoting Cortney Braswell to co-coordinator.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: No. Fernando Mendoza transferred to Indiana after a productive run at Cal, which picked up Ohio State transfer Devin Brown in the portal. Mendoza completed 68.7% of his passes for 3,004 yards last season.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Highly likely. Cal could go with Brown, a junior who started in the Cotton Bowl after the 2023 season and brings dual-threat skills. Or the team could turn to incoming freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, an ESPN 300 recruit.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Cal has more answers on defense, including the front with returnees like seniors T.J. Bollers, Nate Burrell and Aidan Keanaaina. Liberty transfer TJ Bush Jr. is listed as an outside linebacker, but the second-team All-Conference USA selection should help the pass rush after recording 5.5 sacks last season. The offensive line will have a transfer flavor as Cal added several players with starting experience, including Tyson Ruffins (Nevada) and Jordan Spasojevic-Moko (Charlotte).

Roster management: Time will tell whether Cal's spring portal will be as damaging as it looks. The Bears had an exodus of offensive players, including tight end Jack Endries and running backs Jaydn Ott and Jaivian Thomas. Their replacements aren't overly decorated, although Cal added wide receiver Jacob De Jesus, a standout returner from UNLV, in the winter portal. The offensive line additions and a talented pass rusher like Bush could help as well, but the Bears certainly have holes entering 2025. High school recruiting hasn't been overly splashy, although Sagapolutele really helps.

Star power: Cal loses a lot of stars on defense but also retains key contributors like linebackers Cade Uluave and Ryan McCulloch. The defense has several impact transfers like Bush and linebacker Harrison Taggart (BYU). The bigger question for Cal will be whether the replacements at running back, tight end and wide receiver pan out after the portal departures.

Coaching staff: Justin Wilcox is entering his eighth season, but things feel a bit tenuous after a disappointing finish to 2024 and a challenging offseason. He brought in Bryan Harsin, the former coach at Auburn, Boise State and Arkansas State, to oversee the offense, and promoted Terrence Brown and Vic So'oto to serve as co-defensive coordinators.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele left Oregon for Cal and could be the starting QB by the start of the season. Elite 11

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Taylen Green is back for his second season as Arkansas' starter, after passing for 3,154 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and finishing second on the team in rushing with 602 yards and eight scores.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Highly unlikely. Green is the entrenched starter for the Hogs and enters his fifth and final college season, and fourth as an FBS starter (two at Boise State, one at Arkansas). Madden Iamaleava's transfer means redshirt freshman KJ Jackson likely will back up Green.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Sam Pittman was a career offensive line coach before taking the head job at Arkansas, but his team needs to improve up front this fall. Arkansas must build around third-team All-SEC guard Fernando Carmona, and went to the portal for six linemen. Corey Robinson II (Georgia Tech) is projected to start at left tackle, while UCF transfer Caden Kitler could start at center. The defensive line loses a productive player in Landon Jackson and lacks many proven returnees. Abilene Christian transfer David Oke should help inside, alongside 389-pound Ian Geffrard and others. Arkansas also added several edge transfers, including Troy's Phillip Lee.

Roster management: There's no sugarcoating the losses on offense to both the NFL and the portal, where Patrick Kutas (Ole Miss) and several other offensive linemen went after last season. Arkansas also lost wide receiver Isaiah Sategna (Oklahoma), linebacker Brad Spence (Texas) and others. The team made some good transfer gains, especially with the offensive line haul and at wide receiver, defensive end and tight end, where Montana State's Rohan Jones arrives. But Arkansas will enter the fall with some potential concerns on offense.

Star power: The Razorbacks bring back an All-SEC player on each side of the ball in Carmona and linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr., who led the team with 99 tackles and tied for the team lead with 9.5 tackles for loss last fall. If Green gets better protection, he could enter the all-league conversation. Wide receiver transfer O'Mega Blake averaged 24.8 yards per catch last season at Charlotte. Robinson, Kitler and the other transfer offensive linemen should be worth watching.

Coaching staff: Pittman deserves credit for reviving the program after the brutal Chad Morris era, but he's just 18-22 the past three seasons and could be entering his final year as the Head Hog. Arkansas will run it back with coordinators Travis Wlliams (defense) and Bobby Petrino (offense), and a staff with minimal change from 2024.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: No. After an odyssey of quarterbacks in 2024 didn't yield results, Wisconsin looked within the Big Ten and landed Maryland transfer Billy Edwards Jr., who started throughout last season.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Low. Edwards was brought in for his final college season to give Wisconsin a steady hand at quarterback under first-year coordinator Jeff Grimes. If projected backup Danny O'Neil ends up taking most of the reps, he could lead the offense through 2027.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Wisconsin hired Grimes in large part to regain its edge along the offensive line. Veteran center Jake Renfro is back, along with guard Joe Brunner and others, but the team lost projected left tackle Kevin Heywood to an ACL injury. The defensive front will be transfer heavy except for senior Ben Barten, as Wisconsin added Corey Walker (Western Michigan), Charles Perkins (UT-Martin) and others.

Roster management: Fickell has made Wisconsin an active portal team, with mixed results so far. The Badgers added Edwards, a big defensive line haul, several defensive backs from lower college divisions (Matthew Traynor, Geimere Latimer) and some help in the passing game. After losing initial transfer tight end Tanner Koziol, Wisconsin picked up Missouri State's Lance Mason, an FCS standout. Wisconsin has taken more of a regional/national recruiting strategy, but there's concern the team isn't focusing enough on in-state prospects.

Star power: Cornerback Ricardo Hallman is an All-Big Ten talent with proven playmaking ability, while Joe Huber gained honorable mention all-conference recognition last fall. Wisconsin is looking for more linemen on the awards radar, though, and needs several of its transfers, ideally Edwards, to pan out this fall. Returning wide receiver Vinny Anthony II provided a spark last fall.

Coaching staff: The Grimes hire is very significant, as Fickell needed to pivot after the Air Raid never really took flight in Madison. Grimes and line coach AJ Blazek are tasked with restoring some of the power elements that defined Wisconsin's offense for decades. Fickell's staff has a mix of younger assistants -- like Kenny Guiton -- and veterans like defensive coordinator Mike Tressel back for a third season.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: No. Anthony Colandrea, Virginia's starter in 2024, transferred to UNLV as the Cavaliers reshaped the quarterback room with two key portal additions. Colandrea had 2,125 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last fall.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Slim. Virginia brought in senior Chandler Morris as the projected starter for 2025. Morris, the son of former college coach Chad Morris, revived his career last season at North Texas, passing for 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns for the nation's No. 3 offense. His eligibility will expire after the fall. Virginia also added Nebraska transfer Daniel Kaelin, a sophomore.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Virginia has options on the offensive line, between a group of returning players with starting experience, including tackle McKale Boley, and a transfer contingent that includes center Brady Wilson from UAB. A spring ACL injury to Louisville transfer Monroe Mills stings, but the team added James Madison transfer Tyshawn Wyatt and others. Virginia needs much more of a pass rush from its linemen and added three ends -- Cazeem Moore (Elon), Mitchell Melton (Ohio State) and Fisher Camac (Virginia) -- from the portal. Senior Jahmeer Carter is back in the interior, and Alabama transfer Hunter Osborne has a high ceiling.

Roster management: Virginia made its first major transfer portal push this winter and spring, adding Morris and Kaelin at quarterback but also notable offensive and defensive linemen, an experienced wide receiver in Jahmal Edrine, a talented safety in Devin Neal (Louisville) and others. The Hoos also lost top wideout Malachi Fields to Notre Dame and took some hits on the offensive line, but their gains outshined the departures. Virginia is looking for similar momentum in high school recruiting after signing the No. 52 class for 2025.

Star power: Linebacker Kam Robinson earned honorable mention All-ACC honors in 2024 after leading Virginia with five interceptions and finishing second in tackles with 64. Will another defender join him in the All-ACC mix? Neal is certainly one to watch. Running back Xavier Brown averaged 6.1 yards per carry for Virginia last fall and should have a bigger role. Wilson is an accomplished lineman and Edrine will have a big role at receiver.

Coaching staff: Tony Elliott is just 11-23 at Virginia, but there's optimism for Year 4 with an upgraded roster at several positions. Elliott has maintained staff continuity, as coordinators Des Kitchings (offense) and John Rudzinski (defense) return, along with all the position coaches.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: No. Primary quarterback Brock Vandagriff is gone after one season at UK. He completed only 57.3% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions last fall. Kentucky went back to the portal for the oft-traveled Zach Calzada, who spent time at Texas A&M and Auburn before two seasons with FCS Incarnate Word.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Slim. Kentucky has gone through one-year quarterbacks in the portal era and figures to do the same with Calzada, one of the nation's most experienced quarterbacks with 32 FBS or FCS starts. Redshirt freshman Cutter Boley and senior Beau Allen, who's on his second stint with Kentucky, are set to back up Calzada.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Kentucky needs to get its offensive line right to recapture the success that has occurred during most of coach Mark Stoops' tenure. The team added 11 newcomers to the line, including first-team All-MAC selection Alexander Wollschlaeger from Bowling Green, Shiyazh Pete from New Mexico State and Josh Braun from Arkansas. Kentucky brings back some interior pieces in Jalen Farmer and Jager Burton. The defensive line doesn't have as many transfers but some important ones in Mi'Quise Grace, the Missouri Valley Defensive Player of the Year at South Dakota, and Washington State's David Gusta, a 24-game starter. Kentucky also regains seniors Kahlil Saunders and Josaih Hayes.

Roster management: Kentucky needed a reset on its offensive line and likely upgraded the group through the portal. The wide receiver spot, meanwhile, was hit hard by Dane Key and Barion Brown's departures and will need replacements like Kendrick Law (Alabama) to step up. Kentucky certainly needs Calzada to perform better than Vandagriff, although the reshaped offensive line will play a role there. The offense also picked up Nebraska leading rusher Dante Dowdell.

Star power: Coach Mark Stoops' best teams have standouts on defense. Returning players like inside linebacker Alex Afari Jr., who led the team in tackles for loss (11.5) last fall, are worth watching. Grace had incredible numbers at South Dakota last year -- 9.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss -- and will try to translate his production in the SEC. Wollschlaeger is another key addition along the line of scrimmage. Calzada has been in the SEC before and should be better after rebooting his career in the FCS.

Coaching staff: Stoops is back for Year 13, and while his overall profile stands out, there are some concerns about whether things have become stale since the 10-win season of 2021. He suffered a major loss with Vince Marrow, whose recruiting cloud landed him a seven-figure salary at Kentucky, left for in-state rival Louisville to become general manager. Veteran defensive coordinator Brad White is back, as is offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, despite the unit's struggles last fall. The position coaches from 2024 are also mostly back.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Aidan Chiles, who followed coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State to MSU, will enter his second season as the Spartans' starter.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Quite likely. Chiles carries junior eligibility and has great familiarity with Smith, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and the staff. His backups are all young players. Chiles could have a breakout season and move on, but few would be surprised if he's leading the MSU offense in 2026.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Michigan State's lone 2025 NFL draft pick came from the offensive line in Luke Newman, and the front will have a different look this fall. The Spartans went to the portal for coveted tackle Conner Moore (Montana State), senior guard/center Matt Gulbin (Wake Forest) and others. Other than Gulbin, MSU doesn't have many seniors in the rotation. The Spartans return some rotational defensive linemen and added two three-star defensive line recruits in the 2025 class and tackle Grady Kelly (Florida State) and end Isaac Smith (Texas Tech) from the transfer portal.

Roster management: Michigan State's roster has been fairly fluid under Smith, with transfers going in and out, but the team retained wide receiver Nick Marsh, one of its top young playmakers, and several other key holdovers. The team has made some portal gains, especially at spots like wide receiver, offensive line and defensive back. Smith has been fairly quiet in high school recruiting, although the team has a commitment from ESPN 300 prospect Kayd Coffman for the 2026 class.

Star power: Michigan State lost All-Big Ten player Newman to the draft and interceptions leader Charles Brantley to the portal (Miami). Marsh and veteran tight end Jack Velling have all-conference potential, and Chiles is a talented quarterback seeking more consistency. MSU will be banking on big production from transfers like Moore and wide receivers Chrishon McCray and Omari Kelly.

Coaching staff: Smith enters his second season with minimal changes on the staff, as coordinators Lindgren and Joe Rossi are both back. Jon Boyer, who had worked under Smith at Oregon State, joined the staff as quarterbacks coach, and MSU hired James Adams from Wake Forest to work with the safeties. But the main theme of continuity remains.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Jalon Daniels is still in Lawrence, after making it through a season without a major injury setback but not generating the overall results he wanted. Daniels enters his sixth and final college season with 6,751 passing yards and 1,043 rushing yards, accounting for 64 touchdowns (45 pass, 19 rush).

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Very slim. Daniels will get every opportunity to lead Kansas' offense in his final college season. Third-year sophomore Cole Ballard has played a bit and seemingly could take over in 2026.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Kansas should feel good about its defensive front with end Dean Miller, who led the team with six sacks last fall. The Jayhawks also return solid interior pieces in Caleb Taylor, D.J. Withers and Tommy Dunn Jr. The offensive line has a mix of veteran returning starters (center Bryce Foster and guard Kobe Baynes), a potential rising star in sophomore tackle Calvin Clements and several newcomers or players entering bigger spotlights. Kansas also picked up several interesting transfers, including North Texas' Tyler Mercer and Tulsa's Jack Tanner.

Roster management: Kansas lost a lot of key contributors to graduation but largely kept the players it wanted for a potential bounceback season in 2025. The team also added from the portal at several positions, including linebacker (Joseph Sipp Jr., Bangally Kamara, Trey Lathan), wide receiver, offensive line, running back and defensive back. Kansas will need a good hit rate on its transfers to break through this fall. Kansas' high school recruiting is off to a strong start for 2026 with ESPN 300 safety J.J. Dunnigan and others.

Star power: When healthy, Daniels still can be one of the nation's most electric dual-threat quarterbacks. He will be throwing to a different group of receivers, but Kansas likes what it added from the portal with Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (Alabama), Cam Pickett (Ball State) and others. Miller definitely will be on the All-Big-12 radar, as well as some of the returning offensive lineman. Running back transfer Leshon Williams earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors while leading Iowa in rushing in 2023.

Coaching staff: Coach Lance Leipold will work alongside his third offensive coordinator in as many seasons but a familiar face in Jim Zebrowski, promoted from co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Veteran coordinator Matt Lubick joined the staff as co-OC, and Leipold promoted D.K. McDonald to defensive coordinator after Brian Borland retired.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked.

