Who has won the WCWS? All-time champions list by year

Oklahoma defeated Texas to win the 2024 Women's College World Series. UCLA has won more women's softball national championships than any other team, with 12 titles. Arizona and Oklahoma follow that historic lead, with eight titles a piece.

Which other teams have gone all the way? Check out the all-time champions list below.

2024: Oklahoma

2023: Oklahoma

2022: Oklahoma

2021: Oklahoma

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19

2019: UCLA

2018: Florida State

2017: Oklahoma

2016: Oklahoma

2015: Florida

2014: Florida

2013: Oklahoma

2012: Alabama

2011: Arizona State

2010: UCLA

2009: Washington

2008: Arizona State

2007: Arizona

2006: Arizona

2005: Michigan

2004: UCLA

2003: UCLA

2002: California

2001: Arizona

2000: Oklahoma

1999: UCLA

1998: Fresno State

1997: Arizona

1996: Arizona

1995: UCLA [later vacated by the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions]

1994: Arizona

1993: Arizona

1992: UCLA

1991: Arizona

1990: UCLA

1989: UCLA

1988: UCLA

1987: Texas A&M

1986: Cal State Fullerton

1985: UCLA

1984: UCLA

1983: Texas A&M

1982: UCLA

