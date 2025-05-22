        <
          Who has won the WCWS? All-time champions list by year

          The Oklahoma Sooners pose for a photo after winning the 2024 Division I Softball Championship over the Texas Longhorns. Tyler Schank/Getty Images
          May 22, 2025

          Oklahoma defeated Texas to win the 2024 Women's College World Series. UCLA has won more women's softball national championships than any other team, with 12 titles. Arizona and Oklahoma follow that historic lead, with eight titles a piece.

          Which other teams have gone all the way? Check out the all-time champions list below.

          2024: Oklahoma

          2023: Oklahoma

          2022: Oklahoma

          2021: Oklahoma

          2020: Canceled due to COVID-19

          2019: UCLA

          2018: Florida State

          2017: Oklahoma

          2016: Oklahoma

          2015: Florida

          2014: Florida

          2013: Oklahoma

          2012: Alabama

          2011: Arizona State

          2010: UCLA

          2009: Washington

          2008: Arizona State

          2007: Arizona

          2006: Arizona

          2005: Michigan

          2004: UCLA

          2003: UCLA

          2002: California

          2001: Arizona

          2000: Oklahoma

          1999: UCLA

          1998: Fresno State

          1997: Arizona

          1996: Arizona

          1995: UCLA [later vacated by the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions]

          1994: Arizona

          1993: Arizona

          1992: UCLA

          1991: Arizona

          1990: UCLA

          1989: UCLA

          1988: UCLA

          1987: Texas A&M

          1986: Cal State Fullerton

          1985: UCLA

          1984: UCLA

          1983: Texas A&M

          1982: UCLA