Returning quarterback: No. Ethan Garbers wrapped up his UCLA career in 2024 and signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Possible but can't count on it. Tennessee transfer Nico Iamaleava has three years left of eligibility, but he will be NFL draft eligible in 2026 and could look to kickstart his professional career. He also could transfer again.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The offensive line will be a fluid group and one to watch entering this season, as senior tackle Garrett DiGiorgio is the only constant. UCLA added several Power 4 transfers, including Courtland Ford (Kentucky). The defensive line will also have a different look with Jay Toia off to the NFL, although veterans like Siale Taupaki and Devin Aupiu are back.

Roster management: The spring portal changed UCLA's outlook as Iamaleava, a top-25 recruit in 2023, is a potential game-changer for coach DeShaun Foster's program. UCLA also added running back transfer Jaivian Thomas from Cal, and potentially solidified its future QB outlook with Iamelava's younger brother, Madden, a top-150 Class of 2025 recruit. The Bruins also loaded up in the secondary with Power 4 transfers and added at receiver with Cal's Mikey Matthews.

Star power: Iamaleava's ceiling is incredibly high, although he will be adjusting to a lot of things in a short period of time. Other transfers could be All-Big Ten candidates, including Thomas, who had a strong finish at Cal last fall, and defensive backs like Andre Jordan Jr. (Oregon State) and Benjamin Perry (Louisville). DiGiorgio will be one of the Big Ten's most experienced offensive linemen.

Coaching staff: After retaining Chip Kelly's assistants in Year 1, Foster overhauled the staff in the offseason. He hired Tino Sunseri from Indiana as offensive coordinator and brought in assistants with UCLA/West Coast ties like Demetrice Martin, Burl Toler III, Jethro Franklin and A.J. Steward. Defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe was one of the only holdovers from 2024.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Diego Pavia is back to electrify the SEC and college football for one more year, after receiving a waiver to play an extra season since he started in junior college. Pavia was at the center of Vanderbilt's big moments in 2024, passing for 2,293 yards and 20 touchdowns, and leading the team in rushing with 801 yards and eight touchdowns.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Extremely unlikely. Vanderbilt has built its offense around Pavia, the catalyst both as a passer and as a rusher. Pavia will move on after the 2025 season and Vanderbilt could go with veteran reserve Drew Dickey or a player with more game experience through the portal.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Pavia is back but will play behind a different-looking offensive line in 2025. Senior tackle Chase Mitchell, entering his third FBS season as a starter, the only returning mainstay, as Vanderbilt added Jordan White (Liberty), Isaia Glass (Oklahoma State), Bryce Henderson (South Dakota) and others from the portal. The defensive line has fewer pressing questions, at least with the first group, despite De'Marion Thomas' transfer to Oklahoma State. Vanderbilt returns a productive edge in senior Miles Capers (3 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles in 2024), other experienced options like Yilanan Ouattara and Zaylin Wood, and a promising young player in sophomore tackle Glenn Seabrooks III. Texas transfer Aaron Bryant should help but the Commodores are still looking for more overall depth.

Roster management: Retaining Pavia for a second season is huge, as Vanderbilt tries to build on its first bowl appearance since 2018. The Commodores also retained All-SEC tight end Eli Stowers, cornerback Martel Hight, an All-SEC punt returner, and a productive linebacker group of juniors Bryan Longwell and Randon Fontenette, and seniors Langston Patterson and Nick Rinaldi. The team suffered notable portal losses at offensive line and safety, but nothing that should sidetrack the progress. Vanderbilt's offensive line additions should help, and the team also brought in promising young defenders like safety CJ Heard (Florida Atlantic). The team's high school recruiting dipped in 2025, but a strong season should help boost the 2026 class.

Star power: Pavia earned AP second-team All-SEC honors and will be on the radar for league and possibly national honors as a must-see performer. He will once again be throwing to Stowers, a first-team All-SEC selection who led Vandy with 49 receptions for 638 yards last fall. Hight averaged 14.7 yards on punt returns and tied for the team lead with two interceptions. The linebackers project as one of the SEC's best groups, as the top tacklers return along with Rinaldi, who had a team-high six sacks last fall. Vanderbilt's returning players at all three levels of the defense give coach Clark Lea his best unit, which should reflect in all-conference choices.

Coaching staff: Lea has a chance to build some consistency at his alma mater and reflected the approach in a staff that won't change much except for certain responsibilities. Secondary coach Steve Gregory will run the defense, a role Lea took on in 2024, while linebackers coach Nick Lezynski has been promoted to co-defensive coordinator. Tim Beck will continue to oversee the offensive staff and work with Pavia, whom he coached at New Mexico State.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Grayson James emerged as Boston College's starter during the second half of the season and is back after passing for 1,202 yards and six touchdowns, while adding three rushing scores.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: It depends on the preseason. James is entering his final college season, and Boston College will need a new QB in 2026 if he retains the job. But the team also brought in Alabama transfer Dylan Lonergan, a former top-40 recruit with sophomore eligibility.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: BC's best teams thrive on the offensive line, but the group is entering a transition year after losing three starters to the NFL. Left tackle Jude Bowry has a high ceiling and Logan Taylor is one of the ACC's most experienced linemen. The Eagles must build around them with other holdovers and transfers like Princeton's Tommy Matheson. BC's defensive line also took a hit with record-setting pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku headed to the draft. The group has several returnees, though, including seniors Quintayvious Hutchins and Owen Stoudmire. The pass rush will be an area to watch after a big spike in 2024.

Roster management: Coach Bill O'Brien doesn't want to be a volume transfer program, and while Boston College lost a few players, it prioritized retention and adding to target areas like the offensive and defensive lines, where several small-college pass rushers join the roster. Lonergan also could be significant for the program's future. O'Brien's in-state and regional recruiting focus is showing up, as Boston College's 2026 class ranks No. 22 nationally.

Star power: Another year under O'Brien could boost the offense and players like James, leading wide receiver Lewis Bond (67 catches, 689 receiving yards in 2024) and tight end Jeremiah Franklin. Taylor has earned honorable mention All-ACC honors in each of the past two offseasons. Hutchins will be more of a featured pass rusher after recording 3.5 sacks and eight quarterback hurries last season.

Coaching staff: O'Brien took the BC job very late and will benefit from a full offseason as he builds on a 7-win debut. The staff returns mostly intact with primary coordinators Tim Lewis (defense) and Will Lawing (offense) both coming back.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Kyron Drones is back for his senior season after a somewhat disappointing 2024 campaign in which he finished with 1,562 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in nine games.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Highly unlikely. The Hokies are set to ride with Drones one final time, hoping for the dual-threat brilliance he displayed at times in 2023. Veteran backup Pop Watson also returns with sophomore eligibility.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: New offensive line coach Matt Moore brought several transfers with him from West Virginia, most notably Tomas Rimac, an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection last fall. The Hokies also picked up Auburn reserve Jaden Muskrat in the spring portal to help with depth, as only a few linemen with starting experience return. Defensive tackle Kelvin Gilliam Jr. started six games last season and is back, and Virginia Tech added several veteran transfers around him, including FCS standout Arias Nash (Mercer) and James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan), who moved from linebacker to edge this spring.

Roster management: After a season that fell short of expectations, Virginia Tech not surprisingly lost several key players, especially in the offensive line room and the secondary. The Hokies retained Drones, though, as well as productive linebacker tandem Jaden Keller and Caleb Woodson. Rimac will immediately help up front, along with several younger offensive linemen from West Virginia. Bowling Green transfer Terion Stewart will help fill the production from losing Bhayshul Tuten. Djonkam and Nash are among the impact transfers on defense. Virginia Tech's past two recruiting classes have hovered around No. 40 nationally.

Star power: Drones is capable of contending for all-league honors with better health and performance. He'll have some help on offense with transfers such as Rimac and Stewart, a first-team All-MAC selection in 2024. Keller and Woodson are proven players who can lead the defense through 2026, while kicker John Love, an honorable mention All-ACC selection after connecting on 16 of 18 field goal attempts, is also back. Djonkam is another player to watch after a productive season at Eastern Michigan.

Coaching staff: Brent Pry is 16-21 at Virginia Tech and must deliver better results this fall to secure his future. He has two new coordinators in Philip Montgomery, the former Tulsa coach, who will oversee the offense, and defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes, who came from the NFL. Pry retained his position coaches from 2024.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Alabama transfer Eli Holstein led Pitt with 2,228 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. Nate Yarnell also played significantly and transferred out, but Holstein is back with the Panthers.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Very likely. Holstein will be a redshirt sophomore in 2025, once again working under offensive coordinator Kade Bell, who improved the unit substantially last fall. Another transfer is always possible, but Holstein is in line to lead the offense for a while.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Pitt needs the offensive line to improve after a disappointing performance in 2024. The team will look to veteran holdovers like tackle Ryan Baer, but also several transfers, including Kendall Stanley (Charlotte) and Keith Gouveia (Richmond). The defensive line has fewer immediate questions, as talented pass rusher Jimmy Scott (six sacks in 2024) is back for at least one more year, along with tackles Sean FitzSimmons, Nick James and others. Transfers Blaine Spires (Utah State) and Jaeden Moore (Oregon) should help up front.

Roster management: The Panthers lost more numbers in the portal than they gained and will miss several departing defenders. But they also got help for key areas, especially both lines but also wide receiver and in the secondary. Pitt retained one of the ACC's better offensive backfields in Holstein and running back Desmond Reid, a first-team all-league selection. Standout linebacker Kyle Louis and others are also back for 2025. Pitt's recruiting classes have hovered in the mid-40s nationally, but coach Pat Narduzzi has a good eye for talent.

Star power: Reid nearly reached 1,000 rushing yards in 2024 and will return as one of the ACC's top running backs and punt returners. Louis, who had four interceptions and seven sacks from the linebacker spot, is a definite Butkus Award candidate and could contend for even more. Fellow linebacker Rasheem Biles also comes off an All-ACC season. The key will be whether Pitt's line transfers hit right away, especially players such as Stanley and Spires.

Coaching staff: Narduzzi is entering his 11th season and has stability on his staff with Bell and longtime defensive coordinator Randy Bates back for 2025. The key for 2026 might be keeping Bell, a young, on-the-rise playcaller who capitalized on his opportunity last season.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Not really. Jacolby Criswell started the majority of games for UNC last fall but transferred to East Tennessee State in January. North Carolina brought in South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez as its likely 2025 starter. But Max Johnson, the former Texas A&M and LSU quarterback who started the 2024 opener for UNC before sustaining a broken leg, is still with the Heels, hoping for one final opportunity.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Fairly likely. Predicting anything at North Carolina beyond 2025 is tricky, but Lopez has three seasons of eligibility remaining after recording 2,559 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, and 465 rushing yards and seven scores last year at South Alabama. UNC also landed Bryce Baker, ESPN's No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the 2025 class.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Like many groups at North Carolina, the defensive line will rely mostly on transfers this fall. The team picked up a nice player in UConn's Pryce Yates, as well as several Power 4 players with potential, including Arizona's Isaiah Johnson. UNC also was active in the portal for offensive linemen, adding Troy's Daniel King and others in the winter, and Jacksonville State's Will O'Steen in the spring. But the difference on the O-line is the return of Heels starters Trevyon Green, Austin Blaske and Aidan Banfield. Blaske and Banfield initially entered the portal after UNC made its coaching change but then opted to stay.

Roster management: The roster has been reshaped several times since coach Bill Belichick arrived, including in the spring when key defenders Beau Atkinson (Ohio State) and Amare Campbell (Penn State) left for the Big Ten. UNC made gains with players such as Lopez, King, Boise State linebacker Andrew Simpson and several defenders who moved with defensive coordinator Steve Belichick from Washington, including cornerback Thaddeus Dixon and Khmori House. The team also retained key linemen in Blaske and Banfield, and wide receiver Kobe Paysour. Bill Belichick landed Baker and others to finalize the 2025 class, and 2026 recruiting is off to a very strong start with the No. 13 class.

Star power: UNC lost its All-ACC players from 2024 and will be leaning on its transfers and a few holdovers to populate that list in future seasons. Lopez will be in the spotlight, and Simpson comes in with All-Mountain West honors from Boise State. Dixon earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors at Washington and should contend for similar recognition at UNC. The key will be whether a new staff can get more out of holdovers such as Green, Paysour and running back Davion Gause.

Coaching staff: Belichick's arrival is unlike any in recent college football history and makes predicting the next few seasons next to impossible. His recruiting gains are encouraging, though, and North Carolina has a fairly favorable 2025 schedule that should help with such a reshaped roster. The staff includes two of Belichick's sons, former UConn coach Bob Diaco, several veteran assistants and one holdover, former Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Athan Kaliakmanis will enter his second season as Rutgers' starter after starting for a year and a half at Minnesota. He was the only Big Ten player to make every pass attempt for his team in 2024 and finished with 2,696 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Very slim. Kaliakmanis is Rutgers' established starter, has a long history with offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and will be out of eligibility after 2025. The team's other quarterbacks carry sophomore or freshman eligibility.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The offensive line projects as a clear strength for Rutgers this fall, as long as it can replace All-Big Ten left tackle Hollin Pierce. Veterans such as Gus Zilinskas and Kwabena Asamoah are back, and Rutgers regains Bryan Felter, a 2023 honorable mention All-Big Ten selection who missed the second half of last season with injury. Rutgers' defensive line will be less reliant on returnees, although end Jordan Walker and others will factor in. The key there will be transfers, especially prized pickups such as Eric O'Neill, who had 13 sacks for James Madison last season.

Roster management: Rutgers had its roster set up for a big 2024 season and must replace three NFL draft picks and other key players. The team lost some familiar names on defense in the portal but also made key gains, including O'Neill, Ohio Edge Bradley Weaver, Marshall CB Jacobie Henderson and several contributors in the passing game, including North Texas wide receiver DT Sheffield. Rutgers' high school recruiting has improved, including ESPN's No. 28 class for 2025 and a 2026 class that currently ranks 19th nationally.

Star power: The offensive line is an area to watch as Zilinskas, Asamoah and Felter all have earned All-Big Ten recognition in their careers. Junior wide receiver Ian Strong is also worth watching after a five-touchdown season. But if Rutgers improves its wins total, transfers such as O'Neill, Weaver and others will be making an immediate impact and contending for all-league honors and possibly more.

