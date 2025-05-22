Who has won the WCWS? All-time champions list by year

Oklahoma defeated Texas to win the 2024 Women's College World Series. UCLA has won more women's softball national championships than any other team, with 12 titles. Arizona and Oklahoma follow that historic lead, with eight titles a piece.
Which other teams have gone all the way? Check out the all-time champions list below.
2024: Oklahoma
2023: Oklahoma
2022: Oklahoma
2021: Oklahoma
2020: Canceled due to COVID-19
2019: UCLA
2018: Florida State
2017: Oklahoma
2016: Oklahoma
2015: Florida
2014: Florida
2013: Oklahoma
2012: Alabama
2011: Arizona State
2010: UCLA
2009: Washington
2008: Arizona State
2007: Arizona
2006: Arizona
2005: Michigan
2004: UCLA
2003: UCLA
2002: California
2001: Arizona
2000: Oklahoma
1999: UCLA
1998: Fresno State
1997: Arizona
1996: Arizona
1995: UCLA [later vacated by the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions]
1994: Arizona
1993: Arizona
1992: UCLA
1991: Arizona
1990: UCLA
1989: UCLA
1988: UCLA
1987: Texas A&M
1986: Cal State Fullerton
1985: UCLA
1984: UCLA
1983: Texas A&M
1982: UCLA
