Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss completed a critical late-cycle flip Wednesday afternoon, securing a commitment from former Alabama pledge Caleb Cunningham four days after the four-star wide receiver visited the program during the Rebels' Week 11 win over Georgia.

Cunningham, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver from Ackerman, Mississippi, is ESPN's No. 21 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle. The No. 2 wide receiver prospect in 2025, Cunningham had been a cornerstone of Kalen DeBoer's inaugural recruiting class with the Crimson Tide since his initial commitment to Alabama in July, and his departure marks a late blow to an Alabama class that sits at No. 1 in ESPN's team rankings for the cycle.

Upon his flip to the home-state Rebels, Cunningham is now the highest-rated prospect in an Ole Miss class that includes five pledges from inside the 2025 ESPN 300. Four of those commitments come from within the state, as Cunningham joins cornerback Cortez Thomas (No. 125 in the ESPN 300), outside linebacker Jarcoby Hopson (No. 190) and defensive tackle Andrew Maddox (No. 257) among the top Mississippians set to join Kiffin's program in 2025.

Ladarian Clardy, a four-star safety from Pensacola, Florida, rounds out the collection of ESPN 300 talents in a Rebels class that includes 19 overall commitments, checking in at No. 29 in ESPN's latest class rankings.

Cunningham was the third-ranked member of Alabama's 2025 class prior to his flip. A three-sport athlete at Choctaw County High School, he set a series of school records in his junior season last fall with 48 catches from 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Cunningham initially committed to the Crimson Tide on July 13, picking Alabama over Ole Miss and Mississippi State, as well as finalists Florida, Auburn and Tennessee. His pledge to the Crimson Tide remained firm into Cunningham's senior season this fall, but Ole Miss never stopped recruiting Cunningham and he returned to Oxford several times across a series of visits to SEC campuses this fall. His latest trip to Ole Miss came Saturday, when Cuningham watched the Rebels top Georgia 28-10 alongside Auburn quarterback commit Deuce Knight. Several days later, Cunningham now stands as the crown jewel in Kiffin's 2025 class.

Ole Miss rose five spots to No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. The Rebels (8-2) are off in Week 12 before traveling to face Florida on Nov. 23.