Coaching staff: Coach Greg Schiano sets the tone for all things at Rutgers and understands how to navigate the environment. He retained Ciarrocca and the offensive staff, but the defensive side will have a new look with Robb Smith -- beginning his third stint as a Rutgers defensive coordinator -- and Zach Sparber taking over as co-DCs.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. NC State's 2024 season fell short of expectations, but CJ Bailey's emergence at quarterback was a major bright spot. He completed nearly 65% of his passes with 17 touchdowns, while adding five rushing scores.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Very high. Bailey is a true sophomore and will be the centerpiece of NC State's offense. He'll once again be coached by Kurt Roper, who was elevated to offensive coordinator. Although a transfer can never be ruled out, NC State is all-in on Bailey.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Both groups lose All-ACC performers, and Davin Vann's departure certainly will be felt on the defensive front. The good news is NC State retains Travali Price, who had 3.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in 2024, and veteran interior lineman Brandon Cleveland. Utah State transfer Cian Slone, a second-team All-Mountain West selection last fall, joins the group. NC State returns one of the ACC's most experienced linemen in guard Anthony Carter Jr. (26 career starts), as well as tackle Jacarrius Peak. Transfers Teague Andersen (Utah State) and Jalen Grant (Purdue) should be immediate contributors.

Roster management: NC State took some hits in the portal, especially in the secondary with Bishop Fitzgerald (USC), Tamarcus Cooley (LSU) and Brandon Cisse (South Carolina) moving on. The team didn't add a ton of transfers but addressed defensive needs at linebacker -- Slone, Tra Thomas (Temple Owls), Kenny Soares Jr. (Northwestern), AJ Richardson (Norfolk State) -- and in the back end. Anderson and Grant should help offset some of the O-line losses. After signing the No. 27 recruiting class in 2024, NC State dipped to No. 43 this year.

Star power: NC State thinks Bailey can be one of the ACC's top quarterbacks, as he has size, accuracy and the ability to move around. Senior linebacker Sean Brown earned honorable mention All-ACC honors last season, when he led the team in tackles (96) and quarterback hurries (13). Price is another returnee to watch on defense, and NC State is bullish on top running back Hollywood Smothers. The key will be whether any transfers enter the All-ACC mix.

Coaching staff: Doeren is entering his 13th season at NC State and has only one losing regular season since his debut in 2013. But this fall feels important after the team backslid in 2024, and Doeren has new coordinators in Roper and D.J. Eliot (defense), who worked together at Colorado in 2018. The staff is filled with veteran position coaches, including Joker Phillips and Garett Tujague.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: No. Kyle McCord is NFL-bound after leading the FBS with 4,779 passing yards during his only season with the Orange. McCord had all but three pass attempts for Syracuse in 2024.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Very likely. Syracuse finds itself in an interesting spot after naming LSU transfer Rickie Collins its starter this spring, but then adding Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli in the portal. Both Collins and Angeli have multiple years of eligibility left. The key is who will emerge as the starter.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The new quarterback will be playing behind a largely revamped line, as Syracuse loses quite a bit of experience up front. Mark Petry will have a key role as he moves from guard to center, and the team also will lean on returnees Da'Metrius Weatherspoon and Trevion Mack at the tackle spots, as well as South Carolina transfer Kam Pringle and Louisville transfer Austin Collins. Syracuse added defensive line transfers Chris Thomas Jr. (Marshall), Dion Wilson Jr. (New Mexico State) and David Reese (Cal) to support some holdovers entering bigger roles.

Roster management: The team saw All-ACC wide receiver Trebor Pena, defensive lineman Maraad Watson and several others transfer to Power 4 programs but added more than it lost. Coach Fran Brown bolstered the quarterback room with Collins and Angeli, while adding to both lines with some experienced players from major programs. Brown has not surprisingly improved Syracuse's high school recruiting in the Northeast, and the 2026 class ranks No. 8 nationally, highlighted by ESPN 300 defensive end Kamron Wilson.

Star power: Syracuse was represented very well on the 2024 All-ACC teams, but all of those players have moved on to pro ball or other college teams. Nixon's offense provides opportunities for stardom, whether that's for Collins or Angeli, a new wide receiver or several of the returning linemen (Petry) and transfers (Pringle). The safety spot is another spot to watch as veterans Duce Chestnut and Devin Grant are both back after productive seasons.

Coaching staff: Brown exceeded all external expectations in his first season, bringing a different flavor and philosophy to a program that needed a jolt. He retained primary coordinators Jeff Nixon (offense) and Elijah Robinson (defense) despite some outside interest, while adding a new special teams coordinator in Ricky Brumfield.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: No. Max Brosmer has moved on after his one season as Minnesota's QB1, and backup Drake Lindsey is in line to be the team's starter after five pass attempts in three games last fall.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Very likely. Rather than go to the portal for another QB filler, Minnesota groomed Lindsey for this moment. If he performs as expected, Lindsey should lead Minnesota's offense through at least the 2026 season.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The offensive line is in an interesting spot as Aireontae Ersery and others move on to the NFL and the portal. Minnesota will be transfer-heavy up front other than Greg Johnson and Ashton Beers and needs better overall results with an unproven quarterback. Anthony Smith is a potential high-level pass rusher, and Deven Eastern brings production to the interior line, but Minnesota will need its transfers to deliver.

Roster management: Minnesota hit the portal hard on offense, adding linemen such as Kentucky's Dylan Ray and UCF's Marcellus Marshall, and wide receivers such as Javon Tracy (Miami of Ohio) and Logan Loya (UCLA). The Gophers were more selective on defense but added cornerback Jaylen Bowden from North Carolina Central. Minnesota has a consistent but unflashy recruiting approach.

Star power: Cornerback Koi Perich earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024 and likely will have a role on offense. Running back Darius Taylor is an effective rusher when healthy, and Smith could be primed for a breakout season at defensive end. Minnesota's success always hinges on its line play, and the offensive line transfers are worth tracking.

Coaching staff: P.J. Fleck enters his ninth season at Minnesota and keeps a consistent approach, even when losing notable assistants. The Gophers have continuity on their offensive staff with Greg Harbaugh Jr. and Matt Simon back as coordinators, and seek the same on defense after promoting Danny Collins, a longtime Fleck assistant, to coordinator.

Previous future power ranking: 9

Returning quarterback: Somewhat. Primary starter DJ Uiagalelei missed the second half of the season with injury, which required Brock Glenn to make five starts. But Glenn likely will be slotted behind Tommy Castellanos, the Boston College transfer who started 20 games for the Eagles.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Unlikely. Castellanos, a dual threat who initially started college at UCF to play for current Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, should get the first opportunity in his final year of eligibility. In 2023, he became the first Boston College player to eclipse 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. If FSU turns away from Castellanos, it has Glenn and a few other non-senior options.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The Seminoles' defensive front has a centerpiece in Darrell Jackson Jr., an honorable mention All-ACC selection with NFL potential. Nebraska transfer James Williams will be an immediate contributor, while tackle Daniel Lyons should see an increased role. The offensive line needs greater stability after a turbulent 2024, and will turn to veteran transfers such as Luke Petitbon (Wake Forest), Adrian Medley (UCF) and Micah Pettus (Ole Miss).

Roster management: Florida State has pillaged the transfer portal in both good times and bad, and will need its newcomers to engineer a turnaround after a 2-10 disaster. Castellanos could provide the lift Uiagalelei didn't, and will be throwing to transfer wide receivers Duce Robinson (USC) and Squirrel White (Tennessee). FSU added several impact transfers on defense, including Williams and cornerback Jeremiah Wilson (Houston). The team also lost several notable defensive linemen and others to the portal. High school recruiting has lagged under coach Mike Norvell, as FSU's 2025 class finished just outside the top 25. The 2026 class ranks 25th.

Star power: Among returning players, Jackson jumps out as an All-ACC candidate along with 2024 leading tackler Shyheim Brown and a few others. But the real potential comes with FSU's transfer haul, namely players such as Williams, Wilson, Robinson, Petitbon and White. The Seminoles will need to hit big on several newcomers after having only three nonspecialists receive All-ACC recognition in 2024.

Coaching staff: Norvell went from ACC Coach of the Year in 2023 to a historic nosedive last fall. He reshaped his staff with Malzahn and defensive coordinator Tony White, who left Nebraska for a risk-reward opportunity in Tallahassee. FSU also gets new coaches for both lines, as Terrance Knighton (defensive line) came with White from Nebraska and Herb Hand (offensive line) joined Malzahn from UCF.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Josh Hoover is back for his second full season as TCU's starter after taking a significant step last fall, finishing with a team-record 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns on 66.5% completions. Despite interest from other programs, Hoover is set to lead the Frogs again.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: On track. Hoover will be a senior in 2026 and could finish his TCU career as a four-year starter. TCU will do all it can to retain him, after Tennessee made a push when Nico Iamaleava transferred out.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The defensive front projects well with the Deal brothers, Devean and Markis, returning after combining for 15 tackles for loss in 2024. Markis Deal has three years of eligibility left, as does Zachary Chapman, who recorded three sacks last fall. Washington State transfer Ansel Din-Mbuh could solidify the interior for multiple seasons. TCU's offensive line has a few more questions, especially after James Brockermeyer transferred, but gets veteran Coltin Deery for another year. Cade Bennett, an All-Mountain West selection at San Diego State who missed all of 2024 with injury, is back.

Roster management: TCU took a few hits in the portal, including Brockermeyer and backup quarterback Hauss Hejny, but kept Hoover and its core together to set up a potentially big season in 2025. The Frogs made portal gains in the secondary with Elijah Jackson (Washington) and Kylin Jackson (LSU), as well as at wide receiver with Jordan Dwyer (Idaho) and Joseph Manjack IV (Houston).

Star power: Hoover deserves more regional and national buzz after nearly reaching the 4,000-yard passing mark in 2024. He's among a talented returning group of returning starters in the Big 12. Two-time captain Bud Clark earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2024 and could be a national awards candidate this fall. Deal had 5.5 sacks in his first season with TCU and should be on the All-Big 12 radar, in addition to linebacker Namdi Obiazor. Transfers Dwyer, Elijah Jackson and Din-Mbuh are worth watching.

Coaching staff: A solid finish to 2024 helped the program get back on track for Sonny Dykes, who will enter his fifth season as TCU's coach. Dykes has stability at coordinator with playcallers Andy Avalos (defense) and Kendal Briles (offense) both back. There are quite a few new position coaches for 2025, including veterans Brian Norwood (safeties) and Randy Clements (offensive line).

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: No. Payton Thorne's two-year run as Auburn's starter came to end, as he had improved numbers last fall with 2,713 passing yards and 21 touchdowns on 62.8% completions.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Quite likely. Auburn hopes a second opportunity to start will click for Jackson Arnold, whose highly anticipated debut at Oklahoma never really got on track. Arnold, the nation's No. 3 recruit in 2023, could solidify Auburn at the position through at least 2026. The team also has some insurance with Stanford transfer Ashton Daniels, a senior this fall.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Auburn allowed 27 sacks last season and wants to shore up its protection for Arnold with players such as transfers Xavier Chaplin (Virginia Tech) and Mason Murphy (USC). The tackle depth looks strong with senior Izavion Miller also back. Auburn returns a solid interior group with guards Dillon Wade and Jeremiah Wright, and center Connor Lew. Keldric Faulk, the team's sacks leader in 2024 with seven, returns to lead a defensive line group that looks solid inside with senior Quientrail Jamison-Travis and sophomore Malik Blocton.

Roster management: Auburn gained more than it lost in the portal, as most of the team's departures were reserves at positions like defensive back and quarterback. Offensive lineman Percy Lewis was a starter, but the Tigers added Chaplin and Murphy. Arnold is obviously the biggest pickup, as Auburn could be the second-chance opportunity he needs. The team got him some help with wide receivers Eric Singleton Jr. (Georgia Tech) and Horatio Fields (Wake Forest). The defense added to its depth, too, with All-MAC cornerback Raion Strader (Miami) and others. Freeze is showing his recruiting clout with consecutive top-10 classes and a 2026 group that ranks in the top 25.

Star power: Auburn doesn't return any All-SEC players but could have several in 2025, especially with a loaded wide receiver group, as Singleton and Fields join talented sophomores Cam Coleman and Malcolm Simmons. Chaplin earned honorable mention All-ACC honors at Virginia Tech, and Strader was among the MAC's top defensive backs. Faulk should be one of the SEC's top pass rushers this fall, and other returning linemen such as Wright and Wade could gain all-league recognition.

Coaching staff: Freeze understands the SEC better than most and recognizes that a winning record is needed, at minimum, in Year 3 with an upgraded roster. Auburn retained offensive and defensive coordinators Derrick Nix and DJ Durkin but has a new special teams chief in Chad Lunsford, the former Georgia Southern coach.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Dylan Raiola returns for his second season as Nebraska's starter after passing for 2,819 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as a true freshman. Raiola was the No. 11 overall recruit in the 2024 class.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Strong. Raiola has to play two more college seasons, so the only way Nebraska doesn't get him back for a third season, barring a catastrophic injury, is if he transfers after the 2025 season. He'll be once again working with coordinator Dana Holgorsen, appointed to the role in November.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Nebraska certainly has options at offensive line, a good thing at a position group where injuries are common. Justin Evans is a building block for the group and, along with Gunnar Gottula and others, can play through 2026. Nebraska also picked up veteran transfers Rocco Spindler (Notre Dame) and Elijah Pritchett (Alabama). The defensive front has some immediate question marks as Riley Van Poppel, Elijah Jeudy and others move into bigger roles.

Roster management: The Huskers addressed several needs in the portal, namely at wide receiver with Kentucky's Dane Key and Cal's Nyziah Hunter, but also along both lines with Spindler, Pritchett, edge rusher Dasan McCullough (Oklahoma) and Williams Nwaneri, a top recruit from the state who returns after redshirting for Missouri. Nebraska also lost some contributors in the portal. Coach Matt Rhule has signed back-to-back top-25 recruiting classes.

Star power: Raiola is certainly capable of All-Big Ten play and possibly more in his second season. Key has all-conference potential after a strong career at Kentucky. Returning defensive backs are also on the radar, including safety DeShon Singleton and cornerback Ceyair Wright. Nebraska also is hoping to hit on other transfers, including McCullough, Hunter and others.

Coaching staff: Rhule helped end Nebraska's historic bowl drought in 2024. The next phase will be truly contending in the Big Ten and possibly for a CFP berth. Rhule has Holgorsen in place to return as OC, but after losing talented defensive coordinator Tony White to Florida State, Nebraska promoted John Butler to the playcalling role. The Huskers have vast experience on their defensive staff, as longtime Rhule DC Phil Snow moves into a more involved role as associate head coach.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: No. Shedeur Sanders produced a record-setting two-year run at Colorado, had his number retired and then became a fifth-round NFL draft pick to the Cleveland Browns.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Fairly likely. Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, who led the Flames to an undefeated regular season and a Fiesta Bowl appearance in 2023, enters his final year of eligibility. But Colorado could at some point turn to decorated incoming freshman Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis, pegged as the team's quarterback of the future.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The defensive line was a bright spot for much of last season, especially a pass rush that produced 37 sacks and 52 quarterback hurries. Colorado must replace B.J. Green and others but returns ends Arden Walker and Samuel Okunlola, who combined for 7.5 sacks and 13 hurries. Veteran tackle Amari McNeill is also back, and Colorado added transfers such as Jehiem Oatis (Alabama). Colorado's offensive line remains an area to watch and once again will be transfer-heavy with Xavier Hill (Memphis), Zarian McGill (Louisiana Tech), Zy Crisler (Illinois) and others. The group returns an anchor in talented sophomore tackle Jordan Seaton, as well as guard Tyler Brown.

Roster management: Colorado not surprisingly was active in the portal, adding Salter as a potential one-year answer at quarterback, and addressing both lines of scrimmage, the secondary and linebacker. The team also sustained some potentially significant portal losses at offensive line, cornerback and running back. Colorado signed ESPN's No. 34 class for 2025.

Star power: The Buffs lost more than most teams with Shedeur Sanders, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and others departing. Who's left? Seaton is back, Walker and Okunlola are both All-Big 12 candidates on the line, and Salter was Conference USA's MVP and a Maxwell Award finalist in 2023. Hill earned first-team All-AAC honors last fall after being a second-team selection in 2023. Alejandro Mata is back as one of the nation's more experienced kickers.

Coaching staff: Deion Sanders is back for Year 3, although the season represents Phase 2 of his tenure with his sons, Hunter and other notables leaving Boulder. He retained both of his coordinators, Pat Shurmur and on-the-rise DC Robert Livingston, and added another Pro Football Hall of Famer to the staff in running backs coach Marshall Faulk.

Julian Lewis, a top QB recruit in the 2025 class, could take over as Colorado's starting QB. Dustin Bradford/Getty Images for ONIT

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: No. Maalik Murphy set records in his only season as Duke's starter, but the team moved on from him and pursued Tulane's Darian Mensah, one of the top quarterbacks in the winter portal.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Extremely likely. Duke made a major investment in Mensah, in part because he has three years of eligibility left. Mensah completed nearly 66% of his passes for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns last season, and his mobility makes him a good fit for Jonathan Brewer's offense.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Duke's defensive front projects as a strength, as top pass rusher Wesley Williams (7.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries) is back alongside fellow end Vincent Anthony Jr. and tackle Aaron Hall. The Blue Devils also added Dartmouth transfer Josiah Green for the interior. The offensive line that will protect Mensah returns four starters, including second-team All-ACC safety Brian Parker II and veteran guard Justin Pickett. Duke had a few injuries during spring ball but should have a talented and deep group in the fall.

Roster management: Duke seems to be in a very good place under coach Manny Diaz. The Mensah investment and ability to retain standout players such as All-ACC defensive backs Chandler Rivers and Terry Moore sends a message that Duke is here to compete. Duke gained more than it lost in the portal, addressing a need at wide receiver and picking up key players for the defensive back seven, including Caleb Weaver, a first-team All-Conference USA selection for Sam Houston. Diaz's defensive recruiting clout showed up in a 2025 class ranked 35th nationally.

Star power: Mensah generated most of the offseason buzz and certainly could become an all-league player with his new team. But Duke has other standouts, namely Rivers, a national awards candidate, along with Moore, Parker, Hall, linebacker Tre Freeman and others. The Blue Devils' defense should once again be one of the ACC's best, and if the offense clicks with Mensah, look out. Running back Jaquez Moore is worth monitoring as he returns from injury.

Coaching staff: Duke's momentum can be seen with Diaz and a staff that returns almost entirely intact from a 9-4 team. Coordinators Brewer and Jonathan Patke are settled into their roles, and Diaz has retained several promising young position coaches excited about the program's direction.

Previous future power ranking: 17

Returning quarterback: Kind of. Will Rogers started most of the 2024 season for Washington, but coach Jedd Fisch wisely pivoted to freshman Demond Williams Jr. down the stretch. After an impressive finish, Williams will enter the fall as Washington's clear QB1.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Very likely. Williams has three years of eligibility left and has positioned himself to lead the Huskies' offense through 2026, if not longer.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: After a transition year in 2024, Washington needs both groups to stabilize a bit. The offensive line returns some experience with tackle Drew Azzopardi, center Landen Hatchett and others, and brings back Geirean Hatchett after a year at Oklahoma. Washington will have a new-look defensive front under coordinator Ryan Walters, which includes transfers Anterio Thompson (Western Michigan) and Simote Pepa (Utah).

Roster management: A second wave of transfers followed coach Jedd Fisch from Arizona to Washington, including veteran defenders in cornerback Tacario Davis and linebacker Jacob Manu. Defense was definitely Washington's portal focus this year with safety Alex McLaughlin (Northern Arizona) and others. Fisch signed ESPN's No. 17 recruiting class for 2025 and the 2026 class ranks 24th.

Star power: Williams has high-level potential and will be joined by All-Big Ten candidates in running back Jonah Coleman and wide receiver Denzel Boston. Washington doesn't return any bona fide stars on defense, but several of the transfers should be worth watching, including Davis and Manu.

Coaching staff: Fisch can truly settle in after a chaotic first season and has mostly good stability on the offensive staff, where Jimmie Dougherty slides in at offensive coordinator following Brennan Carroll's departure. The immediate intrigue will be on defense as Walters, after a brief and rocky tenure as Purdue's coach, takes over as the playcaller.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Sawyer Robertson shined in his first full season as Baylor's starter, passing for 3,071 yards with 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and added 230 rushing yards and four rushing scores

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Highly unlikely. Robertson is the focal point for Baylor's offense in his final college season, and for good reason after his strong finish to 2024. If Robertson goes down with injury, Baylor could end up with a multiyear quarterback in Walker White, the Auburn transfer.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Offensive line should be a strength for the Bears with four returning starters, including guard Omar Aigbedion, who earned honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition. Senior Sidney Fugar, a transfer from South Carolina after the 2023 season, moved from left guard to left tackle last fall and brings experience and versatility. The defensive line brings back some experience in Jackie Marshall, an honorable mention All-Big 12 performer, and fellow senior Cooper Lanz, who has played both end and tackle. Baylor added some bulk inside with Texas A&M transfer Samu Taumanupepe, who weighs 380 pounds.

Roster management: After a bounce-back season in 2024, Baylor had a solid offseason, retaining its top offensive weapons, including Robertson, All-Big 12 wide receiver Josh Cameron and Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Bryson Washington at running back. The Bears made some smart transfer additions with wide receiver Kobe Prentice (Alabama), defensive back Devin Turner (Northwestern), linebacker Travion Barnes (Florida International) and others. High school recruiting is on a steadier path after a dip, and Baylor's 2026 class projects well.

Star power: Baylor won't be able to hide entering the 2025 season, especially on offense with Robertson, Cameron, Washington and tight end Michael Trigg all back in the fold. Washington should be a star there through 2026, too. Marshall is among the defensive headliners, along with linebacker Keaton Thomas and safety Devyn Bobby. Several incoming transfers could contend for all-league honors.

Coaching staff: Coach Dave Aranda made it through a hot seat season with the program seemingly on much stronger footing. He will once again handle defensive playcalling, while offensive coordinator Jake Spavital is back for a second season. Aranda made some adjustments to the defensive staff and hired cornerbacks coach Paul Gonzales, who spent the past 13 seasons with rival TCU.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Haynes King is back for his third season as the Yellow Jackets' starter, after making dramatic improvements in his accuracy and lowering his interceptions total last fall. King completed 72.9% of his passes for 2,114 yards and had only two interceptions on 269 attempts.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Very slim. Georgia Tech is building its offense around King, who enters his sixth and final season. The team has a lot of confidence in backup Aaron Philo, a redshirt freshman, but likely would make a change only if a major injury occurs.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Brent Key is a former Georgia Tech offensive lineman who coached the O-line before taking over the program, which he has built largely around, you guessed it, the offensive front. The Yellow Jackets return one of the nation's best guard tandems in Keylan Rutledge, a 2024 first-team All-ACC selection, and fellow senior Joe Fusile. Ethan Mackenny started eight games at left tackle as a true freshman and is a multiyear contributor for Key. The defensive line will initially be more transfer heavy with Brayden Manley (Mercer) and former Yellow Jacket Akelo Stone (Ole Miss), although returning senior tackle Jordan van den Berg should lead the group.

Roster management: Georgia Tech lost standout receiver Eric Singleton Jr., outside linebacker Romello Height and several contributors to the portal, but it retained King, running back Justice Haynes, wide receiver Malik Rutherford and others from a team that showed it can compete with anyone. The team also supplemented both lines through the portal and filled Singleton's spot with Florida Atlantic's Eric Rivers, a first-team All-Conference USA selection. Key's recruiting prowess showed with the No. 19 class for 2025, a jump from No. 34 in 2024.

Star power: Georgia Tech returns arguably the ACC's best offensive backfield tandem in King and Haynes, and has several linemen -- Rutledge, van den Berg -- who received all-league recognition last fall. Rutherford and linebacker Kyle Efford also earned All-ACC recognition. Rivers is an impact player at wide receiver, and several of the transfer linemen, including Manley and Stone, have all-league potential.

Coaching staff: Key has shown he can win the big games at his alma mater. Now he needs to win more of them, especially with increased access to the CFP. Georgia Tech brings back Buster Faulkner, one of the nation's more creative offensive playcallers. The team will have a new defensive coordinator in Blake Gideon, who is in the role for the first time.

Previous future power ranking: 14

Returning quarterback: No. After two very difficult seasons at quarterback, impacted by Cam Rising's injuries, Utah is moving forward with Devon Dampier, a dynamic dual threat who earned first-team All-Mountain West honors at New Mexico in 2024.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Very likely. Utah brought in Dampier and offensive coordinator Jason Beck as a package deal, with the goal of Dampier leading Utah's offense through the 2026 season. He made 13 starts at New Mexico and led the Mountain West in total offense with 3,934 yards.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The defensive line is traditionally a strength but has some holes to fill after Junior Tafuna moved on to the NFL, and Keanu Tanuvasa transferred to rival BYU. Logan Fano is back at defensive end after a decent 2024 season. Tackles Aliki Vimahi and Dallas Vakalahi both have started games and Vakalahi has only sophomore eligibility. Utah is hoping several transfers can fill out the depth. Utah's offensive line returns all five starters and could be among the nation's best. The team retained tackles Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, and has a veteran interior group.

Roster management: Utah had a significant portal exodus with 30 scholarship players transferring out, but the team retained Spencer Fano, a first-team All-Big-12 selection, and Lomu, as both could have left for other Power 4 programs. Although the Utes offense has turned over significantly, it needed to after the last two seasons. Dampier is a big get at quarterback, along with running backs Wayshawn Parker (Washington State) and NaQuari Rogers (New Mexico), and wide receiver Ryan Davis (New Mexico) and several others. Utah signed ESPN's No. 33 recruiting class for 2025, a nice job from 2024 (No. 50).

Star power: Dampier led the Mountain West in yards per carry last fall (7.52), in addition to finishing second in passing. He's a potential plug-and-play superstar. Utah's other offensive transfers at running back and wide receiver are also worth watching, but the real star power potential is at the line of scrimmage. Spencer Fano is an established star, and others like Lomu and Logan Fano could contend for All-Big-12 honors. Linebacker Lander Barton, Utah's leading tackler in 2024, has started games in each of the past three seasons, and nickel Smith Snowden has shown playmaking ability.

Coaching staff: Kyle Whittingham said he wouldn't coach past 65 but reached the milestone in November. A stronger 2025 season could accelerate the coaching transition to longtime defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley. Utah needed a reset on offense and gets it with Beck, who has Power 4 coordinator experience from Syracuse and also worked at Virginia and BYU.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Behren Morton was Texas Tech's primary starter throughout the 2024 season, after earning 12 combined starts in 2022 and 2023, when he earned honorable mention All-Big-12 honors. He enters his final season ranked in Texas Tech's top 10 in several major categories, including touchdown passes (49) and passing yards (6,209).

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Slim, pending health. Morton will be Texas Tech's QB1 in 2025 before moving on. But he's coming off of surgery to his throwing shoulder, which caused him to miss time in 2023. If there are further problems, Texas Tech will turn to talented backup Will Hammond, just a redshirt freshman.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Texas Tech's pedal-down offseason drew national interest, but the biggest gains were made along the lines, especially the defensive front with transfers Lee Hunter (UCF), David Bailey (Stanford), Romello Height (Georgia Tech) and others. The D-line will be transfer-reliant but also returns Terrell Tilmon, who was second on the team with 3.5 sacks last fall. Texas Tech's interior offensive line returns experienced players like guard Davion Carter. The group likely will turn to transfers Howard Sampson (North Carolina) and Hunter Zambrano (Illinois State).

Roster management: Texas Tech finished No. 2 in our national offseason rankings list after super booster Cody Campbell fueled a portal push that produced one of the most talented rosters in team history. The Red Raiders made upgrades to both lines and brought back wide receiver Micah Hudson after a brief detour to Texas A&M. Texas Tech had some portal losses, too, but came out far ahead. The team's 2025 recruiting class placed just outside ESPN's top 50.

Star power: Morton has been efficient and effective when healthy and should be in contention for All-Big-12 honors, at the very least. Several incoming defensive transfers arrive with accolades -- including Hunter, Bailey and tight end Terrance Carter (Louisiana) -- while others could rise into at least all-league contention. Hudson had only eight receptions last year but is a former Top 25 national recruit.

Coaching staff: After three solid seasons, coach Joey McGuire has what he needs to take the next step. In addition to the roster gains, Texas Tech added two coveted coordinators in Mack Leftwich (offense) and Shiel Wood (defense). The team also retained general manager James Blanchard after Notre Dame made a push.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Marcel Reed is back for his second season as Texas A&M's top QB after passing for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, while adding 543 rushing yards and seven scores. He will look for more efficiency and explosiveness in the throw game.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Very likely. Reed is only a redshirt sophomore and projects as a quarterback who will need several college seasons for development. Texas A&M added UAB transfer Jacob Zeno, a seventh-year player who started his career at Baylor and has 17 career starts. Redshirt freshman Miles O'Neill rounds out the depth.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: If Texas A&M takes a step under second-year coach Mike Elko, the offensive line likely will lead the charge. The Aggies return all five starters, including third-team All-SEC left tackle Trey Zuhn III and senior guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams, who has 28 career starts between A&M and Kansas. The group's depth also stands out as Mark Nabou Jr., who entered 2024 as the starting center but sustained a season-ending injury in the opener, is also back. Texas A&M had three defensive linemen selected among the top 62 picks of the NFL draft, and features a somewhat new-look group with transfers T.J. Searcy (Florida), Dayon Hayes (Colorado) and Tyler Onyedim (Iowa State) joining holdovers like end Cashius Howell and tackle Albert Regis.

Roster management: The Aggies successfully held onto key players and, in the case of the offensive line, an entire position group from 2024. Reed will share a backfield with both Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens, who returns after missing all of last season with a foot injury. Texas A&M also retained leading tackler Taurean York, Howell, cornerback Will Lee III and others from a defense that must improve. The team had an interesting offseason at wide receiver, as Kyron Hudson didn't pan out and Noah Thomas transferred, but Texas A&M added NC State standout KC Concepcion and others. The Aggies also made gains at the edge and cornerback spot, adding Washington's Jordan Shaw. Elko signed ESPN's No. 9 recruiting class for 2025, highlighted by several standout linemen, and the 2026 class ranks No. 6.

Star power: Texas A&M returns three All-SEC players from 2024 in Moss (second team), Lee (second team) and Zuhn (third team). They all could work their way into national consideration this fall. Moss had 10 rushing touchdowns before a knee injury, but has responded well. The key will be: Who else steps up? Concepcion was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2023 and gives Reed an explosive threat on the perimeter. York led Texas A&M in both tackles and tackles for loss last season, and should be among the league's top linebackers. Safety Marcus Ratcliffe showed his playmaking ability with three interceptions last fall. Texas A&M also should get more linemen into All-SEC contention, whether they're holdovers on offense or transfers on defense.

Coaching staff: Despite a poor finish to 2024, Elko did some good things in Year 1 and not surprisingly will run it back with coordinators Jay Bateman (defense) and Collin Klein (offense), and most of his position coaches. The team added Lyle Hemphill, a veteran defensive assistant who served as James Madison's coordinator in 2024, as associate head coach for defense.

Previous future power ranking: 16

Returning quarterback: No. Oklahoma's offense needed a reset after 2024, when Jackson Arnold and Michael Hawkins Jr. took the majority of snaps. Arnold is off to Auburn, and while Hawkins is back, Oklahoma landed the biggest quarterback transfer prize of the cycle in Washington State's John Mateer.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Very likely. Oklahoma will build around Mateer, a dual-threat dynamo who thrived under new Sooners offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle last fall at WSU. Hawkins is just a sophomore with some experience from last season (120 pass attempts).

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Oklahoma's defense wasn't the problem last season and the line projects to be among the nation's best this fall. The team returns an A-list pass rusher in R Mason Thomas, who had nine sacks, 11 quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles while earning second-team All-SEC honors. OU is loaded at defensive tackle with the return of Damonic Williams, Gracen Halton, Jayden Jackson and David Stone, the former top-10 recruit who briefly entered the portal this spring before returning. Florida State transfer Marvin Jones Jr. will take some of the attention away from Thomas. Despite a down year on the offensive line, OU resisted a heavy portal push and will run it back with senior center Troy Everett and several sophomores with starting experience (Heath Ozaeta, Logan Howland). The group needs better luck on the health front.

Roster management: If coach Brent Venables puts Oklahoma back in contention for conference titles and CFP appearances, many will point to the past offseason. Oklahoma had significant portal pickups like Mateer, Jones, Cal running back Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma State linebacker Kendal Daniels and a group of wide receivers that includes JaVonnie Gibson, an FCS All-America selection at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Sooners also retained top defenders like Thomas, Halton, linebacker Kip Lewis and a promising young secondary that includes brothers Peyton Bowen and Eli Bowen. Venables still signed a top-20 recruiting class for 2025 despite last year's struggles, after bringing in the No. 8 class for 2024.

Star power: Mateer arrives in Norman with massive expectations, but he also has the skill set to electrify Oklahoma's offense and gain league and national recognition. If certain players around him stay healthy, like Ott and wide receiver Deion Burks, Oklahoma should have multiple candidates for the All-SEC teams. Thomas was a playmaking machine in 2024 and will be on the radar for national awards. Halton had five sacks, two forced fumbles and a safety from the tackle spot in 2024 and also belongs in this group. Daniels is a former Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and led Oklahoma State in tackles for loss (11) and sacks (5.5) last fall.

Coaching staff: Venables enters a pivotal fourth year but has momentum from an offseason that not only included a nice transfer haul, but Arbuckle and others are joining the staff. Oklahoma hired Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy as general manager and Kevin Wilson, the former Indiana and Tulsa coach who served as OU's offensive coordinator under Bob Stoops, as an analyst.

Hiring Ben Arbuckle, OU made big moves to overhaul its offense in the offseason. Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images

Previous future power ranking: 11

Returning quarterback: Yes. Miller Moss started most of the 2024 season for USC but was benched down the stretch as Jayden Maiava got the final four starts.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Somewhat likely. Maiava enters his fourth year but has two years of eligibility left. He started throughout 2023 at UNLV and helped the Rebels reach the Mountain West championship game. Maiava seemingly would benefit from two full seasons with coach Lincoln Riley, but a breakout 2025 season could change things.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Riley has emphasized line play more in the last year, as USC added mass to hold up better in the Big Ten. The Trojans return an interesting non-senior core in Devan Thompkins, Braylan Shelby and Kameryn Fountain, and add Kentucky transfer Keeshawn Silver. USC's offensive line also brings back non-seniors with experience, like tackle Elijah Paige and guard Alani Noa, but will need transfers J'onre Reed (Syracuse) and DJ Wingfield (Purdue) to perform.

Roster management: Riley wants to become less transfer-reliant after too many boom-or-bust outcomes during his first three seasons. He beefed up USC's personnel department and the result is a 2026 recruiting class currently ranked No. 1 nationally. The incoming transfer class isn't as decorated but should help in areas like offensive and defensive line, secondary and running back.

Star power: There's not many no-doubt national stars entering the season, but USC could get there with wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, Paige on the offensive line and returning defenders like safety Kamari Ramsey and linebacker Eric Gentry. The transfers could certainly factor in here, including at running back, where Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders arrive.

Coaching staff: Riley needs a true breakthrough in Year 4, but USC finally has the infrastructure to build better and more stable rosters for the future. Coordinator D'Anton Lynn leads an impressive defensive staff that returns from 2024, and Riley's influence remains on the offensive side, as he bumped Luke Huard to coordinator after Josh Henson departed.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Jake Retzlaff is set to return after starting for BYU's 11-win team last fall, although his status could change depending on the civil lawsuit filed against him by a woman alleging he raped and strangled her in 2023.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Possible. Retzlaff has junior eligibility and could lead the Cougars offense through 2026. His legal situation might change things, though, and reserves McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet both have FBS starting experience.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: BYU is in the unique position of losing offensive line experience but still retaining some with seniors Weylin Lapuaho, Bruce Mitchell and Isaiah Jatta. Lapuaho earned honorable mention All-Big-12 honors. The Cougars also added transfers Andrew Gentry (Michigan) and Kyle Sfarcioc (Southern Utah). BYU's defensive line has some turnover for 2025, although senior end Logan Lutui is back, and Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa is a big addition inside. The Cougars will need to build some depth at tackle for 2025 and 2026.

Roster management: The team lost a few key players to the portal, especially in the spring, but addressed the defensive line with additions like Tanuvasa, Tausili Akana (Texas) and Justin Kirkland (Oklahoma State). BYU also picked up the Bachmeier brothers, quarterback Bear and wide receiver Tiger, who should help with depth. High school recruiting has fluctuated a bit, but BYU still does well in its state and in Texas, and the 2026 class currently ranks No. 20.

Star power: BYU lost a lot to the draft and will need to replace standouts in the defensive back seven. Linebacker Jack Kelly returns after earning Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors in 2024. BYU brings back leading receiver Chase Roberts, and leading rusher LJ Martin is also back with two years of eligibility left. Lapuaho could emerge as one of the league's better offensive linemen, and kicker Will Ferrin was a first-team all-league selection in 2024.

Coaching staff: Kalani Sitake has good stability on the staff as he enters his 10th season overseeing the team at his alma mater. Primary coordinators Jay Hill (defense) and Aaron Roderick (offense) are both back, and the staff had minimal changes coming off of an 11-2 season.

Previous future power ranking: 21

Returning quarterback: No. Tyler Shough was an NFL second-round draft pick after a successful season under coach Jeff Brohm. Louisville once again went to the portal for his likely replacement in Miller Moss (USC).

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Highly unlikely. Moss, who had a record Holiday Bowl performance against Louisville in 2023 and opened the 2024 season as USC's starter, is entering his final year of eligibility. Louisville will go with him barring injury. Junior Brady Allen and redshirt freshman Deuce Adams are competing to back him up.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Louisville took some hits on the offensive line with the transfers of Monroe Mills (Virginia) and Austin Collins (Syracuse), but veterans Pete Nygra and Rasheed Miller are both back at center and tackle, respectively. The key will be whether transfers like Jordan Church (Florida Atlantic) and Mahamane Moussa (Purdue) can shore up spots. The defensive front loses top pass rusher Ashton Gillotte, but brings back tackles Jordan Guerad and Rene Konga, and has high hopes for end Micah Carter. Rutgers transfer Wesley Bailey started 25 games from 2022 to 2023 and should have a key role.

Roster management: Louisville's roster has been fairly fluid under Brohm, who once again took a transfer quarterback, as well as bolstered groups like wide receiver and defensive back. There were some key losses at offensive line, but the team retained star running back Isaac Brown and backup Duke Watson, and added some possible impact transfers on defense like outside linebacker Clev Lubin, who had 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles for Coastal Carolina last season.

Star power: Brown earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2024 and will be one of the nation's top sophomores this fall. Wide receivers Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy, a first-team All-Sun Belt selection at South Alabama who played in only five games for Louisville last fall, are both all-league candidates. The key will be who steps up on defense after some key departures. Linebacker Stanquan Clark has been productive, and transfers like Bailey, Lubin and safety JoJo Evans (Florida International) are worth watching.

Coaching staff: Brohm is entrenched at his alma mater and his hometown, boasting a 19-8 record (12-4 in ACC play). He returns primary coordinators Brian Brohm (offense) and Mark Hagen and Ron English (defense), and elevated former Louisville great and Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch to wide receivers coach from a support role. Brohm also scored a major in-state coup, swiping ace recruiter Vince Marrow from rival Kentucky to become Louisville's new general manager.

Previous future power ranking: 18

Returning quarterback: No. Cade McNamara moved on after two disappointing seasons, and Brendan Sullivan transferred to Tulane after starting three games last fall.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Very slim. Iowa brought in South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski to elevate the offense, and Gronowski picked Iowa to boost his NFL profile in his final college season.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: After several turbulent seasons, Iowa's offensive line stabilized in 2024 and once again looks like one of the team's signature position groups. Veterans Logan Jones, Gennings Dunker and Beau Stephens are all back for 2025, and the group has juniors and sophomores ready to step up, while also adding Division II standout Bryce George. Seniors Aaron Graves and Ethan Hurkett lead a defensive line that looks solid in some spots and has a few questions as well.

Roster management: Iowa will never be a volume portal team with Kirk Ferentz as coach, but it has become more aggressive in taking transfer quarterbacks like Gronowski and Hank Brown (Auburn). Iowa also added several defensive linemen and wide receiver Sam Phillips from Chattanooga. The Hawkeyes don't pop in high school recruiting rankings but continue to find good developmental prospects within the state and region.

Star power: Gronowski's championship experience and ability gives him a chance to become one of the Big Ten's better quarterbacks this fall. Iowa brings back All-Big Ten offensive linemen in Jones and Dunker, and Graves, and Hurkett, and other defenders like safety Xavier Nwankpa should contend for league honors.

Coaching staff: Kirk Ferentz turns 70 in August but continues pushing forward as the nation's longest-tenured coach. After the offensive staff shakeup in 2023, the team returned coordinator Tim Lester and most of the staff. Veteran assistants like Phil Parker, LeVar Woods and Seth Wallace are all back, too.

Previous future power ranking: 20

Returning quarterback: No. Brady Cook's run of 39 starts for Missouri is over, as he capped his career with 10,222 yards of total offense. Cook had 2,535 passing yards last fall.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: It depends on preseason camp. Beau Pribula transferred from Penn State before the team's CFP run and landed at Missouri, where he will attempt to start in his final college season after backing up Drew Allar. If Sam Horn beats out Pribula for the top job, he could start through the 2026 season as he has junior eligibility.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The defensive front brings back a nice foundation in seniors end Zion Young and interior players Chris McClellan and Sterling Webb. Missouri is doubling down on its existing defensive tackle depth, although the team added Georgia transfer Damon Wilson II, who had two sacks last fall, to the edge. The team went heavier into the portal for offensive linemen, including seventh-year tackle Keagen Trost (Wake Forest), West Virginia tackle Johnny Williams IV and others. Missouri brings back a nice interior foundation with junior guard Cayden Green and senior center Connor Tollison.

Roster management: Missouri lost two top 40 NFL draft picks from the offense (tackle Armand Membou, wide receiver Luther Burden III) and Cook, as well as productive defenders like end Johnny Walker Jr. But most of the team's portal departures were younger players like Williams Nwaneri, a former Top 25 national recruit. Missouri added Pribula and some help around him with wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (Mississippi State) and running back Ahmad Hardy (Louisiana-Monroe). Safety Jalen Catalon joins his fourth college team after a good run at UNLV, and the front seven should benefit from Wilson, linebacker Josiah Trotter (West Virginia) and others. Missouri signed Top 25 recruiting classes in 2024 and 2025.

Star power: A new group of standouts must emerge after the NFL departures, but Missouri has a nice veteran core, especially on defense with safety Daylan Carnell, linebacker Triston Newson and linemen like Tollison, Young and Green, ESPN's No. 55 recruit in the 2023 class. Transfers like Coleman and Hardy, a first-team All-Sun Belt selection, should help right away, and Catalon is a former All-America selection at Arkansas who earned first-team All-Mountain West honors last fall at UNLV.

Coaching staff: After 21 wins the past two seasons, coach Eliah Drinkwitz has Missouri on a promising path. He retained coordinators Kirby Moore (offense) and Corey Batoon (defense) from last year, and had minimal changes on the staff as the team tried to reload.

Previous future power ranking: 19

Returning quarterback: Yes. Avery Johnson is back for his second year as the starter, after setting a team record with 25 touchdown passes in 2024 and helping the offense set records for yards per play (6.57) and yards per rush (6.1). Johnson was on Tennessee's radar as a possible Nico Iamaleava replacement, but he remained at K-State.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Quite likely. Johnson is a junior and can headline the Kansas State offense again in 2026. He has room to grow as a passer, especially from an efficiency standpoint, and will be working this fall with coordinator Matt Wells, who coached the quarterbacks last fall.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Protecting Johnson is paramount, and Kansas State has a good foundation on the interior with center Sam Hecht, a second-team All-Big-12 selection in 2024, and guard Taylor Poitier. The team also added several Power 4 transfers, including tackle George Fitzpatrick from Ohio State. K-State's defensive line lacks a superstar like Brendan Mott, but depth should be a strength with sophomore Chiddi Obiazor, senior Cody Stufflebean and several big and seasoned tackles coming back.

Roster management: Kansas State kept Johnson, who was pursued by other programs despite a mixed results season in 2024. The team lost a chunk of players to the portal in December and several more in the spring, but also made some gains at all three levels on defense, including South Alabama cornerback Amarion Fortenberry, as well as offensive line, wide receiver and elsewhere. Coach Chris Klieman pulled in a strong 2025 recruiting class featuring ESPN 300 tight end Linkon Cure.

Star power: Johnson can be a Big 12 and national awards candidate, especially if he displays better accuracy as a passer. Tight end Garrett Oakley is back for at least another season after earning second-team All-Big-12 honors in 2024. Junior Austin Romaine also was a second-team all-league selection after leading Kansas State in tackles, and linemen like Hecht and Obiazor should be in contention for honors.

Coaching staff: Klieman is a model of consistency and will enter his seventh year at K-State, having won eight games or more in all but one. He lost longtime assistant Conor Riley to the NFL but replaced him with Wells, a former Big 12 head coach who worked with Johnson. Riley had coached the offensive line, but Brian Lepak slid over from tight ends to work with the group.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: No. Kurtis Rourke earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in his lone season with IU, and helped the Hoosiers to a team-record 11 wins and a CFP appearance. He was a seventh-round NFL draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: It depends on 2025. Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza arrives at Indiana with two years of eligibility left and 19 career starts. But if he builds on his 2024 numbers with an even better team, he could position himself well even amid a more crowded 2026 NFL draft class for quarterbacks. Mendoza, whose younger brother also plays QB for IU, also could look to play through 2026.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Indiana's offensive line got exposed in the biggest games last season, and will have a mostly different look with a mix of returnees (Carter Smith, Bray Lynch, Drew Evans) and notable transfers (Pat Coogan, Kahlil Benson, Zen Michalski). The defensive front returns All-Big Ten end Mikail Kamara but also will rely on veteran transfers like Hosea Wheeler (Western Kentucky).

Roster management: The Hoosiers thrived in the portal for the second straight season but this time didn't have the benefit of raiding their new coach's former team. Indiana took some big swings and landed Mendoza, Coogan, running back Roman Hemby, defensive backs Devan Boykin and Louis Moore, and others from Power 4 programs. Indiana's high school recruiting is less decorated, but the program has been very competitive with transfers.

Star power: Indiana lost only two NFL draft picks from a playoff team but returns plenty of established standouts, especially on defense. The Hoosiers regain All-Big Ten players in Kamara, linebacker Aiden Fisher and cornerback D'Angelo Ponds. Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024, is also back. Mendoza and several transfers should be in the mix for awards.

Coaching staff: Reigning Big Ten Coach of the Year Curt Cignetti is back after a transformative first season in Bloomington. He retained his top coordinators Bryant Haines (defense) and Mike Shanahan, strength coach Derek Owings and others, and lost only one on-field assistant. If Indiana continues to invest, it should remain a top-half Big Ten program.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Rocco Becht is back for his third season as Iowa State's starter, after earning honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2024. He finished in the top 20 nationally for both passing yards (3,505) and passing touchdowns (25).

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Quite likely. Becht redshirted in 2022 and will be eligible for a final season in 2026. Although he could always move on, he doesn't project as a surefire NFL prospect and likely will be back with coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The offensive line has experience and versatility coming back, as tackles James Neal and Tyler Miller have started games, as well as several interior players. Some have non-senior eligibility, including Brendan Black and Trevor Buhr, and ISU added Big Ten transfers in Austin Barrett (Indiana) and Derek Jensen (Wisconsin). ISU's defensive line has more immediate questions outside of senior tackle Domonique Orange. Junior Ikenna Ezeogu and sophomore Zaimir Hawk will be in bigger roles, and ISU added to its edge position with transfers Vontroy Malone (Tulsa) and Tamatoa McDonough (Yale).

Roster management: Iowa State lost 10 transfers in the winter period and several more in the spring, including linebacker Jack Sadowsky V, who had starting experience. But the team kept most of its key contributors and made some important portal additions, including at wide receiver with Chase Sowell (East Carolina) and Xavier Townsend (UCF), defensive end and the secondary with cornerback Tre Bell (Lindenwood) and others. Iowa State is an unapologetically developmental program and doesn't aim for much sizzle in high school recruiting.

Star power: Becht certainly should be in the mix for All-Big 12 honors and potentially national ones. Although he loses his top receivers to the NFL, he regains talented tight ends Gabe Burkle and Benjamin Brahmer. Orange and kicker Kyle Konrardy earned honorable mention all-league honors in 2024, and several of the returning offensive linemen have all-league potential.

Coaching staff: Campbell is back for his 10th season in Ames and has good continuity on his staff with longtime defensive coordinator Jon Heacock and Taylor Mouser, who enters his second season as OC. Running backs coach Jake Landry is the only significant addition to the on-field staff.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. LaNorris Sellers is back after a breakout season when he passed for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 674 yards and seven scores. He earned third-team All-SEC honors.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Everything hinges on Sellers' development. Sellers is just a redshirt sophomore and has the size and skills to play in the NFL. But he's not there yet and must significantly cut down on turnovers to solidify himself as a top prospect. If Sellers departs in 2026, South Carolina could turn to Ohio State transfer Air Noland, the No. 52 overall recruit in the 2024 class.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: South Carolina lost a lot on the defensive front with Kyle Kennard, the Nagurski Trophy winner and SEC Defensive Player of the Year, moving on along with Tonka Hemingway and T.J. Sanders. The group has a multiyear centerpiece in Dylan Stewart, who had 6.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles as a freshman. South Carolina has some returnees and transfer options at tackle but will need multiple players to take on bigger roles, including talented senior Nick Barrett and possibly junior college transfer Zavion Hardy. The Gamecocks also must build around Stewart and Bryan Thomas Jr. at end. The offensive line returns promising non-seniors at tackle in Josiah Thompson and Cason Henry. South Carolina's interior line will look different, as transfers like Boaz Stanley (Troy) and Nick Sharpe (Wake Forest) get a look alongside returnee Trovon Baugh.

Roster management: The Gamecocks knew they would be losing a lot to the NFL from a top-20 team. Their goal was keeping their top non-seniors, which they did -- Sellers, Stewart, cornerbacks Jalon Kilgore and Judge Collier, and young receivers Mazeo Bennett Jr. and Nyck Harbor are all back. South Carolina lost some scholarship players to the portal but not many key contributors. The team also added much-needed transfers at defensive tackle, interior offensive line and added a potential starter in the secondary in NC State cornerback Brandon Cisse. Utah State running back Rahsul Faison, an All-Mountain West selection, could be a big addition, but he's still waiting on an NCAA waiver. South Carolina signed top-20 classes in each of the past two years, which should help offset any upcoming losses.

Star power: South Carolina has a national awards candidate on each side of the ball in Sellers and Stewart. The question is: Who joins them? Kilgore had a team-high five interceptions last season and will be one to watch on defense, along with Collier, DQ Smith and Thomas. South Carolina will look for more from its returning receivers, namely Bennett and Harbor, and Faison should be on the All-SEC radar, if cleared.

Coaching staff: Coach Shane Beamer rebounded from a tough 2023 season to win nine games and nearly reach the CFP last season. He now must show he can reload and sustain after so many NFL departures. South Carolina elevated former Alabama coach Mike Shula as offensive coordinator after Dowell Loggains left for Appalachian State. Defensive coordinator Clayton White is back for his fifth season, and the rest of the staff is intact.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Luke Altmyer is back for his third season as Illinois' primary starter, despite generating interest from Tennessee as a transfer candidate.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Highly unlikely. Altmyer is entrenched as Illinois' QB1 for his final college season after earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. He enters 2025 as one of the nation's most experienced signal-callers, and possibly a national awards candidate. Illinois has some insurance with transfer Ethan Hampton, but he, too, will depart in 2026.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Coach Bret Bielema's best Wisconsin teams had A-list offensive lines, and Illinois will have its best of Bielema's tenure. The Illini retained tackle J.C. Davis, a third-team All-Big Ten selection, as well as fellow seniors Josh Kreutz, Josh Gesky and Melvin Priestly. Illinois will have significant turnover in 2026 but the line looks very solid. The defensive line has an opposite look with many transfers in immediate roles, including James Thompson Jr. and Curt Neal, both from Wisconsin.

Roster management: After a 10-win season, Illinois has set itself up well for future success. The team's ability to retain Altmyer, Davis, star outside linebacker Gabe Jacas and others bodes well for the future. Illinois added at wide receiver, its primary position of need, with Hudson Clement (West Virginia) and Justin Bowick (Ball State), and also at defensive line. Running back Josh McCray was the only big portal loss. Illinois' in-state recruiting has been on the rise, as the team landed Nasir Rankin, a top-175 national prospect from Chicago for the 2026 class.

Star power: The Illini have plenty for 2025, including Jacas, a national awards candidate and a headache for opposing offenses. All-Big Ten safety Xavier Scott is also back, along with Davis and Altmyer. Illinois has other defenders to watch, including safety Miles Scott and linebacker Dylan Rosiek. The only concern is how much the roster will turn over for 2026.

Coaching staff: Bielema is the coach Illinois has waited decades for. He understands how to win in the Big Ten and can adjust to current roster challenges. Armed with a six-year contract extension, Bielema retained his staff from 2024, including primary coordinators Barry Lunney Jr. (offense) and Aaron Henry (defense).

Previous future power ranking: 15

Returning quarterback: No. Jaxson Dart was the No. 25 overall selection in the NFL draft after finishing his Ole Miss career with whopping totals for passing yards (10,617), total offensive yards (12,115) and touchdown passes (72). Ole Miss will pass the QB torch this fall.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Very likely. Coach Lane Kiffin has been developing sophomore Austin Simmons to be Dart's likely successor. He should lead the offense for multiple seasons, but Kiffin also got some insurance in Trinidad Chambliss, who helped Ferris State to a Division II national title, as well as Oklahoma State transfer Maealiuaki Smith. Redshirt freshman AJ Maddox also returns.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The defensive front will look mostly different after losing NFL first-round draft pick Walter Nolen III, ends Princely Umanmielen and Jared Ivey, and tackle JJ Pegues to the pros. Ole Miss does bring back a promising group with senior tackle Zxavian Harris and promising sophomores Kam Franklin and Jamarious Brown. The team also addressed the pass-rushing departures with transfers Princewill Umanmielen (Nebraska) and Da'Shawn Womack (LSU). Ole Miss' offensive line likely will be fluid until the season, after injuries cropped up this spring. Tackles Diego Pounds and Jayden Williams return with starting experience, and Ole Miss added a potential plug-and-play transfer in Patrick Kutas (Arkansas), as well as promising younger linemen such as Delano Townsend (UAB).

Roster management: Ole Miss had one of its most talented rosters in decades last fall and won 10 games but fell short of the CFP. Kiffin has had good success in the portal and continued during this cycle to load up on defensive backs, edge rushers, offensive linemen like Kutas and a group of receivers headlined by De'Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State) and Harrison Wallace III (Penn State). They join top returning wideout, junior Cayden Lee, among several key holdovers -- junior linebacker Suntarine Perkins, Harris, tight end Dae'Quan Wright -- from 2024. The Rebels took a few portal hits in the secondary but most of their outgoing transfers were reserves. Ole Miss has relied less on high school players, but signed ESPN's No. 16 class for 2025.

Star power: Perkins earned third-team All-SEC honors last fall after leading the team in tackles for loss (14) and tying for the top spot in sacks (10.5). Wide receiver will be a spot to watch as Lee, Stribling and Wallace all compete for catches and postseason recognition. Ole Miss added second-team All-Sun Belt running back Damien Taylor, and some of the incoming linemen -- Umanmielen, Kutas, Williams -- could be in the All-SEC mix. Running back Logan Diggs also could be worth watching as he comes back from an ACL injury.

Coaching staff: Kiffin and his staff face an interesting roster reset after losing so many top-level talents. The coaches will do so without dealing with much change, as coordinators Pete Golding (defense) and Charlie Weis Jr. (offense) are back, alongside most of the position coaches. Kiffin has done a nice job of keeping assistants amid a successful stretch on the field.

Austin Simmons is in line to replace Jaxson Dart as Ole Miss' QB. Ole Miss

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Top 10 national recruit DJ Lagway emerged as Florida's starter last season, and displayed impressive deep-ball accuracy, finishing with 1,915 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. He didn't throw this spring because of a shoulder injury but should be ready for preseason camp.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Extremely likely. Florida rightfully is riding with Lagway and the only question entering 2025 concerns his shoulder/elbow health. The team added some veteran insurance behind him with Louisville transfer Harrison Bailey.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Both groups project well, especially an offensive line that returns four starters, including All-America center Jake Slaughter and guard Damieon George Jr. The Gators excelled in both pass protection and run blocking, and promising sophomore Bryce Lovett is pegged to take over at right tackle. Florida brings back one of the SEC's top defensive line tandems in senior tackle Caleb Banks and senior end Tyreak Sapp, who led the team in both sacks (7) and tackles for loss (13). Jamari Lyons is back from a broken ankle, and edge George Gumbs Jr. had five sacks last fall.

Roster management: A small number of incoming transfers (seven) underscores how pleased Florida is with its returning group. The Gators retained several players who could have gone to the NFL, especially linemen Slaughter, Banks and Sapp. They also brought back one of the nation's top young offensive backfields in Lagway and running back Jadan Baugh. Florida added veteran transfer wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant (UCLA) and several depth pieces in the secondary and defensive front. The Gators signed consecutive No. 10 recruiting classes.

Star power: Coach Billy Napier has his best roster entering Year 4, headlined by an established star in Slaughter, experienced defensive linemen in Banks and Sapp, and a group of exciting non-seniors, including Lagway, Baugh and safety Bryce Thornton. Sturdivant led Cal in receiving in 2022 and earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors. Both of Florida's lines could be well-represented on the All-SEC teams.

Coaching staff: Napier is in a much stronger position after a strong finish to 2024. He brought in Vinnie Sunseri to replace Austin Armstrong at defensive coordinator and work alongside veteran Ron Roberts. Russ Callaway is back to lead the offensive staff and work with Lagway.

Previous future power ranking: 22

Returning quarterback: Yes. Kevin Jennings certainly wasn't at his best in his most recent performance -- throwing three interceptions against Penn State in a CFP first-round game -- but he still helped the Mustangs to the ACC title game and the playoff in their first season as an ACC member. Jennings put up excellent overall numbers in his first season as the starter, passing for 3,245 yards and 23 touchdowns, and adding five rushing scores.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Very likely. Jennings will be a redshirt junior this fall and is set up to lead SMU through the 2026 season. SMU has good continuity around him with offensive coordinator Casey Woods and quarterbacks coach D'Eriq King.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: SMU's defensive line gets overlooked at times with all the attention on the offense, but coach Rhett Lashlee and his staff have built very good fronts. Despite some key departures, the Mustangs bring back senior ends Cameron Robertson and Isaiah Smith, who combined for 14 sacks and 19 tackles for loss in 2024. The team also addressed the interior with Purdue transfer Jeffrey M'Ba and also picked up some depth. SMU's offensive line returns tackle PJ Williams and guard Logan Parr, who both earned third-team All-ACC honors last fall, and tackle Savion Byrd. Transfer Addison Nichols started throughout 2024 for Arkansas.

Roster management: Lashlee and his staff continue to do a nice job here, retaining a number of All-ACC players while being targeted with portal additions and helping positions like defensive tackle and the interior offensive line. The overall number of defenders leaving could impact 2025 but SMU has others ready for bigger roles. SMU lost quarterback recruit Keelon Russell to Alabama but still signed ESPN's No. 30 class for 2025.

Star power: After a CFP breakthrough, SMU returns several standouts on both sides of the ball. Jennings has a great opportunity to rebound after a rough postseason, and will have some protection up front with Williams, Parr and Byrd, as well as a proven target in tight end RJ Maryland. The defense retains some sizzle, as first-team All-ACC selection Isaiah Nwokobia and Ahmaad Moses form a nice tandem at safety. Defensive ends Robertson and Smith should contend for all-league honors.

Coaching staff: Lashlee has taken SMU to the next level and brings back his staff despite head coaching interest in coordinators Woods and Scott Symons (defense). The only uncertainty is whether Lashlee, who will undoubtedly be targeted by SEC teams with vacancies, remains in Dallas or tries to make a move in 2026.

Previous future power ranking: 5

Returning quarterback: No (thankfully?). Michigan needed a reset at quarterback after a dreadful passing season, and will turn to No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood or Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene this season.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Extremely. The Wolverines have gone all in with Underwood, their first mega high school signing of the NIL era. Unless things go very wrong, Underwood will be leading Michigan's offense through the 2026 season and beyond.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Line play propelled Michigan's run to three consecutive Big Ten titles and the 2023 national championship, but both groups have been hit by NFL exits. The defensive line should be solid this fall if tackle transfers Tre Williams (Clemson) and Damon Payne Jr. (Alabama) pan out. The offensive line enters a significant season with less-established players, and young tackles like Andrew Sprague and Evan Link must keep developing.

Roster management: Coach Sherrone Moore is starting to flex some recruiting muscle, as Michigan finished with ESPN's No. 7 class for 2025, boosted by Underwood. Michigan has been smart and selective in the portal, and its additions along both lines and at running back with Alabama transfer Justice Haynes will impact the upcoming season.

Star power: There are massive expectations around Underwood, and his development the next two seasons will shape Michigan's overall outlook. The Wolverines return one of the nation's best kickers in Dominic Zvada, and defenders like end Derrick Moore and cornerback Zeke Berry should contend for All-Big Ten honors.

Coaching staff: Moore has settled in after much of the staff followed predecessor Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers. He will be judged largely on the success of offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who had no previous ties to Moore or Michigan. The team retained defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for a second season.

Previous future power ranking: Not ranked

Returning quarterback: Yes. Redshirt sophomore Sam Leavitt is back after helping Arizona State to a Big 12 title and a CFP appearance. The Big 12 Freshman and Newcomer of the Year set an ASU freshman record with 3,328 yards of total offense.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Hinges on the upcoming season. Leavitt has three years of eligibility left but also can move to the NFL after the 2025 season. Coach Kenny Dillingham thinks he will be a coveted pro prospect, as he showed accuracy, efficiency and the ability to throw the deep ball.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: The offensive line returns good experience and depth despite losing first-team All-Big 12 center Leif Fautanu. Four seniors with starting experience -- tackles Josh Atkins and Max Iheanachor, guard Kyle Scott and guard/center Ben Coleman are all back. ASU also added Texas State transfer Jimeto Obigbo as an answer at guard. The defensive front drew strong reviews this spring behind a veteran core -- seniors Clayton Smith, Prince Dorbah, Justin Wodtly and Jacob Kongaika, and junior C.J. Fite. ASU has been excellent against the run but looks for more pass-rushing production.

Roster management: Dillingham has taken a refreshing approach toward the portal, making some good additions -- especially in the secondary -- with Kyndrich Breedlove (Purdue), Adrian Wilson (Washington State) and others, as well as at running back with Army's Kanye Udoh. The Sun Devils are off to a promising start in 2026 recruiting with ESPN's No. 9 class.

Star power: Arizona State has plenty coming off of the CFP team. Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson are both All-America type candidates. Senior tight end Chamon Metayer earned All-Big-12 recognition in 2024, as did safety Xavion Alford on the defensive side. Several linemen should be in the all-league mix this year, including Smith at defensive end and Coleman, who shifts to center.

Coaching staff: Dillingham has made ASU a desirable destination for both players and coaches. ASU returns both primary coordinators from the Big 12 championship team, including OC Marcus Arroyo, a Broyles Award finalist in 2024. The staff has a nice mix of youth and experience, on top of a big name like wide receivers coach Hines Ward, a four-time Pro Bowl receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

play 1:36 Kenny Dillingham: ASU facing a different type of adversity this year Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham explains the differences his team is facing this season after coming off a Big 12 title last season.

Previous future power ranking: 24

Returning quarterback: No. Cam Ward had record-setting numbers in his only season at the U, before becoming the No. 1 pick in April's NFL draft. Miami made arguably an even bigger transfer portal splash in landing Carson Beck, a multiyear starter at Georgia.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Very slim. Beck, who entered the 2024 season as one of the top NFL prospects at quarterback, will be playing his sixth and final college season. Miami will give him the reins before changing QBs again in 2026. Backup Emory Williams, who started twice in 2023 and performed well in Miami's spring game, is a redshirt sophomore.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Coach Mario Cristobal doubled down on emphasizing line play this offseason, and hopes a mix of experienced returnees and transfers produces the right formula. Defensive ends Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr. anchor the front after combining for nine sacks last season. Bain has high NFL draft potential entering his junior season. Junior Ahmad Moten is back to man one of the interior spots. Cristobal will build the offensive line around junior tackle Francis Mauigoa and transfer center James Brockermeyer, an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection at TCU. The O-line depth, not surprisingly, is strong.

Roster management: If championships were awarded for portal prowess and recruiting, Cristobal would have a few at Miami. He's relentless with both transfers and high school recruits, and has upgraded the program in both areas. Miami's transfer haul includes Beck, a strong crop of defensive backs that includes Charles Brantley (Michigan State) and Xavier Lucas (Wisconsin), Brockermeyer and a new-look wide receiver group that includes CJ Daniels (LSU). Miami lost a few contributors but gained more. Cristobal has signed consecutive top-15 recruiting classes, and the 2026 group ranks 15th.

Star power: Miami isn't lacking here with Beck, a two-year starter at Georgia, as well as returnees such as Mauigoa, Bain and Mesidor on the offensive line, and running backs Mark Fletcher Jr. and Jordan Lyle. Several of the non-QB transfers should be in the mix, too, including Brantley, Lucas, Brockermeyer and Daniels.

Coaching staff: After falling just shy of the CFP in 2024, Miami has no excuses as it enters its fourth season under Cristobal. Shannon Dawson is back after coordinating the nation's top offense last season, and Cristobal made a smart hire with new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman from Minnesota. Hetherman will oversee a staff with three new position coaches.

Previous future power ranking: 4

Returning quarterback: No. Jalen Milroe is off to the NFL after two seasons as Alabama's starter. He had 2,884 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, and led the Tide in rushing with 726 yards and 20 scores.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Very likely. All three players competing for the top job -- redshirt junior Ty Simpson, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and incoming freshman Keelon Russell -- have multiple seasons of eligibility left. Simpson had 25 pass attempts in six games last fall.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Alabama certainly will miss NFL first-round draft pick Tyler Booker on its offensive line, but a good core of starters returns, including second-team All-SEC tackle Kadyn Proctor, center Parker Brailsford and guard Jaeden Roberts. The team can build around them with Texas A&M transfer Kam Dewberry and others, but the overall outlook is good through 2026. Alabama lacked a dominant pass rusher last season but returns a solid interior tandem in senior Tim Keenan III and junior James Smith. LT Overton is back at end after a team-high nine quarterback hurries. Florida transfer Kelby Collins will be a factor.

Roster management: The Tide took more depth hits with portal losses but kept their mainstay players at most positions, including wide receiver Ryan Williams, Proctor, linebacker Deontae Lawson and defensive backs Domani Jackson, Zabien Brown and Keon Sabb. Alabama didn't add a ton of transfers but addressed depth on both lines and on the perimeter with wide receiver Isaiah Horton (Miami) and tight end Brody Dalton (Troy). Coach Kalen DeBoer's first full recruiting class ranked No. 4 nationally, including Russell, a five-star player, and 14 other ESPN 300 prospects. The 2026 class, though, is off to a slower start.

Star power: There's a reason Williams is one of the cover players for EA Sports College Football 26. He should be in contention for national honors, along with Proctor, Lawson and potentially others. The 325-pound Keenan could be poised for a big year at defensive tackle, and Alabama's retention in the secondary could produce more All-SEC-type players. Jam Miller should be Alabama's featured running back after rushing for 668 yards last fall.

Coaching staff: DeBoer should have more of an imprint on the roster and program in Year 2, but must deliver a CFP appearance, at minimum. He reunited with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, his OC at Washington and Fresno State, and retained the rest of his on-field staff.

Previous future power ranking: 13

Returning quarterback: Surprisingly, no. Nico Iamaleava's stunning departure at the end of spring practice dramatically altered Tennessee's plans at QB. Iamaleava was only a sophomore and conceivably could have led the offense through at least 2026. Instead, Tennessee had to scramble for a replacement in the spring portal.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Highly unlikely. After making runs at several established Power 4 quarterbacks, Tennessee added Joey Aguilar in what was essentially a QB swap with UCLA. Aguilar went through the spring with the Bruins after transferring from Appalachian State, where he had two 3,000-yard passing seasons. He's a senior, so Tennessee will need a new starter in 2026, possibly redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger or incoming freshman George MacIntyre, an ESPN 300 recruit.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Tennessee not only will have a new quarterback but a largely new offensive line blocking for him. Cooper Mays and several other interior line mainstays are gone as the Vols build around tackle Lance Heard with transfers Sam Pendleton (Notre Dame) and Wendell Moe (Arizona). Other returnees will take on bigger roles along with the addition of decorated incoming freshman tackle David Sanders Jr., ESPN's No. 7 overall recruit. There are fewer questions on the defensive line despite James Pearce Jr.'s exit to the NFL, as Tennessee returns senior tackles Bryson Eason and Jaxson Moi, and senior edge Joshua Josephs, who had a team-high three forced fumbles in 2024. Dominic Bailey and Tyre West add depth to the end spot after combining for four sacks last season.

Roster management: Iamaleava's departure was jarring and creates more doubt about a Tennessee team that reached the CFP last fall but loses four players to the NFL draft and other key contributors. The Vols didn't do a ton in the portal other than their offensive line additions and grabbing running back Star Thomas, a productive transfer from Duke. Tennessee lost a number of defensive contributors to other Power 4 programs, as well as Squirrel White and several other wide receivers. Colorado transfer Colton Hood is a nice pickup for the secondary. The Vols retained standout cornerback Jermod McCoy, linebacker and top tackler Arion Carter and others on defense, and productive tight end Miles Kitselman and several key wideouts. Tennessee is recruiting well with top-15 classes in 2024 and 2025, and ranks No. 18 for its 2026 class.

Star power: McCoy earned second-team All-SEC honors last season after sharing the team lead with four interceptions, while adding a forced fumble. Carter, Josephs and other returning defenders should be all-conference contenders. Coach Josh Heupel's offense creates opportunities for stardom, which should help Aguilar, Thomas, the returning receivers and other running backs like sophomores DeSean Bishop and Peyton Lewis. Moe was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection for Arizona in 2023.

Coaching staff: After leading Tennessee to its first playoff appearance, Heupel has exceeded most outside expectations with a 37-15 record in Knoxville. He brings back primary coordinators Tim Banks (defense) and Joey Halzle (offense), while making a few changes to the group of position coaches.

play 1:33 Why Finebaum says Georgia, Tennessee QB situations are not fine Paul Finebaum breaks down the quarterback situations for Georgia, Texas and Tennessee ahead of the college football season.

Previous future power ranking: 8

Returning quarterback: Yes. Garrett Nussmeier waited his turn to start and capitalized in 2024, finishing fifth nationally in passing yards (4,052) and rising into the top 10 across several LSU career passing category charts. He's 10-4 as LSU's starter with two bowl MVP awards.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Extremely unlikely. Nussmeier is back for his fifth and final season and will be a top Heisman Trophy candidate and NFL draft prospect. He ranks ninth in LSU history with 5,772 passing yards despite starting only one full season. LSU added sophomore Michael Van Buren Jr., who became Mississippi State's primary starter last fall, as a backup.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: LSU lost players on both lines to the NFL, including offensive tackle Will Campbell, the No. 4 selection. The defensive front projects as one of the team's stronger groups, as LSU added key transfers Patrick Payton (Florida State), Jack Pyburn (Florida), Jimari Butler (Nebraska) and others. Payton has 15 career sacks. The Tigers also have several promising sophomores, including Dominick McKinley, who had three sacks last fall. Sophomore DJ Chester is the only returning starter on the offensive line, which added notable transfers in center Braelin Moore (Virginia Tech) and guard Josh Thompson (Northwestern). Coach Brian Kelly likes the depth of a group without many seniors.

Roster management: The Tigers had collected several good transfers in the portal era but hadn't made an all-out push like what happened in the winter and spring. LSU made key gains at wide receiver with Barion Brown (Kentucky) and Nic Anderson (Oklahoma), both lines, the tight end room with Bauer Sharp (Oklahoma) and the secondary with cornerback Mansoor Delane (Virginia Tech) and others. The Tigers also retained Nussmeier, standout linebacker Whit Weeks and top receiver Aaron Anderson, didn't lose many mainstays and brought in the nation's No. 8 recruiting class, which includes potential early contributors like cornerback D.J. Pickett and running back Harlem Berry. The 2026 class currently ranks 11th nationally.

Star power: Nussmeier will be on all the national award lists as he tries to build on a 4,000-yard passing season and take LSU back to the CFP. LSU's offense also could put players like Brown, Nic Anderson, Aaron Anderson, Sharp and top rusher Caden Durham on the All-SEC radar. The Tigers bring back Weeks, a first-team All-SEC player who will be in the national awards conversation, as well as all-conference return specialist Zavion Thomas. Delane earned third-team All-ACC honors last fall, and several of LSU's transfer linemen -- Thompson, Moore, Payton -- should contend for those lists.

Coaching staff: Kelly is still seeking his first CFP appearance at LSU, where his three predecessors -- Ed Orgeron, Les Miles and Nick Saban -- had already won national titles by this point in their tenures. (Orgeron was interim coach in 2016.) He has good staff continuity with coordinators Blake Baker (defense) and Joe Sloan (offense), and added former Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins as tight ends coach.

Previous future power ranking: 12

Returning quarterback: Yes. Cade Klubnik is back for his third and final season as Clemson's starter, after taking a significant step in 2024. He accounted for 43 touchdowns and finished with 3,639 passing yards and 4,102 yards of total offense.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Highly unlikely. The 2025 season belongs to Klubnik, who will leave Clemson as one of its most accomplished quarterbacks. Barring a major injury, Klubnik will lead the Tigers before moving onto the NFL. Backup Christopher Vizzina is a redshirt sophomore.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Clemson's best teams have excellent defensive lines, and the 2025 version projects very well. All-America candidates T.J. Parker and Peter Woods are back, and both are projected as top picks for the 2026 NFL draft. Clemson finally dipped its toe into the transfer portal and added Purdue defensive end Will Heldt, who had five sacks and 10 tackles for loss last fall. Veteran tackle DeMonte Capehart is also back. The offensive line returns four starters, including three -- center Ryan Linthicum, tackle Tristan Leigh and guard Walker Parks -- who received honorable mention All-ACC honors.

Roster management: The big change is coach Dabo Swinney's willingness to add a few portal pieces. Heldt joins an already talented defensive line, and Missouri State's Tristan Smith provides a big frame (6-foot-5, 205 pounds) for the receiving corps. Clemson had a relatively small number of outgoing transfers, although defensive tackle Tre Williams could be missed.

Star power: Clemson is loaded on both sides of the ball and at positions where it historically thrives, like defensive line and wide receiver. Parker and Woods are national awards candidates, along with Klubnik and wide receiver Antonio Williams, a first-team All-ACC selection last year. Cornerback Avieon Terrell was a second-team all-league selection, and several offensive linemen should gain consideration, including Linthicum, Parks and Leigh.

Coaching staff: After a surprising ACC title and a not surprising early CFP exit, Swinney has a team poised for a national title push. He made a necessary defensive coordinator change to boost a regressing unit and hired Tom Allen, the former Indiana coach who helped Penn State to the CFP semifinal as coordinator in 2024.

Previous future power ranking: 10

Returning quarterback: Yes. Drew Allar returns for his third season as Penn State's starter after earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors and finishing as a Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Not happening. Barring injury, Allar will play his final college season and then become one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL draft.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Penn State's rise to become a national contender not surprisingly has coincided with improvement and stability along the offensive line under coach Phil Trautwein. Seniors Drew Shelton and Nick Dawkins should carry the group in 2026, and several non-seniors like junior guard Olaivavega Ioane are in the fold. PSU must replace All-America end Abdul Carter but has another star pass rusher in Dani Dennis-Sutton, and veterans like tackle Zane Durant.

Roster management: Penn State had a fairly light portal year except for at its most pressing position of need: wide receiver, where it added All-ACC selection Trebor Pena (Syracuse), as well as Devonte Ross (Troy) and Kyron Hudson (USC). The team did a great job retaining its top stars, including Allar, Dennis-Sutton and running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. After hovering around the top 10-15 in recruiting classes, Penn State is off to a strong start for 2026 with the No. 4 class.

Star power: There is plenty for 2025 as Allar, Singleton, Allen and Dennis-Sutton will be on the national radar. Pena could be among the Big Ten's top receivers and several others are worth watching, including Ioane, defensive backs A.J. Harris and Zakee Wheatley and linebackers Tony Rojas and Dominic DeLuca.

Coaching staff: James Franklin reached his second Big Ten title game and secured his first two CFP victories in 2024, but the "Big Game James" label still will follow him, especially in a 2025 season packed with pressure. He retained talented offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and much of the staff, and made a major splash by hiring defensive coordinator Jim Knowles away from Ohio State.

Previous future power ranking: 7

Returning quarterback: No. Riley Leonard helped Notre Dame to its first three CFP wins and a national title game appearance in his only year with the Irish. He was a sixth-round NFL draft pick by Indianapolis.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB on roster: Definite potential. Notre Dame will go with redshirt freshman CJ Carr or third-year sophomore Kenny Minchey as its starter in 2025. Carr, ESPN's No. 36 overall recruit in the 2024 class, has been labeled Notre Dame's quarterback of the future and could enter that role this fall.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Notre Dame's depth along both lines showed up repeatedly in 2024 after a string of major injuries. The upshot is an offensive line that, despite no seniors as projected starters, should be one of the nation's most talented groups. Notre Dame could have a remarkably similar O-line the next two seasons with tackle Anthonie Knapp and guard/tackle Charles Jagusah carrying sophomore eligibility. The defensive line must replace more in the short term but regains edges Jordan Botelho and Boubacar Traore from injury and returns Joshua Burnham, Gabriel Rubio and others.

Roster management: Coach Marcus Freeman has accelerated Notre Dame's recruiting efforts, as the team's 2026 recruiting class currently sits at No. 3 in ESPN's national rankings. The Irish aren't a volume transfer program, but they addressed a clear need at wide receiver with Malachi Fields (Virginia) and Will Pauling (Wisconsin). Notre Dame also enhanced its depth in the secondary with cornerback DeVonta Smith (Alabama) and safety Jalen Stroman (Virginia Tech). The Irish did a good job retaining arguably the nation's best running back room and its gifted young offensive linemen.

Star power: The team has a bona fide Heisman Trophy candidate in running back Jeremiyah Love, whose electric speed and added bulk likely will increase his usage. Several offensive linemen should be in the mix for national awards, as will defenders like linebacker Drayk Bowen, cornerback Leonard Moore and safety Adon Shuler.

Coaching staff: After some unsightly losses, Freeman's run to the national title game established him as one of the sport's top young coaches. An offensive staff led by coordinator Mike Denbrock is loaded with experience. New defensive coordinator Chris Ash fills big shoes in replacing Al Golden, the Broyles Award winner.

Previous future power ranking: 6

Returning quarterback: No. For the second straight year, Oregon must replace a record-setting quarterback in Dillon Gabriel, an NFL third-round draft pick of Cleveland.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: A definite possibility. Dante Moore will be entering his third college season and second at Oregon after transferring in from UCLA. Moore, ESPN's No. 2 overall recruit in 2023, started five games for UCLA but barely played last fall and might benefit from two full seasons as a college starter.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Coach Dan Lanning has been masterful in building up Oregon's line play, but both groups will be tested after recent NFL draft losses. The defensive end spot looks strong with juniors Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti both back, but there are some immediate questions inside. Oregon's offensive line will be transfer-heavy in the short term with Isaiah World (Nevada), Alex Harkey (Texas State) and Emmanuel Pregnon (USC) arriving.

Roster management: Lanning has been everything Oregon asked for and more in the personnel space. Oregon is consistently contending for top recruits and transfers, adding several for 2025 at offensive line, running back Makhi Hughes (Tulane) and defensive backs Dillon Thieneman (Purdue) and Theran Johnson (Northwestern). Oregon signed top-eight recruiting classes in the past three seasons. In the 2025 class, the Ducks signed five-star receiver Dakorien Moore, who could make an immediate impact this fall.

Star power: Despite losing a team-record 10 players to the NFL draft, Oregon retained potential national award candidates like Uiagalelei and linebacker Bryce Boettcher while adding impact transfers like Hughes, World, Thieneman and Johnson. Moore certainly has the ability to become Oregon's next impact quarterback. Another top player, receiver Evan Stewart, would likely have been a big name in the 2025 season, but he suffered a knee injury in early June that could limit his availability this season.

Coaching staff: Lanning has made Oregon a place where both players and coaches want to stay. He retained his coordinators and lost only one assistant to the NFL from the Big Ten championship team. Oregon's staff is filled with younger coaches who thrive in recruiting.

Dan Lanning has ramped up Oregon's recruiting and portal plan. Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Previous future power ranking: 1

Returning quarterback: Kind of. Carson Beck was Georgia's primary starter the past two seasons, but his elbow injury in the SEC championship game put the spotlight on Gunner Stockton, who finished that contest and started the CFP quarterfinal against Notre Dame. Now, Stockton is back as a redshirt junior.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: A lot depends on this fall. Georgia opted not to add a proven transfer following Beck's departure, and will go with Stockton, the No. 110 overall recruit in 2022, who has waited his turn. If he pans out, he could play through 2026. Georgia also has redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi and other younger quarterbacks, but could go transfer hunting.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Both lines lose players to the NFL draft, including defensive end Mykel Williams, the No. 11 pick. Georgia returns Christen Miller, who started 10 games on the defensive line, along with Gabe Harris Jr. and Jordan Hall, who was limited by injuries last fall. The offensive line brings back only one starter in Earnest Greene III, who enters his third year with the top group, but needs part-time starters Micah Morris and Drew Bobo to take on bigger roles, and other depth pieces to develop.

Roster management: Georgia's decision not to add a transfer quarterback will be scrutinized if Stockton struggles, but the team brought in talent at other offensive skill spots, including wide receivers Zachariah Branch (USC) and Noah Thomas (Texas A&M), and running back Josh McCray, who led 10-win Illinois in rushing last fall. The team added to its depth on defense and retained most of its best players other than Beck, a surprise portal entry. Georgia signed ESPN's top-ranked recruiting class in 2024 and No. 2 class this year.

Star power: Georgia loses most of its All-SEC players other than cornerback Daylen Everette and punter Brett Thorson, both third-team selections. Miller should be in the mix for all-league honors, but there aren't many obvious candidates along the lines. Running back Nate Frazier will be in more of a featured role after a solid freshman season. Branch has high-level potential as a receiver and a return man, and Thomas led Texas A&M in receiving last fall. Georgia also has more experience in the secondary with safety KJ Bolden and others coming back.

Coaching staff: Smart won his third SEC title last fall but is looking for his first CFP win since claiming the second of consecutive national titles in 2023. Despite speculation about offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, there was no change there and most of the staff returns, including defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, a candidate for North Carolina's coaching vacancy.

Previous future power ranking: 2

Returning quarterback: No. Will Howard helped Ohio State to a national title in his only season as a Buckeye, and then was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the NFL draft.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Quite likely. Ohio State has the smallest and least experienced quarterback room of coach Ryan Day's tenure, mainly because Julian Sayin is in line to take over. Sayin, a redshirt freshman who transferred from Alabama after Nick Saban retired, was ESPN's No. 9 recruit in the 2024 class. He must beat out junior Lincoln Kienholz but could lead the offense at least through 2026.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Both lines will look different after losing three first-round NFL draft picks -- Donovan Jackson, Tyleik Williams and Josh Simmons -- and three others in the top 150 selections. New offensive line coach Tyler Bowen must build around juniors Carson Hinzman and Luke Montgomery, as well as several transfers. Veteran D-line coach Larry Johnson needs the next wave of rush men, including ends Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Caden Curry, to slide in for those gone to the league.

Roster management: Ohio State addressed both lines in the portal, starting in the winter with offensive tackles Ethan Onianwa (Rice) and Phillip Daniels (Minnesota), and then adding pass rusher Beau Atkinson from North Carolina. Tight end Max Klare (Purdue) could be a massive addition to the passing game. The Buckeyes had top-5 recruiting classes in 2024 and 2025, and their 2026 class ranks No. 3.

Star power: Despite losing a record-tying 14 players to the NFL draft, Ohio State might have the nation's best overall player in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who will also play in 2026, and perhaps the best defender in Caleb Downs. Linebacker Sonny Styles projects as one of the nation's top linebackers, and transfers like Klare on offense and Atkinson on defense should make a big impact.

Coaching staff: Day is a new man after winning his first national title, which validates so much of his success. He oversees one of the top personnel operations in the sport, although there are some renewed questions about his coordinator spots, with Brian Hartline returning as the primary OC and longtime NFL coach Matt Patricia coming in to run the defense.

Previous future power ranking: 3

Returning quarterback: No. Quinn Ewers was Texas' primary starter for the past three seasons and became a seventh-round NFL draft pick by Miami Dolphins.

Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Wouldn't rule it out. Arch Manning finally becomes QB1 for the Longhorns, and he could position himself as a top NFL draft selection in 2026. But Manning is in a unique situation because of his background and the money he has already earned in college. He doesn't need to rush off to begin his pro career and could benefit from a second season as the starter under coach Steve Sarkisian.

Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Sarkisian got the Texas job largely because of his reputation with playcalling and quarterbacks, but his greatest gains have come up front, especially elevating an underperforming offensive line. The challenge will be replacing six linemen (three offense, three defense) selected in the NFL draft. Senior guard DJ Campbell is the only offensive line starter returning, and Texas will need tackle Trevor Goosby and others to step up. There are a few more certainties on the defensive front with Colin Simmons and Ethan Burke both back, but the interior will have some questions.

Roster management: Sarkisian has backed up the recruiting expectations, signing ESPN's top-rated 2025 class after bringing in the No. 5 class in 2024. Texas was selective in the portal and made quite possibly its biggest splash in the spring with tight end Jack Endries from Cal. The defensive tackle spot has been hit hard by the past two NFL drafts, and Texas supplemented with transfers Cole Brevard (Purdue), Travis Shaw (North Carolina) and Hero Kanu (Ohio State).

Star power: Manning will be the most-watched player in the sport entering the fall and seemingly has the talent to become a national awards candidate. Simmons and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. will be on the radar for top defensive honors, and safety Michael Taaffe, sophomore wide receiver Ryan Wingo and others are worth watching.

Coaching staff: Sarkisian's growth as a head coach has been on full display the past few seasons, as he led Texas to CFP appearances in different conferences. He's at an A-list job and likely isn't going anywhere, and he has done a good job establishing and maintaining a veteran staff that includes coordinators Kyle Flood (offense), Pete Kwiatkowski (defense) and Jeff Banks (special teams).